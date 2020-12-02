A Tale of Billboards and Burritos

First, you should know that Amazon took out a big damn ad celebrating The Last Emperox and put it up in midtown New York, and that got the social media folks at Tor books pretty excited.

WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!!!!



Check out this amazing, shiny billboard celebrating #TheLastEmperox by @scalzi as one of @amazonbooks's 'Best Science Fiction Books of 2020' 🤩 https://t.co/WaA927cRXw pic.twitter.com/I5PDkmTNkG — Tor Books (@torbooks) December 2, 2020

So naturally, I tried to press my advantage.

DOES THIS MEAN I GET A RAISE https://t.co/0pi5bTWpcr — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 2, 2020

The folks at Tor offered an alternative.

WE ARE ONLY THE SOCIAL MEDIA PERSON, JOHN, THAT US ABOVE OUR PAYGRADE.



Will you accept payment in…BURRITOS?!?!? We can maybe swing burritos 🌯 pic.twitter.com/yAQboE4XMn — Tor Books (@torbooks) December 2, 2020

I was, naturally, amenable to these terms.

HELL YEAH BURRITOS LET'S DO THIS THING https://t.co/3OEQVY7N9R — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 2, 2020

Fast forward to later in the day… and this happened.

Mexican food has arrived at the house. Plot twist: we didn't order any Mexican food. Indeed, I was not aware Mexican food could be delivered here.



Unless @torbooks ordered it for me? pic.twitter.com/hjYPrUoKuT — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 2, 2020

Turns out… they had.

Wow, what, burritos, I wonder who did that 😇🌯



(We did do that, no weird burrito sender here but us, MUAHAHAHA!!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/YMlGAcb5tx — Tor Books (@torbooks) December 2, 2020

To which I was appropriately appreciative.

But wait, there’s more!

To the fabulous people at @torbooks, who sent me a surprise feast of Mexican food, I raise a hearty cup of queso to you. pic.twitter.com/A6GgPaOohr — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 2, 2020

The folks at Tor thought that was pretty great, actually.

D'AWWWWW, THANKS JOHN!!!! We appreciate our first ever queso salute ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ovzp4WoTNc — Tor Books (@torbooks) December 2, 2020

But there was one more way I wanted to say thank you.

And also, to commemorate the awesomeness of the @torbooks social media folks and their SNEAKY CUISINE SHENANIGANS, I have just donated $125 each to @ohiofoodbanks and @FoodBank4NYC in their honor. Hooray! Food! https://t.co/zApva4fEa9 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 2, 2020

And there you have it, a holiday story with billboards, social media, Mexican food and charitable giving. Not a bad day on the Internet, I have to say.

— JS