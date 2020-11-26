A Short Note on Thanksgiving Day
Notwithstanding the existential trash fire that 2020 has been on a global and national scale, I can say that on a personal level I have had a lot to be thankful for, and that today I am going to set aside a little time to reflect on that, in between, of course, stuffing myself silly with food. I hope that you also have had things to be thankful for in 2020, and that you set aside a little time to reflect on them as well. And also stuff yourself silly.
Have a good Thanksgiving, folks. See you tomorrow.
— JS
Thanks to you and Athena both for having made this year more bearable.
Our 2nd child, in April. Otherwise, 2020 would be a complete write off.
Thankful that I didn’t have a worse case of Covid and am now back to work. Happy Thanksgiving John to you and your family.
John and family:
I’m grateful for your work, the fiction, the blog, the commentary, etc. And thankful too, of course… for all the Internet information and commentary, which has made the self-quarantine much more tolerable.
I would be crazier than I already am without the social interaction of the innertubes!
Take care, be safe!
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
For all that 2020 sucked, it’s clear to me that a new world – a more equal and just one – is struggling to be born. Birth is never easy; and I’m grateful to all the activists, organizers, and social justice workers – and the young people, especially – for showing us the way.
Also grateful for this blog, that I learn so much from!
Today I am thankful for the fact that Drumpf is no longer a stain on this world. That said, this day was not celebrated by the Native Americans. This day is a celebration of white supremacy. Any of you who are at a meal should bring this up.
I am thankful to be living in New Zealand. (And it gives me no pleasure to be witnessing the dumpster fire that is the response of many countries to COVID19. It is heartbreaking to know that hundreds of thousands of deaths could have been prevented.)
Just heard that my nephew and his partner are expecting a baby next year. First member of that generation on my side of the family (my wife’s niece had a daughter a couple of years ago.)
We’ll be doing a family zoom in a few hours, and I’m hoping my brother will be able to get something working for my mom to see it on, or else we’ll have them join by phone.
For me this year has been bookended by knee replacement surgeries. Left one in January, and right one in 1.5 weeks. I hope by the midpoint of 2021, I will regain the mobility that I have been deprived of for 20 years. I am thankful that I am in the position to access medical care that makes this possible, and for the technical research and development that goes into my new knees.
A thing I have only started to observe this year: having already celebrated Thanksgiving at a reasonable time 6 weeks ago here in Canada, I am thankful for this second opportunity to examine my life and find things to be grateful for.
Happy Thanksgiving to the entire Scalzi clan.