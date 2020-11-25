Playing With My 50mm Lens

I take a lot of pictures with my Nikon, and mostly I take them with my 28mm-300mm zoom lens, because it has (obviously, if you’re a photo geek) a wide range of focal length options baked in. With that said, I also have a fixed 50mm lens which I sometimes use because it has better light sensitivity (f/1.8), and because it’s a bit more of a challenge to set the composition and keep things focused. I swapped out the lenses today and proceeded to take pictures of family and pets. I thought you might like to see some of the results.

Me, looking off to the side.

Krissy, smiling into the camera.

Athena, looking off to the side.

Smudge, looking smug.

Not bad, I think.

— JS

  1. Great shots. The 50mm is my favorite lens no matter what camera I’m using. Even when I’m using a zoom lens it seems like most of my shots are in that 50mm range, so when I just want to walk around with the lightest kit possible or goof around the house taking pictures it’s a 50 that I end up using.

  2. Very … modern, yeah, modern.

    Now back in the day, we’d say you got the depth of field wrong & needed to close down the aperture by a click.

    But these kids today like only one eye sharp. “Who cares if the ears & nose are sharp?” [Grumble]

  3. I have used primes my entire life, 24, 35, 85, 180. Its better to move ones person to make a composition then to move the zoom in the style of photography I do, portraits and street photography. Mind you I am not a fundamentalist about this, people do have different paths – I have a zoom 80-200, I just find that when I use that lens, I am either at 80 or 200, and move myself to get the composition.

  7. These are gorgeous, but I’m willing to bet that if you slapped on a NIKKOR 85mm portrait lens for a week (the f1.4 if you can justify the cost, but the 1.8 will do as well in a pinch), you would find yourself using that 50mm seldom indeed. Bet you a burrito!

  9. All good, ‘Athena’ best, ‘Smudge’ a close second. John, sorry, those burrito-abominations are killing you from the inside! Listen to Wil, he will lead you down the path of righteousness ;-)

