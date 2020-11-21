Five Things, 11/21/20
Because, hey! Just because I haven’t done one for a bit doesn’t mean I can’t do one now.
Trump loses again, again: Yesterday saw Georgia definitively go into the Biden win column, and (presumably) Trump’s grand plan to steal Michigan via the state legislature go into the crapper. There may yet be Michigan drama if the state certification board does some dipshit thing, but the remedy for that is straightforward. Trump also got dunked in Arizona and Nevada yesterday (the latter being a court case he didn’t bring but was relevant to his interests). It’s become increasingly difficult for Trump to even pretend he can steal the election, and by and large, the actual adults have been moving on. There have been rumors that Trump knows he lost, he just wants to be an asshole about it, which is, of course, on brand for him.
I do think there’s a bend in the curve where Trump’s bullshit starts hurting him even with base, and that we may be near it. Not with the full-on racist crapbags, of course; they’ve signed up to be conned by him long-term and aren’t going to back down now. But the ones who voted for him and may have had some concerns about vote fraud, based on what they’d been told by semi-legit sources, may begin to hike back to reality. It may take longer to insult their intelligence than I would like, but eventually you do get to that point, and I suspect the multiple court defeats and Giuliani literally melting down have begun to take their toll. It doesn’t mean they’ll suddenly support Biden, mind you. Merely that the magic is over and the longer Trump keeps this nonsense up, the fewer supporters he’s going to have at the end of it.
I know. Call me optimistic.
Adios, Arecibo: This makes me hugely sad: The massive radio telescope in Puerto Rico is being retired after having taken too much damage recently. Like any space geek, Arecibo always loomed large in my imagination, and honestly seemed to be to big to fail — but fail it has. It has a pretty good run of nearly 60 years, however, which in itself is an impressive feat; there’s not a lot of tech that stays in use that long. I’ve been to Puerto Rico a couple of times, and both times I could have taken a tour of the telescope but chose not to. Fool! I’ll not get that chance now.
More love for my Pixel 5: I noted this yesterday on Twitter:
If you can’t see the tweet. It shows a graph with the battery of my Pixel 5 at 38 percent after about 30 hours of use. I got another four hours out of it before I plugged it in; it had gotten down to 17% by that point. I’ve never gotten that sort of battery life out of any phone I’ve had before, and certainly not out of a Pixel. Yes, yes — let’s see where we are a year from now. But I’ll tell you what, for now, I’m loving this phone, and not just because of the battery. Nor am I the only one — I’m seeing a fair number of articles like this, in which the author sort of amazedly admits to really really liking the Pixel 5, despite other, higher-specced phones being available. It’s apparently the mid-range phone that could.
Alan Dean Foster: Speaking of my Twitter feed, I was reminded that a lot of you who visit here don’t pay much attention to it, because I’ve gotten emails and other queries asking why I hadn’t written about Disney stiffing beloved SF author Alan Dean Foster out of royalties. In fact, I wrote extensively about it on Twitter, the gist of which is this:
I’ve been pleased to see that Alan’s cause has gotten some traction on social media and at news sites, but honestly it should have not taken SFWA shaming Disney in public to deal with this. Alan’s royalties are probably a very tiny percentage of the craft service budget on a Marvel shoot; Disney will not miss what they owe him. Which is neither here or there about whether they should pay him — he’s got a fucking contract, of course they should pay him — merely to make point that Disney bought itself a lot of public shame over a sum that’s relatively trivial to the company, but which actually matters to Alan. Inexplicable.
Krissy and Smudge: I think this is my favorite picture yet of the two of them.
It pretty much captures both of their personalities, which is what you want a picture to do. And of course, they are both ridiculously photogenic.
— JS
Thank you, John. That pic of Krissy and Smudge gave me a big ol’ smile. Smiles are scarce and precious these days, so gratitude to all of you!
I am so depressed about the election. Not what Trump is doing, that is totally predictable. But where is the Republican leadership? Do they really not care? Do they really only care about power? McConnell has been this way since he sabotaged Obama’s presidency. He’s not going to change. Does no one in the Republican party actually care? Sorry, I’m normally a fairly optimist person.
