Today in “It’s About Damn Time” + a Cat

The transition can formally begin, finally, only two weeks and change after everyone knew Trump had lost.

Well, not everyone, I suppose. I’m aware some alt-right QAnon types are having a dark night of the soul at the moment. Well: good. Get used to that feeling, my dudes. You’re gonna be having it for a while now.

So that this post isn’t entirely “poke the whiny conspirabigots,” here’s a tweet from the Scamperbeasts account. Look! Smudge!

Smudge is king of all he surveys. For the record, he is surveying a laundry basket. pic.twitter.com/vVdYQzRXOz — The Scamperbeasts (@scamperbeasts) November 23, 2020

— JS