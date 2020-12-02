A Tale of Billboards and Burritos
First, you should know that Amazon took out a big damn ad celebrating The Last Emperox and put it up in midtown New York, and that got the social media folks at Tor books pretty excited.
So naturally, I tried to press my advantage.
The folks at Tor offered an alternative.
I was, naturally, amenable to these terms.
Fast forward to later in the day… and this happened.
Turns out… they had.
To which I was appropriately appreciative.
But wait, there’s more!
The folks at Tor thought that was pretty great, actually.
But there was one more way I wanted to say thank you.
And there you have it, a holiday story with billboards, social media, Mexican food and charitable giving. Not a bad day on the Internet, I have to say.
— JS
Wonderful!
You do queso shots?
Ummmmm . . . I’m up for that. What do you chase them with?
More queso.
To quote something Kurt Vonnegut Jr. said in a letter to a friend of mine, back around 1975, this “augmented my boisterous cheerfulness.”
Thanks for posting this! I needed proof that there are still little acts of coolness happening in the world today.
And now you know you can get Mexican food delivered to your home. On call burritos. Whenever you want. That’s fabulous.
I was with you right up until you started to drink the queso….
Because your response to joyful surprise treats is to make charitable contributions, would it be ok with you and K if I have a little crush on you?
queso raw, so raw
Am I seeing things? Is that sign sitting on a Hooters restaurant?
I mean, not that there’s anything wrong with that…
This makes me smile. A lot. Thank you.
Glc: That was horrible. I love it.
Beautiful. After years of the same, I know it’s rough residing in a rural area with limited food delivery service, but after living in that kind of nowhere land for many years and having moving into the city, we now have at least three excellent Mexican restaurants from which to choose – delivery or pickup (all within a 5 minute drive). Of course we don’t get the view of the Milky Way night sky anymore, but as sweet as that is, I have rarely found that it interferes with my appetite. I like the urban setting with all the food choices! Enjoy!
I love it when the social media people are allowed to play , like the lady who does the snarky Wendy’s twitter responses. Congrats on the billboard AND Mexican food :)