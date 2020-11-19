Take a Deep Breath: Trump is Not Going To Cheat His Way Back Into the Presidency
And to convince you, here’s an hour-long presentation on the matter by and actual lawyer who specializes in constitutional law, who is (incidentally) also a conservative. In addition to what he says here, if you go to the actual YouTube page, there’s supporting material in the descriptions there. This is long — almost an hour — but I found it interesting and informative, and you can put it on in the background, like constitutional ASMR:
The “too long, didn’t listen” version of this is that, barring an actual coup with tanks in the streets, every single avenue Trump and his dimwit cronies have to try to steal this election breaks down in the House of Representatives, which, remember, has a Democratic majority, and which has legal (and court-tested) ways of avoiding an electoral vote tie, dealing with states overriding the popular vote of their citizens to offer up a slate chosen by the legislature, and so on. Barring the tanks, it’s just not going to happen. The worst case scenario, such as it is, is an acting president Pelosi. But faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaar more likely (like, 99.99999999999%) would be Joe Biden being president, like he’s supposed to. And no scenario where Trump is still president at 12:01pm, January 20, 2021.
(Also, there will be no tanks in the streets. The military can’t wait for Trump to fuck off, y’all.)
This doesn’t mean that Trump and his dimwit brigade aren’t attempting a coup (that is to say, to subvert the will of the voters and the purpose of the electoral college, and illegally steal the presidency); they totally are. Thankfully, they’re bad at it, and also, as noted above, it doesn’t matter, because at the end of any move they make is Speaker Pelosi lifting a middle finger to them all, and Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
So, yeah. Deep breaths, everyone. January 20 is coming.
I couldn’t agree more. I have been studying this. Advanced constitutional law was my specialty when I was in law school. I will check out your video because to me it isn’t too long and I will listen. In fact, I will probably enjoy it immensely (even though it has been almost 30 years since I graduated from law school) and I’m way out of date now.
One last thing. I do hope Trump and his ilk try a coup. I would love to see him in prison, where he belongs.
I dunno. He’s got two months and all the powers of an increasingly unchecked presidency. Failure in the courts? Okay. How about a nice little war and the assumption of wartime powers? Martial law? Then quietly arresting the opposition on charges of sedition?
Has he got people who will round up his opponents? It looks that way. The thing that worried me in the summer is that Trump sent unidentifiable federal agents into Portland with orders to detain citizens without charge. The orders were illegal, but the agents obeyed them, and suffered no consequences.
I never expected Trump to cling to power through constitutional means. But cling to power he will, by any means necessary. So I’m not going to breathe easier until somebody else is in the Oval Office on January 20.
We’re now quite used to things that used to be unthinkable. A coup is just another leap into the darkness. And you don’t need tanks, just unscrupulous people with badges and guns.
Here is a different view (from someone who has lived through a coup) that suggests a coup is currently underway, though it might not be apparent to many.
Folks:
I can’t stop you from obsessing over worst-case scenarios. That’s not actually my job. But I can say there is literally nothing, constitutionally speaking, that allows him to stay in office a second after 12pm, January 20th, and literally nothing he can do, constitutionally speaking, to avoid being a single-term president at this point (I mean, he could run in 2024. But he would have to win. And that’s four years away).
::(Also, there will be no tanks in the streets. The military can’t wait for Trump to fuck off, y’all.)::
I can’t imagine WHY, given how Trump has shown NOTHING but the highest respect to the US Military…. 😇
I’m less worried about Trump and more worried about the precedents being set for next time there’s a really close election. Still, useful to know that one party doesn’t believe in democracy.
I think most of you think Trump has more get-up-and-go than he does.
Being a Dictator is hard work, Man! And if Trump’s about anything, it’s about doing nothing besides selling shit to people….
That warning above is sobering, indeed. (Except the part about “dumb-ass founders.” Every nation should have such dumb-asses. They simply didn’t foresee everything, hundreds of years into the future. But yeah, in the present day, it seems pretty dumb to give the lame duck two months in which to wreak havoc, as is happening now.)
I just watched the first episode of “Rise of the Nazis” on PBS. The parallels to what the Republicans are doing to us in this present day are chilling. Hitler was knocked out of power, briefly. But we all know how that turned out.
As long as the Republicans remain allied with Trump, we are in peril.
A correction, if this goes to the House, the vote is state based and not majoritarian. Each state delegation gets one vote, there are more states with a majority of Republicans iin their delegation then states with a Democratic majority. If (big iff) it goes to the House, Trump can and will win.