I had XCEL Energy attempt the same thing with us. We found a high-pressure natural gas line under our fence line that they charge people for (including us, it is part of their delivery system that they bought whenever they bought the energy company here in Denver) around which we were doing maintenance. We find that the folks who poured the concrete for the posts had poured right onto the gas line. We call and ask them to come help deal with the concrete, as we really, really don’t want to damage the line. The lady in Minnesota says “Nope not our problem. We just bought the rights to sell energy.”. I’ve never actually heard my kind, loving wife laugh at somebody that way. It was almost (but only almost) funny. My wife said “OK, we’ll knock the concrete off and stop paying you, since you are unwilling to take care of the old infrastructure you didn’t buy.”. They had a team out within 30 minutes, who said “No idea why that person in MN said that, we do this sort of maintenance every day.”.
On the Alan Dean Foster case, I think the case needs to go to court, where hopefully a judge will penalize Disney for breach of contract at a monetary level that stops this kind of thing from being an issue again.
I too am very sad about the telescope. I really wish they could save it (or rebuild it).
RE: Alan Dean Foster, it’s not that unusual in an asset purchase agreement for a buyer to purchase certain assets but not the liabilities–looks like this is what happened in Foster’s case. Luckily for him, the seller, Lucasfilms, is not an empty shell, so he can sue them AND Disney and let them sort out who owes him the money. But yeah, I agree, dick move by Disney.
On the telescope, since the second cable had been examined and determined to be OK and not under stress after the first broke, they would have to dismantle and rebuild the whole thing to be safe. They have had budget issues where they did not know if they would be able to continue operating the next year, so they definitely didn’t have the money for that. Congress would have to be interested and put a rebuild into the budget. The practical justification outside of science would be it’s use as a radar determining precise orbits of threatening asteroids.
Question for astronomers: could a radio telescope be built in, say, a nice dry desert like arizona with similar capabilities? Or wouod that be too far north?
Seems like building that thing in a jungle was really asking for trouble.
Also, could the reciever be put on top of a tower instead of cables? Or do they use the cables to move the reciever and point at different things in the sky?
Re: Krissy and Smudge-gorgeus picture and excellent example of Smudge being very good at being a cat.
@Eyeinthesky I read up on it, and the latitude makes a difference, the similar telescope in china is limited because of that. Also you need a natural depression to build it in to keep costs down, both Arecibo and the chinese one are in similar basically massive limestone sinkholes.
A tower was first proposed, but blocks out the center of the dish, like 60% of sensitivity, and means you are pointed only by the rotation of the earth, and can’t track a target. The cables do move the receiver.
@eyeinghesky you can have radio telescopes wherever you want, but the further away they are from the equator the less of the sky they can see. United Kingdom has Jodrell Bank in Manchester (on a latitude with Nova Scotia in Canada) Australia has Parkes or whatever it’s called now, sat in a desert at a similarly southern latitude to Arizona is northern, America has the Green Bank telescope in West Virginia.
They’re all on top of steerable towers, but they’re a lot smaller so a lot less sensitive than Arecibo (you can get round the sensitivity by joining telescopes together. Think how your vision is a lot better with two,eyes open vs one closed)
The best explanations I’ve seen for Trump’s “winning” (in his own definition*) series of lawsuits are (i) that he’s using it to milk the suckers for more campaign donations, most of which will end up in his pockets, and (ii) creating social divisions that his allies will benefit from even if he isn’t re-elected.
* Winning 1 of 25 cases = “I wontby a landslide” in Trump math.
In the first case, donations less than a certain sum (I’ve mostly seen $8000 mentioned) that are nominally intended to support the lawsuits will actually go elsewhere (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/insight-donations-under-8k-trump-215918486.html). That will line Trump’s threadbare pockets in various ways. That’s pretty much on-brand.
In the second case, this is all part of a longstanding campaign to convince Republican voters that the election was stolen and that they can’t trust the democratic (or Democratic process). More than half believe this already and I’ve seen higher percentages reported elsewhere. Sowing this kind of division is again, very on-brand for Trump. It’s going to poison anything Biden tries to accomplish in coming months.
