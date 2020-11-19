Showcasing My Collection: Enamel Pins, Volume Two

Hello, everyone, and welcome to another edition of me showing off my enamel pin collection! Last time, I shared five of my favorite pins with you, and I’m going to do the exact same thing today. Though these are some of my favorites in my collection, they’re not in any particular order or anything, I pretty much like them equally. Anyways, let’s get started!

Here we have what I can only refer to as “skull boba”. If you don’t know what boba is, I am sad for you. Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a delicious drink with tapioca pearls in it (that’s what the black balls at the bottom are)! It’s amazing, life-changing, really, and I highly recommend boba tea to anyone and everyone. But, anyway, this boba tea is for some reason made of the night sky and also inside of a skull cup, so how could I not pick this piece to add to my collection? I actually got it from Hot Topic.

Next up, we have this totally awesome coconut with a straw in it! I got this two years ago in Wilmington, North Carolina, from a shop by the docks I wish I could remember the name of. But basically it was just a cute little boutique and they had a couple pins I liked, I got this one and one other but I thought this was the cooler of the two to show off to y’all.

Here is a handsome fellow, a duck with a snazzy bow tie! He’s a super cute addition to my collection and actually one of my more recent pieces. I bought this little dude from an artist I follow on Twitter, but I can’t remember who it was, otherwise I would provide a link so you could add this adorable quacker into your life.

Another Hot Topic pin! This alien head was amongst the very first of my vast collection. My friend and I bought matching ones and said that someday we’d get a tattoo just like it. Honestly, I think it is definitely capable of being a cool tattoo. This pin has been with me for a few years now, and I still love it as much as when I got it! (Also, the grey speckles aren’t where the white has chipped off, they’re gold sparkles, the light is just making it look weird.)

This pretty pink thing was given to me by a friend from Miami named Jeri, who got it for me from a shop in her hometown, St. Louis. It was a birthday gift. It’s very different from all my other pieces, the detail in the lines makes it so unique. I truly treasure this one.

And there you have it! Five more of my seemingly unending collection. I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into my pin-tastic life, and have a great day!

-AMS