Eric Smith:
You should actually watch the video, this is addressed and the short version is: if that happens, Biden is president.
In a general sense: folks, please watch the video before correcting it or me, that would be great.
My lingering fear is what would happen if an actually competent would-be-autocrat were in the White House. Trump consistently sabotages his own efforts by saying the quiet part out loud. For example, when he preemptively thanks the Supreme Court, he makes it very hard for that court to rescue him (if, in fact, there had been a legal avenue to get on its docket). Not impossible — some justices have seemingly no regard for their court’s institutional integrity — but difficult.
The problem begins with these utterances:
“Take a Deep Breath: Trump is Not Going To Cheat His Way Back Into the Presidency”
and
“I have been studying this. Advanced constitutional law was my specialty when I was in law school.”
The problem with Democrats and Progressives in this country is that they can’t think(!), they can’t envision(!), they can’t allow for any scenario that keeps Trump in power, and that in the end the US Military will kick him out because they don’t like him. You’re wrong on every level. The US Military will follow the orders of their Commander-In-Chief.
Trump has shown one thing repeatedly. He has shattered EVERY NORM in US Politics. The Republicans, similarly, have shown one thing repeatedly. They do not care what you all think is good and proper. Deny the legitimate President of the United States Barack Obama a hearing on his Supreme Court pick? CHECK. Ignore the law and acquit a law braking President Trump? CHECK. Force a Supreme Court pick through with just days remaining before an election? CHECK. Gerrymander the hell out of States so that they can keep power in State Legislatures and guarantee themselves power in Congress? CHECK.
Nothing you say matters. Even if it’s the law. Even if you say it can’t happen.
Republicans CAN and WILL do everything in their power to keep POWER. And will they throw away the Constitution and everything that is decent? OH YES, they WILL. There is not a single Republican that has any virtue left.
And we already know that Donald Trump has no morals, period.
Will he (and they) do anything in their power to stay in POWER. Yes.
And instead of laughing their moves OFF, you should be preparing people to understand that the moral collapse of the Republican Party is so complete at this point that they would not hesitate to stoop down low enough to start a civil war. They care nothing for your words, for normalcy or for law. And apparently, over 70 Million Americans have bought into their depravity.
They tried the courts, and it is failing. The votes will be certified. They will try to subvert the electors but that will fail too. They will vote for Biden. Congress will certify that the electors voted for Biden. Yes there will be shenanigans but it is clear Trump has checked out. He is going for donations and the possibility of running in 4 years. Also the GOP wishes to win 2 more seats in the Senate, so getting everyone spun up is crucial. It is politics in America and nothing has changed. The only difference is you are seeing it live and (gross) with sweaty hair dye on a confused and angry man.
Giorgio S. Germanos:
“The US Military will follow the orders of their Commander-In-Chief.”
Well, except the Joint Chiefs of Staff very recently poured cold water on that.
Again: Look, if you want to get spun up, I can’t stop you from getting spun up. Spin yourself all the way up, if you like. But the military ain’t following Trump down this particular hole. If I’m wrong, you can tell me so in the gulag. Short of that, it’s not something that’s going to keep me up nights.
Here is a link as to why there is a gap between election and inauguration. I wouldn’t blame the “dumb ass” founders as the dates are not in the constitution. Congress has shortened it. http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/conlaw/inaugurationconstit.html
The point is made that transportation of ballots and the news thereof was slower in olden times, and it took time to bring in a new team from across the country.
Someone once told me that counties are so small because there were only horses, no cars or busses, back in the day. I see no point in trying to enlarge counties now. To me that would be like trying to reform a certain city’s car worshipping road system. As the Bible says, “The sins of the fathers are visited on the children.” … I think of that slogan when citizens want to declare war or increase the deficit.
As for further reducing the gap,,, ya, that might be doable.
You know, I lived through a stolen election in 2000, and you did too. Gore got more votes than Bush, both nationally and in Florida, only to have the electoral process arbitrarily thrown out by five Republican supreme court justices using the same underlying logic that Trump is trying to use today.
Is the situation different this time? Well yes, it appears radically different, and I agree that Trump doesn’t appear to have the right allies to succeed this time.
That said, the Republican Party is blatantly supporting his lies and election fraud, while his followers openly call for him to overthrow the US government on TV. I really have to ask: faced with that: why are you talking about the US constitution.
A coup doesn’t literally require tanks in the streets. A legal pretext, along with the other side rolling over, is sufficient. Just controlling enough police agencies while the military sits it out is also sufficient. Much has been said about the advantage Bush got just by having the media on his side, acting like Gore was a fool.
