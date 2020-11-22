Here’s Some Music To Listen To This Fine Sunday

Hello, everyone! I hope you’re all having a good weekend. Mine has been very lazy and relaxing, so to keep up with that trend, I’m going to share a song I like with y’all instead of posting something that requires me to use my brain.

This song is actually one you may have heard before if you have ever watched “Beyond the Aquila Rift” from Love, Death, & Robots. This song plays in the background of the very gratuitous sex scene, and then again at the end of the episode.

I quite like this song for it’s dark tones; it’s almost like haunting sounding, but that’s partially because I think of it in context to the dark ending of the episode. It reminds me a lot of a song I shared on here before called Far Beyond, but that’s mostly because they’re both in that genre of “dark pop” which I really like.

But, yeah, I hope you enjoy this song. I happened to watch the episode with subtitles one time and it said the name of the song in the subtitle (which is a really great feature to have instead of just showing music notes or saying “music playing”) which I am thankful for because now it is one of my all time favorites! So, give it a listen and let me know your opinion on it (or on the episode it’s from) in the comments.

And have a great day!

-AMS