We’re not out of the deep woods yet, either. Trump is said to be seeking permission to start a hot war with Iran (https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/politics/trump-possible-offensive-iran-nuclear-site/index.html), possibly in the hope that despite abundant historical precedent to the contrary, he’ll be able to claim an international crisis that will make it infeasible to transfer power to Biden. Then there’s Trump’s good buddy in Moscow (no, not Mitch McConnell… the other fascist) to start something nasty that would give Trump an excuse to try to retain power.
I’m on Twitter, but I don’t check it a lot! Glad so many people are sticking up for Mr. Foster. I bought one of his (non-tie-in) books yesterday in support! Love the sweet picture of Smudge!
My bad. *Won* by a landslide, in Trump-speak.
As Kevin noted, it’s common practice for a new group of “investors” called “vulture” capitalists to buy a company, strip it of its assets, and leave behind a shell that consists only of liabilities (debts, etc.). Though “vulture” is clever imagery, “tick” is probably a more appropriate metaphor, since said capitalists don’t consume dead companies. They function as bloodsucking parasites that drain a living being of its lifeblood and leave it to die. It’s easy to see someone thinking that the Alan Dean Foster case is a great way to set a legal precedent for other companies to avoid paying their creative talent.
Sorry to appear to be a butt WRT the ADF vs. Disney issue, there’s a few like me who refuse to use twitter (on principle) & I had not seen any commentary on this, especially from writers like you whom I respect. Of course there’s a contract but should the house of mouse get away w/stiffing ADF that will change the face of entertainment Forever, IMHO a bad thing. Now back to the shadows & thank you…
This is so much fun! I love going to far right wing web sites and trolling them. These pukes need to have their hopes built up, let’s give them hope, let’s watch as they so earnestly hope, only to see it crushed! Come on, have some fun, let’s give these white supremacists some hope! It will be so good to see their disgusting dreams dashed like water on the rocks
On a similar note, Jim Wright, on his Stonekettle Station Facebook blog (you follow it, I hope) set up a go-fund-me for his author friend, David Gerrold. Assuming he’s the author of the Chtorr series, he’d already been screwed once by his first publisher. This time, his attorney/financial advisor robbed him blind at a time where he needs funds to cover medical issues. The fundraiser cleared the $100,000 request in somewhere around 18 hours. It might even still be going.
As a life long resident of Michigan don’t underestimate the dumb fuckery that the Michigan GOP will stoop to in service to their cult leader. Trump has zero chance of winning but will do his best to deligitimize Biden’s election and tarnish American democracy. All because he’s mentally a toddler. And we all have to live through his tantrums.
If it says somewhere in the asset transfer agreement something about leaving liabilities with lucasfilms, It’s doubtful that would apply to royalty payments for sales of books made after the transfer.
That would be like buying a house but the previous owner has to keep paying the utilities.
Especially since Foster, his agent, and SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal all very clearly state that the contract contains language obligating the original publisher *and its succesors and assigns* to pay those royalties. Disney is full of it, and they’re probably hoping that Foster will simply die and the whole thing will be dropped so they can screw him over and use the case as a precedent for screwing over other authors.
Jodrell Bank in Manchester that Lord Edam mentioned is of similar vintage to Arecibo, but still going. The place was founded in 1945, but the Lovell Telescope itself, the big beast everyone thinks of, was completed in 1957 in time to track Sputnik 1’s booster rocket by radar, the only facility in the world able to. Fun fact – part of the gun turret mechanisms from the battleships HMS Revenge and HMS Royal Sovereign were reused in the telescope’s motor system.
I did have a chance to tour Jodrell Bank and did – though not when I was a student at Manchester University up the road, of which the place is a part, but rather more recently, when I lived much further away. It was 2006 in fact and, ObSF ref, as part of a small UK rec.arts.sf.composition meetup that included Charlie Allery and Jacey Bedford.
It is very impressive close up, though not as impressive as Arecibo looks in its environment. It’s sited in a fairly flat landscape of fields, hamlets and small towns, and the M6 motorway – a main UK artery between Manchester and Birmingham at that point – is less than four miles away, and Manchester International Airport less than eight miles away.