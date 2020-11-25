Playing With My 50mm Lens
I take a lot of pictures with my Nikon, and mostly I take them with my 28mm-300mm zoom lens, because it has (obviously, if you’re a photo geek) a wide range of focal length options baked in. With that said, I also have a fixed 50mm lens which I sometimes use because it has better light sensitivity (f/1.8), and because it’s a bit more of a challenge to set the composition and keep things focused. I swapped out the lenses today and proceeded to take pictures of family and pets. I thought you might like to see some of the results.
Not bad, I think.
— JS
Great shots. The 50mm is my favorite lens no matter what camera I’m using. Even when I’m using a zoom lens it seems like most of my shots are in that 50mm range, so when I just want to walk around with the lightest kit possible or goof around the house taking pictures it’s a 50 that I end up using.
Very … modern, yeah, modern.
Now back in the day, we’d say you got the depth of field wrong & needed to close down the aperture by a click.
But these kids today like only one eye sharp. “Who cares if the ears & nose are sharp?” [Grumble]
I have used primes my entire life, 24, 35, 85, 180. Its better to move ones person to make a composition then to move the zoom in the style of photography I do, portraits and street photography. Mind you I am not a fundamentalist about this, people do have different paths – I have a zoom 80-200, I just find that when I use that lens, I am either at 80 or 200, and move myself to get the composition.
One other note – John I enjoy your photo feed, you clearly have play time when making images.
Nice.Please play some more with that lens & share!
Happy T’day tomorrow.
I love my 70-300 and 18-80, but there’s nothing like that fixed 50mm for a gorgeous portrait.
These are gorgeous, but I’m willing to bet that if you slapped on a NIKKOR 85mm portrait lens for a week (the f1.4 if you can justify the cost, but the 1.8 will do as well in a pinch), you would find yourself using that 50mm seldom indeed. Bet you a burrito!
Nice!
All good, ‘Athena’ best, ‘Smudge’ a close second. John, sorry, those burrito-abominations are killing you from the inside! Listen to Wil, he will lead you down the path of righteousness ;-)