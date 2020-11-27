And Now For No Good Reason Other Than I Felt Like It, Here’s Me Singing an Elvis Tune

Because why not. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “And Now For No Good Reason Other Than I Felt Like It, Here’s Me Singing an Elvis Tune”

  1. This is the song my wife chose for our wedding, 36 years ago. It is only fair now that you do my preferred choice, One Hit, by The Rolling Stones….

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP