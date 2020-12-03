My Experience With Getting a COVID Test

I made it ten months into the pandemic without getting tested for COVID. Honestly, I think that’s a pretty good run.

I know several people that have to get tested frequently for work or school and whatnot, and I’m ridiculously glad that’s not been the case for me, because it was, shall we say, less than fun. In case you’re someone who has managed to avoid getting one so far, and want to know what it’s like (as I so desperately wanted to before I got mine), then read on!

Like many people, I have a handful of friends that I’ve hung out with regularly during the pandemic — little bubble that we’ve deemed “safe” (safe enough, anyway). However, unlike me, all my friends either go to school, or work outside their house, or live with roommates, or all of the above. So it probably wasn’t really that safe, even though I’ve cut down on hanging with even those I consider “safe” lately.

Still: one of these friends tested positive earlier this week. I figured I should get tested, too. My fear of getting tested, plus me not actually feeling sick at all, made me really hesitant to get tested. But I knew I had to do it. I couldn’t chicken out of something so important, even if I was terrified of it.

So I went to the urgent care two towns over and tried to walk in, but their door was locked. It was then that I noticed a sign on their front door that said their waiting room isn’t open. You had to scan a QR code, give them your information online, and wait for them to call you to come inside. I sat in my car and waited for a bit before they called me in.

I walked in, sat down, and was pretty much immediately asked to tip my head back. In every video I’ve seen of the test being administered, they always jammed the swab in really far back, but I’m pretty sure that in my case they didn’t really go that deep. Not that it didn’t feel like, really uncomfortable, but I’m pretty sure the videos make it look way worse than it normally is. And they also didn’t do it as roughly as what I’d seen in the videos.

It was definitely a little more than just uncomfortable, though: there’s no denying it hurt. I squeezed my eyes shut and literally groaned out loud from the feeling. The initial insertion was tolerable — it was more the ten seconds straight of twirling and swabbing the Q-tip around that burned and hurt. I immediately teared up when it was removed, but I wouldn’t say I cried. Much…

After I got tested, it hurt a little bit to breathe in through my nose. I think that’s probably just because it was like, irritated. It took a few hours before it stopped feeling funky. My friend that originally tested positive said it was uncomfortable and made her feel like she had to sneeze, but other than that wasn’t so bad. And my other friend that got one said the same, that it was just tickly for a second and didn’t hurt or feel bad afterwards. So I guess I’m just a huge baby or something.

So, yeah. Not the best experience I’ve ever had, but not bad enough to warrant not getting tested. If you think you have it, or have been exposed, get tested, even if it hurts a bit. It’s worth it.

If you’ve gotten tested, tell me about your experience! Am I really just a wimp or was it bad for you, too? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day.

-AMS