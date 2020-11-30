First Snow of the Season

A light dusting of snow on the ground.

The weather forecast was that the snow would begin this evening, but when has 2020 waited for anything? It started this morning and while it’s not been in great amounts, it also never really stopped coming. And thus: lots of white to welcome in December. Which apparently will shoo it away quickly — there will be several days of above freezing temperatures if the forecasts are correct — but from now on, snow is likely never too far away.

Fine. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “First Snow of the Season”

  2. Hey John: Out of curiosity, are you still working on that concept album you’ve hinted about?

  3. I don’t mind snow to look at, but I am Not A Fan of driving in the stuff. One of the few actual bright spots about 2020 is that since my employer shifted everyone to telecommuting, I won’t need to navigate snowy roads to and from work this winter.

  5. In West Michigan will just received a little snow. But it’s early. When the lake effect from Lake Michigan kicks in we’ll get buried.

  6. This is my favourite way to see snow – in a picture, somewhere a long way away from me. It does look nice before it starts melting and turns into slush and mud, though.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020!
Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/30: Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/2: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/3: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/4: Charities
Whatever Days
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Powered by WordPress.com VIP