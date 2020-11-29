The Four Movies That Have Made Me Ugly Cry, Part One: The Fault in Our Stars
Like most teen girls in the 2010s, I was enamored with The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green. I read it during my freshman year of high school, and the movie came out when I was a sophomore. I also met John Green when I was a sophomore at NerdCon, so that was like, really well-timed (and also an awesome convention and experience all around)!
Before I continue, there will be spoilers for both the book and the movie in this post, though to be fair it’s the same spoiler? Since the movie follows the book pretty decently? Not perfectly of course, but not a bad adaptation in my opinion. Anyways, yes, here is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING.
The Fault in Our Stars was the first book that ever made me cry. I was sitting on my bed reading it, feeling totally fine. Things weren’t going well for Augustus but I knew he was the main love interest so he was safe! No author would ever kill a character that essential, right? Right? The next thing I knew, Augustus was dead and I burst into tears. I ran into my dad’s office down the hall and cried to him about a fictional boy he knew nothing about but I’ll be damned if he didn’t handle my hysterical crying well.
I loved the book. I loved Augustus. I loved the love that he and Hazel had. I loved the book so much that I did an art project for class involving the iconic speech bubbles that say “Okay.” and I memorized the quote about the bigger and smaller infinities of infinite numbers between numbers. I let my friends borrow my copy just so they could join in on the awesomeness that is The Fault in Our Stars.
So, naturally, I was excited for the movie to come out. I knew my mom wasn’t going to read the book, but I figured I could drag her to the movies with me to see it. And little did I know this movie would spark my love of Ansel Elgort, who is not only a good actor but also has a music career not many people know about (you should totally check out “Supernova“).
When we went to the theater, there was a group of six girls my age in the row behind us. I knew that I was about to hear an onslaught of crying. Little did I know I’d be contributing. Not only contributing, but crying so hard that I had to gasp for air between sobs.
There are many, many, many movies that have made me cry. But this was different. I was crying to the point that I was holding my breath in an attempt to stop bawling so much. It hurt how hard I cried.
I haven’t seen the movie since I saw it in theaters, and I never reread the book, either. Some things just hit you hard the first time around, and then after you see it enough times, you become a little numb to it. And I didn’t want that to happen with The Fault in Our Stars. I want it to be forever in my memory as something so impactful that it made me cry when reading it and sob while watching it. I don’t want to be numb to the tragic loss of Augustus Waters, or get used to the scene of Hazel reading the eulogy at his funeral. I want to preserve the sadness, the emotions that were in evoked in me that had never been before.
Like I said, there’s a lot of movies I cry at, but this is one of four that have turned me into a teary, snotty mess. Did you cry from it? Did you like the book or the movie better? Don’t you just adore Augustus? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
I was outside of the intended age range for this book, and unlike truly great children’s or YA books, it did not reach beyond its intended range of readers. Here’s some of what I wrote about it when I read it back in 2015:
“This book wasn’t for me. I thought it might be — 10 million fans can’t be wrong — I had heard good things about it, the title stayed lodged in my brain suggesting, and I thought about buying the book several times over the course of this year. So I picked it up, not entirely on impulse, at Berlin’s main train station [I live in Berlin] just before an overnight trip to points south and read it all at once, finishing somewhere between Prague and the Slovak border.
“The Fault in Our Stars is a tale of dying teens in love. Sometimes books aimed at children or young adults will get to the emotional core of an idea or character or event in a way that books aimed at adults will not or cannot. As Madeleine L’Engle put it, ‘You have to write the book that wants to be written. And if the book will be too difficult for grown-ups, then you write it for children.’ A book about death and love and growing up that is aimed at young people can afford to be very direct, and that can pay off by going directly to the heart of the matter. But the flip side of that coin is self-involvement, mawkishness, self-indulgence. A story of dying teens falling in love is an invitation to self-involvement, and I think that’s what most put me off of The Fault in Our Stars, along with the author’s indulgence. …
“The Fault in Our Stars is not a bad book; the dialogue is often zippy and nearly always convincing. The individual scenes are vivid and well put together. The part of the story in which Hazel and Augustus bond over her favorite book is very sweet, particular the contrast with his favorites (a video game adaptation series) and how she comes to like them anyway, reveling in their superficiality. But the accuracy of the teenage dialogue reflects how very absorbed they are in themselves, and that diminished my interest in spending time with these characters.
“The other thing is that, having Doomed his characters in the setup, Green indulges them in almost everything else. There’s a feint toward Hazel not falling in love with Augustus. She says she doesn’t want to be a grenade in other people’s lives, exploding and causing harm all around. She can’t help it in the case of her parents, but she can help it with people like Augustus, so she’s just not going to love him, she’s not, she’s going to stay away from him and save him from herself that way. My eyes rolled, and I wondered how many pages would go by before she got over herself and got together with him. About 20 pages, if I remember correctly. …”
Never read the book, but this 65 year old quite enjoyed the movie. Like you, I was totally shocked when Augustus died, and did indeed cry during the movie (not sure if it was ugly crying or not, though!)
I read this book as a teen, but unfortunately I think it was ruined for me before I even read it. Everyone told me that this book would make me cry/made them cry, etc., so naturally, while I was reading it, I expected one of the protagonists to die. As the book went on, I put on my writerly hat and concluded that since it would be sadder if Augustus died, it was probably going to be Augustus.
So I was pretty numb to any emotion when it happened. I mean these kids were cute, but once I knew the death was coming, I knew not to get attached.
I’m 65 and I really liked this movie, too. I did get teary-eyed but no real crying. The movies that me bawl? Sophie’s Choice and Stella. Both about a mother giving up a child, although the circumstances were drastically different.
Stella gave up her daughter in order to give her daughter a better life, but the action caused both of them extreme pain. As an adult, the daughter wanted her mother in her life, but Stella – I guess Stella thought it was best to stay away. Perhaps she thought the darker elements of her own life would affect her daughter. I had five children myself and I could feel the agony of that decision.
Sophie… what happened to Sophie should never happen to anyone again. The Germans forced her to choose which child would live and which would die. The only way to keep one alive was to let them kill the other, or they would both die. No. Even today, I cannot face such a thing.