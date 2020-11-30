First Snow of the Season
The weather forecast was that the snow would begin this evening, but when has 2020 waited for anything? It started this morning and while it’s not been in great amounts, it also never really stopped coming. And thus: lots of white to welcome in December. Which apparently will shoo it away quickly — there will be several days of above freezing temperatures if the forecasts are correct — but from now on, snow is likely never too far away.
Fine. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
— JS
But what about the cats?? Is Smudge hiding in the snow?
Hey John: Out of curiosity, are you still working on that concept album you’ve hinted about?
I don’t mind snow to look at, but I am Not A Fan of driving in the stuff. One of the few actual bright spots about 2020 is that since my employer shifted everyone to telecommuting, I won’t need to navigate snowy roads to and from work this winter.
Yeah, I’m not ready for the snow. But then, I never am . . .
In West Michigan will just received a little snow. But it’s early. When the lake effect from Lake Michigan kicks in we’ll get buried.
This is my favourite way to see snow – in a picture, somewhere a long way away from me. It does look nice before it starts melting and turns into slush and mud, though.