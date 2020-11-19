Showcasing My Collection: Enamel Pins, Volume Two
Hello, everyone, and welcome to another edition of me showing off my enamel pin collection! Last time, I shared five of my favorite pins with you, and I’m going to do the exact same thing today. Though these are some of my favorites in my collection, they’re not in any particular order or anything, I pretty much like them equally. Anyways, let’s get started!
Here we have what I can only refer to as “skull boba”. If you don’t know what boba is, I am sad for you. Boba tea, or bubble tea, is a delicious drink with tapioca pearls in it (that’s what the black balls at the bottom are)! It’s amazing, life-changing, really, and I highly recommend boba tea to anyone and everyone. But, anyway, this boba tea is for some reason made of the night sky and also inside of a skull cup, so how could I not pick this piece to add to my collection? I actually got it from Hot Topic.
Next up, we have this totally awesome coconut with a straw in it! I got this two years ago in Wilmington, North Carolina, from a shop by the docks I wish I could remember the name of. But basically it was just a cute little boutique and they had a couple pins I liked, I got this one and one other but I thought this was the cooler of the two to show off to y’all.
Here is a handsome fellow, a duck with a snazzy bow tie! He’s a super cute addition to my collection and actually one of my more recent pieces. I bought this little dude from an artist I follow on Twitter, but I can’t remember who it was, otherwise I would provide a link so you could add this adorable quacker into your life.
Another Hot Topic pin! This alien head was amongst the very first of my vast collection. My friend and I bought matching ones and said that someday we’d get a tattoo just like it. Honestly, I think it is definitely capable of being a cool tattoo. This pin has been with me for a few years now, and I still love it as much as when I got it! (Also, the grey speckles aren’t where the white has chipped off, they’re gold sparkles, the light is just making it look weird.)
This pretty pink thing was given to me by a friend from Miami named Jeri, who got it for me from a shop in her hometown, St. Louis. It was a birthday gift. It’s very different from all my other pieces, the detail in the lines makes it so unique. I truly treasure this one.
And there you have it! Five more of my seemingly unending collection. I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into my pin-tastic life, and have a great day!
-AMS
I went to the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. I collected a lot of pins.
The jewel of my collection is the Opening Ceremony Pin that came with the ticket.
I saw opening ceremonies twice! I volunteered as a security guard. I saw dress rehearsal, where TV camera angles were established, and the actual event, for free!
Somebody left the pin behind on a giant box of Cracker Jack.
My favorite of these is the coconut. :D
it’s fun to collect small things, and really relaxing and engrossing to focus on a pretty small thing, esp. during stressful times.
I am not a gamer, but love dice. (And use them for my writing productivity work.) Little did I suspect that there’s a rabid dice community out there that not only creates amazing, gorgeous dice but describes their dice in incredibly ornate and mystical ways. (they all hang out on twitter #diceporn)
I own a few sets. My favorite is a clear glass set that prisms in 1000 colors.
Yep, I have my own collection too. It started with the yearly pins handed out to con-goers at ARCHON in St. Louis, then went from there. I finally decided to get an olive Army-type jacket and start wearing them on it in rotation. There’s RBG, and a bunch of logo pins from early-release movies my sister and I used to go to for free screenings (they would sometimes give you a bonus pin with it), including Wonder Woman, Star Trek, Captain America, etc. I have MST3K, Crowley and Aziraphale, and recently found a package of BTTF pins at Walmart of all places (what I wouldn’t have given for those back in high school!). The tricky bit is making sure the back doesn’t fall off the damn things while you’re wearing them, so you don’t lose the pin …
skull boba looks amazing.
i don’t have a sense of scale – how big are they in relation to a dime or quarter?