A Small Technical Note

Last night WordPress, which hosts Whatever, switched me over to a new plan, which has additional and/or different functionality from my previous plan. Most of this functionality relates to the back end of the site, which no one except me and Athena see, but there are a couple of minor things on your end that you might notice being different, and some functionality that’s changed or at the moment is not working — for example, at the moment the sidebar search function isn’t working, and the comments have lost their preview button (apparently I was using a preview function that was deprecated, like, nine years ago).

In the short-term (i.e., the next few days), if you notice changed/different/broken functionality, don’t worry and don’t panic. I know about it and will be addressing it in reasonably short order. Because I’m running the Holiday Gift Guide at the moment, I don’t want to futz with things too dramatically until it’s done, but I may tweak a few things here and there. This is simply to let you know I’m aware a couple of things might be wonky.

The good news is, in the long run, this backend switchover is going to allow me to have more and better functionality for the site, and should make it easier to integrate new features here. So we have that going for us, which is nice.

And now, back to our regularly-scheduled Whatever —

— JS