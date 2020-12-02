Not Necessarily a Miracle on 34th Street

A big ad for my book on 34th street in New York City.

But still lovely to see: A big ‘ol advertisement for The Last Emperox in NYC, through the good graces of Amazon, which included the book in its annual Best Books of 2020 list, along with, of course, many other very worthy tomes. You can see the science fiction and fantasy selections here, if you have an interest in such things, and inasmuch as you’re visiting here, it’s a reasonably good bet that you might.

Not gonna lie, this little bit of egoboo feel good right now, since I’m running a smidge late on the new book. It’s a reminder that, hey, I am in fact pretty good at this whole writing thing. Uuuuuhh, sometimes.

Speaking of which, back to it.

— JS

  1. A worthy selection of favorites (yours included!). I will single out A Deadly Education in particular as one I really enjoyed this year.

