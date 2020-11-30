First Snow of the Season

The weather forecast was that the snow would begin this evening, but when has 2020 waited for anything? It started this morning and while it’s not been in great amounts, it also never really stopped coming. And thus: lots of white to welcome in December. Which apparently will shoo it away quickly — there will be several days of above freezing temperatures if the forecasts are correct — but from now on, snow is likely never too far away.

Fine. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

— JS