My Experience With Getting a COVID Test
I made it ten months into the pandemic without getting tested for COVID. Honestly, I think that’s a pretty good run.
I know several people that have to get tested frequently for work or school and whatnot, and I’m ridiculously glad that’s not been the case for me, because it was, shall we say, less than fun. In case you’re someone who has managed to avoid getting one so far, and want to know what it’s like (as I so desperately wanted to before I got mine), then read on!
Like many people, I have a handful of friends that I’ve hung out with regularly during the pandemic — little bubble that we’ve deemed “safe” (safe enough, anyway). However, unlike me, all my friends either go to school, or work outside their house, or live with roommates, or all of the above. So it probably wasn’t really that safe, even though I’ve cut down on hanging with even those I consider “safe” lately.
Still: one of these friends tested positive earlier this week. I figured I should get tested, too. My fear of getting tested, plus me not actually feeling sick at all, made me really hesitant to get tested. But I knew I had to do it. I couldn’t chicken out of something so important, even if I was terrified of it.
So I went to the urgent care two towns over and tried to walk in, but their door was locked. It was then that I noticed a sign on their front door that said their waiting room isn’t open. You had to scan a QR code, give them your information online, and wait for them to call you to come inside. I sat in my car and waited for a bit before they called me in.
I walked in, sat down, and was pretty much immediately asked to tip my head back. In every video I’ve seen of the test being administered, they always jammed the swab in really far back, but I’m pretty sure that in my case they didn’t really go that deep. Not that it didn’t feel like, really uncomfortable, but I’m pretty sure the videos make it look way worse than it normally is. And they also didn’t do it as roughly as what I’d seen in the videos.
It was definitely a little more than just uncomfortable, though: there’s no denying it hurt. I squeezed my eyes shut and literally groaned out loud from the feeling. The initial insertion was tolerable — it was more the ten seconds straight of twirling and swabbing the Q-tip around that burned and hurt. I immediately teared up when it was removed, but I wouldn’t say I cried. Much…
After I got tested, it hurt a little bit to breathe in through my nose. I think that’s probably just because it was like, irritated. It took a few hours before it stopped feeling funky. My friend that originally tested positive said it was uncomfortable and made her feel like she had to sneeze, but other than that wasn’t so bad. And my other friend that got one said the same, that it was just tickly for a second and didn’t hurt or feel bad afterwards. So I guess I’m just a huge baby or something.
So, yeah. Not the best experience I’ve ever had, but not bad enough to warrant not getting tested. If you think you have it, or have been exposed, get tested, even if it hurts a bit. It’s worth it.
If you’ve gotten tested, tell me about your experience! Am I really just a wimp or was it bad for you, too? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day.
-AMS
For everyone about to ask: WHAT WAS THE RESULT?!?!:
Stay tuned.
My experience, back in July, was basically the same as yours. They did stick that swab further than I would have expected possible given the geometry of my head.
Unfortunately at that point it took me around three weeks to receive my results, making the whole exercise a bit pointless. (I tested negative, at least.) Hopefully you’ll get your results sooner.
In the first days of COVID testing they inserted the nasal swabs really deeply. The sensitivity of the first available tests was limited so they had to maximize the amount of virus they collected.
Later when the tests improved they were able to switch to a less invasive procedure that doesn’t penetrate the nasal cavity as deeply. That’s the version you received. Some test sites have people do the swab procedure themselves rather than having a nurse or technician administer it; that would have been impossible in the days of the deep swab procedure.
It sounds a lot like the vinegar swab they do if they suspect cervical cancer, except… you know. Different body part. clears throat Anyhow. Moving on. Thx for sharing your experience.
Congratulations on the test – here’s hoping that it is a firm, unambiguous, ‘negative’.
My experience was much like yours, though I was advised to … grunt (?) during the rpocess. (It was months ago, and my memory is like a stel trap – ruisty adn illegal in 39 states)
The question I DO have for you however, is “are you isolating from your family, until the results come in?”
I got tested at a cvs in Dayton. There, you stick the thing up your own nose. Both nostrils. Very uncomfortable, but a fairly smooth process overall. Thankfully, my wife and I tested negative. And even though we went this past Sunday, got results back in 2 days. Surprisingly fast turnaround.
I did a spit test a couple of weeks ago because my uni wanted everybody tested before Thanksgiving break. I filled out a form online, then after class I drove to a big empty parking lot with a few tents set up. I was given a tiny vial and asked to spit in a vial until it reached the 1.5 line. That took the longest (I kept trying to think minty thoughts). Then I handed it in and drove off. The next day I got an email saying my results were negative. (If they had been positive, I would have gotten a phone call and would have had to go into an actual clinic to get a more sensitive test with a small probability of a false positive.)
I went through that back in June before I had surgery, it was a drive up testing site and even though I knew what was coming it was a shock and definitely uncomfortable. Hope yours comes back negative.
I had a test in September because I had a slight cough, Mom’s birthday was coming up, and I wanted to visit without taking any chances.
Called my regular GP and was given a precise time for the next day. I arrived about two minutes early, my name was called while I was just checking in at the reception, and three minutes later I was back out. Very impressive organisation!
The test itself was less bad than I had expected. Temperature check, first swab in mouth, second swab in nose, not too deep, not painful. Then they gave me a form with an app and a QR-code to get the results (there was also a phone number), they showed up on my phone the next day, everything was fine.
Similar to BilliamJ (last June, before surgery, drive-up–stayed in car) but twice (for two cataract surgeries) at two-week intervals. I have narrow nasal passages, but they handled it nicely and with only a moment’s discomfort–and with results, both negative, posted to my health account the next day. Could have been a lot worse.
I’ve done the “drive-through” test twice from my local pharmacy, and once before a job interview at a hospital — and, sticking a Very Long Q-Tip up each nostril and twirling it around is…disconcerting, to say the least!
But it’s not actively painful (at least it wasn’t for me), so I feel it’s worth the fifteen minutes of making cartoon faces until my face feels normal again. Sounds like you might have had one of THOSE nurses — the kind that can even make a shot with a super-skinny needle agonizing.
I got tested twice “for science” (I got into a study…) and got throat swabs both times (“harder to get right when you’re in a hurry but not as uncomfortable for the patient” they explained), blood samples, questionaires and interviews. Nice to see science at work and to help out with that. (And no positive result – they would’ve notified me in that case).
I had one done in late July; to me, it felt a lot like getting water up my nose – kind of a burning sensation. I sneezed as the nurse pulled out the swab. My test came back negative; I hope yours does, as well.
I had three test.
The first was because I had a cold and went to the doctor, who then told me to do a test because my symptoms were similar. It was a spit test.
Second was also a spit test. I had to because I was flying to New York from Hong Kong, and NY was like, get tested three days before and also three days after the flight.
The third was three days after I arrive. It was the swab inside the nose one, but it was mildly uncomfortable and that’s it. It wasn’t that deep, probably.
I’ve had two tests, one a nasal swab (negative) and one spit test (positive). I did not find the nasal swab particularly uncomfortable. It stung a little, and then it was over. However, I have seen people say that exactly how uncomfortable the nasal swab is depends a lot on the exact conformation of your nasal passages. This suggests that you are not a big baby, but rather, you have a different size and shape of nasal passage.
As for my positive test, I feel fine, and will be out of quarantine tomorrow. It delayed my start date for a job in Cleveland. But I start soon, and it will be nice to be working again.
I also had a nostril test, but they handed me the swab and watched me swirl it in both nostrils while they counted for me (it was a drive-thru, so I appreciated that I didn’t have to leave my car or have to be in close proximity with anyone). Wasn’t too bad (my nose was irritated for a few minutes but it went away after that) and I got my negative result two days later.
I work for a facility that does virological and COVID-specific research. “Color”, in SF, moved to the less invasive “anterior nares” nasal swabbing. Slight discomfort, but not too much so. Which is good as on-site to work twice per week had me testing every 4-5 weeks during the Summer/Fall. With the Winter uptick, we’ve ramped up to bi-monthly.
I’ve been tested three times – twice as precautions due to my job/ state of virus in local area, and once because I actually had symptoms (even though I was pretty sure they were cold symptoms, still best to get it done). I think the experience depends on who’s giving the test, and whether you’re able to sit down/ brace against something. I was able to do that twice, and the time I couldn’t was definitely the worst (I nearly gagged). After the good tests, my nose felt like a large fly had gone up it and then I’d sneezed it out – a little bit painful but mostly just uncomfortable.
I haven’t been tested yet (I don’t get out much and so far nobody I know has gotten it), but I have a gag reflex from hell and a nose that needs to be cauterized, so I figure the nasal swab would be a disaster for me for many reasons. Thankfully my work has spit tests so when the inevitable time comes for me, I’ll be able to avoid the nose.
“I immediately teared up when it was removed, but I wouldn’t say I cried. Much…”
So did I, and not just when it was removed, but from the moment the swab went in til it was removed, and for a short time after. All four times I’ve been tested (thus far).
Took the family in to drive thru site after the youngster had symptoms… It was self service for the adults but the nurse was kind enough to offer the choice of us or him to do the kiddo in the back seat. He did it nicely, it was uncomfortable of course but no big tears from the back seat. Negative results (which we had suspected, symptoms didn’t exactly line up but were close enough to worry). But rather not do that again!
Here in Grand Rapids, Michigan, my girlfriend and I went to CVS on Monday. The test was self-administered, and uncomfortable, though there is generally only so much discomfort that people can inflict upon themselves, so I may not have got the swab in quite as far as if another person was going prospecting in my skull.
We got our results in two days, and both tested negative. We are going in for another test next week, just to be sure. A friend and my brother both tested negative the first time and positive the second time a few days later, so I will probably take the test about every other week for the foreseeable future.
I haven’t needed that test yet. But good to know what is coming. I’ve had other tests that brought tears to my eyes. The new normal.
I was tested a week before Thanksgiving–mostly a coincidence; the test was more or less because I’m going to be on campus preparing for teaching in the near future. I made an appointment and got a two hour window; walked in, waited in a short (and appropriately distanced) line for five minutes, and stuck the swab up my nose myself. It wasn’t bad, a lot easier than I’ve been led to believe it would have been if someone else has held the swab.
For which I am glad, as there are likely other tests in my future. The results this time were negative (I assume; the university only informed people who have positive results), but it’s going to be a long winter . . .
+1 to the list of those who teared up during and after the swab went up the nose. Took 15 minutes for my eyes to stop watering afterwards.
(Probably wasn’t heped by the fact that I got tested because I had cold/flu like symptoms and so my sinuses were likely already sensitive without having a swab stuck up there and swirled around)
Still not something I would like to undergo again
(test came back negative though, so Yay)
Not too bad a process, of having swab stuck up my nose… but only because I’ve had an ENT specialist run a flexible camera stalk up my nose and down my throat to look at vocal cord polyps. No less unpleasant… just familiar.