A Tale of Billboards and Burritos

First, you should know that Amazon took out a big damn ad celebrating The Last Emperox and put it up in midtown New York, and that got the social media folks at Tor books pretty excited.

So naturally, I tried to press my advantage.

The folks at Tor offered an alternative.

I was, naturally, amenable to these terms.

Fast forward to later in the day… and this happened.

Turns out… they had.

To which I was appropriately appreciative.

But wait, there’s more!

The folks at Tor thought that was pretty great, actually.

But there was one more way I wanted to say thank you.

And there you have it, a holiday story with billboards, social media, Mexican food and charitable giving. Not a bad day on the Internet, I have to say.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

13 Comments on “A Tale of Billboards and Burritos”

  4. To quote something Kurt Vonnegut Jr. said in a letter to a friend of mine, back around 1975, this “augmented my boisterous cheerfulness.”

  5. Thanks for posting this! I needed proof that there are still little acts of coolness happening in the world today.

  6. And now you know you can get Mexican food delivered to your home. On call burritos. Whenever you want. That’s fabulous.

  10. Am I seeing things? Is that sign sitting on a Hooters restaurant?

    I mean, not that there’s anything wrong with that…

  12. Beautiful. After years of the same, I know it’s rough residing in a rural area with limited food delivery service, but after living in that kind of nowhere land for many years and having moving into the city, we now have at least three excellent Mexican restaurants from which to choose – delivery or pickup (all within a 5 minute drive). Of course we don’t get the view of the Milky Way night sky anymore, but as sweet as that is, I have rarely found that it interferes with my appetite. I like the urban setting with all the food choices! Enjoy!

  13. I love it when the social media people are allowed to play , like the lady who does the snarky Wendy’s twitter responses. Congrats on the billboard AND Mexican food :)

What say you?

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020!
Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/30: Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/2: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/3: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/4: Charities
Whatever Days
December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: