A Short Note on Thanksgiving Day

Notwithstanding the existential trash fire that 2020 has been on a global and national scale, I can say that on a personal level I have had a lot to be thankful for, and that today I am going to set aside a little time to reflect on that, in between, of course, stuffing myself silly with food. I hope that you also have had things to be thankful for in 2020, and that you set aside a little time to reflect on them as well. And also stuff yourself silly.

Have a good Thanksgiving, folks. See you tomorrow.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

12 Comments on “A Short Note on Thanksgiving Day”

  3. Thankful that I didn’t have a worse case of Covid and am now back to work. Happy Thanksgiving John to you and your family.

  4. John and family:

    I’m grateful for your work, the fiction, the blog, the commentary, etc. And thankful too, of course… for all the Internet information and commentary, which has made the self-quarantine much more tolerable.

    I would be crazier than I already am without the social interaction of the innertubes!

    Take care, be safe!

  6. For all that 2020 sucked, it’s clear to me that a new world – a more equal and just one – is struggling to be born. Birth is never easy; and I’m grateful to all the activists, organizers, and social justice workers – and the young people, especially – for showing us the way.

    Also grateful for this blog, that I learn so much from!

  7. Today I am thankful for the fact that Drumpf is no longer a stain on this world. That said, this day was not celebrated by the Native Americans. This day is a celebration of white supremacy. Any of you who are at a meal should bring this up.

  8. I am thankful to be living in New Zealand. (And it gives me no pleasure to be witnessing the dumpster fire that is the response of many countries to COVID19. It is heartbreaking to know that hundreds of thousands of deaths could have been prevented.)

  9. Just heard that my nephew and his partner are expecting a baby next year. First member of that generation on my side of the family (my wife’s niece had a daughter a couple of years ago.)
    We’ll be doing a family zoom in a few hours, and I’m hoping my brother will be able to get something working for my mom to see it on, or else we’ll have them join by phone.

  10. For me this year has been bookended by knee replacement surgeries. Left one in January, and right one in 1.5 weeks. I hope by the midpoint of 2021, I will regain the mobility that I have been deprived of for 20 years. I am thankful that I am in the position to access medical care that makes this possible, and for the technical research and development that goes into my new knees.

  11. A thing I have only started to observe this year: having already celebrated Thanksgiving at a reasonable time 6 weeks ago here in Canada, I am thankful for this second opportunity to examine my life and find things to be grateful for.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP