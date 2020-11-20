World-Building: How Science Sculpts Science Fiction
Hey! Wanna see me, Mary Robinette Kowal, Becky Chambers and Simon Guerrier talk about exoplanets on a panel moderated by Phil Plait? The answer is: Yes, yes, you do. And here it is. Enjoy.
— JS