In this case, Trump got stabbed in the back by Rupert Murdoch of all people, the old-school media is almost uniformly against him, and his opponent is basically an old-school arch-conservative who’s perfectly acceptable to basically all the traditional power blocks in DC and the States. So yeah, it’s not looking so hot for him right now.
But seriously, the fact that this is even happening again, and one of the major political parties is evidently insane should really make you fear for the future. The next Trump won’t be hiring Rudy Giuliani to run his bullshit, and maybe their argument that all the ballots for the Democrat should be shredded will have just that tiny disguise of subtlety SCOTUS needs to issue a 6-3 ruling.
Though really it’s not going to matter because his side has already won, and will continue to win through gerrymandering and the Senate for the rest of your lives.
I started to get my breathing under control when the Trumped up lawsuits hit 1-13. I’m sure the states he wants recounts in can use the money, 3 mil for two counties in Wisconsin. There was another state that said, sure, we’ll recount, right after your 7.9 million dollar check clears the bank.
When the votes are certified, I have no doubt that the states will be above board in every way, there is no out for Trump. He might try to stir up a Civil War, but I don’t think that will work, there aren’t that many Neo-Nazis around.
I hope he doesn’t gum up the works too damn much, though.
I could imagine (and in my late-night anxiety attacks, often do) the reactionary right wing facilitating the theft of this election, though realistically I agree it is unlikely to come to pass.
I am far, far, FAR more worried about what this will mean for future elections. We have an incompetent grifter showing how it theoretically COULD be done, and there are a whole lot of far more competent grifters out there who do not give a tinker’s d*** about the Constitution and who are taking notes for next time.
It’ll be a long two months. I don’t think that I’ll be quite brave enough to tempt the fates by baking that Schadenfreude Pie until the afternoon of January 20. And possibly not even then.
Apologies I am wrong.
Eric
Elladan said: “I really have to ask: faced with that: why are you talking about the US constitution.”
Because there’s really only two ways this could play out: with tanks in the streets or through the laws. There’s no evidence that it’s going to play out in the first way, and you would need a hell of alot more than just fear and hyperbole to show otherwise. That leaves the Constitution and the law.
The fact is that the majority of people voted for Biden. Trump does not have the backing in Congress to overturn that. He’s also lost all but one of the (~30) of the court cases he’s filed to deal with this. And there’s nothing the Supreme Court or any other court can do to force a “do over” election or make people shred ballots, or whatever it is you’re afraid is going to happen.
There are plenty of things to be worried about besides who the next President is going to be. We’ve already had an election and it’s not going to be Trump, so maybe pick something else instead if you really want an outlet for your anxiety?
The real problem is not that Donald Trump, quite likely the most incompetent president in American history, will pull off a coup. The problem is that a large proportion of the population of the country *wants* him to.
You are absolutely correct of course, except I still think you’re going to have to see how much chaos and carnage he can create between now and January 20 (your system is really, really bad on this point, because nowhere else in the world gives the loser 2 and a half months to hang around before they’re forced to leave).
But you have to be clear that they are attempting a coup — it is an amateurish, exceedingly bad attempt at a coup, but it is still an attempt at a coup. And that is dangerous, especially as many have noted, if the next Trump-type is actually better at this kind of thing (or at least not dumb enough to constantly tell everyone their plans).
::in the present day, it seems pretty dumb to give the lame duck two months in which to wreak havoc, as is happening now.::
It used to be over a month more! Until ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933, the Lame Duck President had until March 4th, when the new Congress met.
Yeah — if you’re worried about the damage Trump can do between now and January 20th? Consider what he’d do if he had until March!
I initially was worried too that Trump would bank on the Supreme Court to overturn the election results. There were even lawyers who laid out arguments Trump might use — from arcane process arguments that are likely something the Supreme Court might weigh in on to tendentious arguments that try to turn legal logic on its head (e.g. states that don’t mandate voter ID or periodically purge rolls have something to hide and are untrustworthy). Yet no election official or court has entertained these arguments.
It also looks bad that Republicans are in charge of counting the votes in many places and defend the integrity of the vote count. They’ve even received death threats *from Trump supporters* for doing the right thing. When recounts are ordered, they’re finding more votes for Biden.
If Trump’s only hope is a banana republic-style coup, it’ll look like something out of Looney Tunes. His most ardent supporters are the Yosemite Sams, Elmer Fudds and Wile E. Coyotes of the GOP, and will get the same results accordingly.