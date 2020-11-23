Today in “It’s About Damn Time” + a Cat
The transition can formally begin, finally, only two weeks and change after everyone knew Trump had lost.
Well, not everyone, I suppose. I’m aware some alt-right QAnon types are having a dark night of the soul at the moment. Well: good. Get used to that feeling, my dudes. You’re gonna be having it for a while now.
So that this post isn’t entirely “poke the whiny conspirabigots,” here’s a tweet from the Scamperbeasts account. Look! Smudge!
The timeline I see is Trump trying to incite riots until Jan. 18, when he resigns. On the 19th Pence pardons him, and on the 21st they realize that a Presidential Pardon only covers Federal crimes.
Thanks for the cat pic, I still don’t think it is over yet ( the election crud)
This has made me feel more secure in the idea that Biden will make it through to inauguration.
Now, I think Trump et al. will continue fruitlessly fighting in courts and other means to fire up the base, but the writing is on the wall.
As a friend put it: “Now it’s what [Trump] breaks on the way out that worries me.”
That is heartening, and relieving.
Personally, what I’ve been watching with glee is the number of Trump partisans in Georgia who are urging one another not to vote in the Senate runoff elections (or to write “Trump” in, with the same result) to punish the Republicans for not being loyal enough to their beloved leader. I just took it for granted that while there were enough anti-Trump Republicans in Georgia to push the state to Biden, those people would vote Republican for Senator, so there wasn’t a realistic chance of electing Dems to the Senate seats, in which case it’s at least two more years of Moscow Mitch as majority leader. But if the Trump hardliners don’t vote …
I actually love going to RHSDs site now, even now he is steadfastly insisting that Biden will not be President. The poor fools hopes are so high and he’s taking his stupid cult with him to drink the kool-aid. Today he’s attacking Rush Slimeball for seeing the obvious. Reading the comments by those morons is just hilarious. I can’t wait to read their comments of shock on Jan 20th. I wonder how many of them will wake up and realize that they have been listening to an idiot, my guess is quite a few.
One of my cats, Wayne, is blind, which doesn’t seem to slow him down much, but he does like resting in enclosed places. The laundry basket in the bedroom is one of his favorites. He does have to make sure there’s enough laundry for it to be padded, but still enough room for him to fit.
Meanwhile, the Qdroids know Trump has until some time in January to finish his agenda, before he switches over secretly finishing his secret agenda. There are still people in Hollywood eating pizza*, and they all have to be stopped. And Hillary’s still not in jail. (Unless you’ve read the Q drop that says she’s been in jail all along and that’s just her stunt double out making speeches, which suddenly all makes sense…)
* Some of the best giant New York slice style pizza I’ve had on the west coast was from a hole in the wall on Hollywood Blvd, back when my mother in law lived there. Maybe late 90s or at most early 00s.
You should read the stuff on Parler. They don’t think he lost, and they seem to think they’re gonna rise up by the millions and violently overthrow the rest of us. It’s pretty frightening.
Hmm. From the RHSDs site. “The evidence is devastating. We know the programmer who developed the vote-stealing routine. We know the Serbian team that programmed the software. We know what companies were involved and where their servers were located. We know the algorithm. We can replicate the vote totals as they were recorded. We can match the vote-switching to the data feed that went out to the media networks with the recordings of the media broadcasts.”
You’d think if they had all that in hand, Trump would have ended the whole thing two weeks ago. And who is ‘we’ anyway? I certainly don’t know any of that.
rochrist: wait, “Serbian team”? Wait, I thought the conspiracy was Venezuelan! Good heavens, how far does the spiderweb stretch?
Or not. More seriously (slightly), I don’t know who “we” are either, and I’d really like some names in that list of the people and organizations “we” know all about. Or something fact-checkable. Last I heard, Dominion Voting Systems was wearily repeating that they don’t use Smartmatec software and are not, in fact, owned by Smartmatec, and Smartmatec was pointing out that their software was used in exactly ONE county in Los Angeles in the 2020 election and not in any of the battleground states . . . apparently, I have missed a lot due to avoiding insanity on the internet whenever possible.
I really wish that the QAnon types mentioned in the OP were, in fact, having a “dark night of the soul” at the moment. More likely they are revved up to explain to each other what’s really going on, if only the rest of the world would wake up and listen to their Brilliant Leaders. After all, what good is a conspiracy if just anyone believes in it? Much more fun to be among the special people who know the secret truth . . .
I mean, isn’t that the whole point of being a conspiracy theorist, getting to feel special in at least one way? It’s really the same thing as with marketing: selling mass produced stuff so that people can be individualistic with them…
@Mary Frances, wait two years and brace yourself. QAnon has a shot at powering the GOP to taking back the House in the midterms. The majority of Republicans believe in the conspiracy theory, and elected officials are playing footsie with the plan-trusters. It’s also this weird blob that’s part political populism, part religion and part crank magnet as it’s incorporating other conspiracy theories into its movement.
@Janne asks, “isn’t that the whole point of being a conspiracy theorist …”?
There’s not necessarily a point. The word theory ought to be dropped as it implies a veneer of logic or investigation (scientific or forensic). What they’re doing is engaging in conspiracy fantasy.
Probably it’s the mind creating a defense mechanism for cognitive dissonance or coming across an experience that is unfamiliar or agonizing. If there’s a simple explanation, a conspiracy fantasy offers a counterweight of complexity. Conversely, when there’s a complex explanation, a conspiracy fantasy offers simplicity (i.e., our modern economy is controlled by a small cabal of [villain goes here] or climate change is an attempt by scientists to impose [sinister ideology here]). The fantasist often casts themself or their group as the noble hero for bringing light to a dark truth.