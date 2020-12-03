Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020, Day Four: Fan Favorites!
For the first three days of the Whatever Gift Guide 2020, I’ve let authors and creators tell you about their work. Today is different: Today is Fan Favorites day, in which fans, admirers and satisfied customers share with you a few of their favorite things — and you can share some of your favorite things as well. This is a way to discover some cool stuff from folks like you, and to spread the word about some of the things you love.
Fans: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Fans only: That means that authors and creators may not post about their own work in this thread (they may post about other people’s work, if they are fans). There are already existing threads for traditionally-published authors, non-traditionally published authors, and for other creators. Those are the places to post about your own work, not here.
2. Individually created and completed works only, please. Which is to say, don’t promote things like a piece of hardware you can find at Home Depot, shoes from Foot Locker, or a TV you got at Wal-Mart. Focus on things created by one person or a small group: Music, books, crafts and such. Things that you’ve discovered and think other people should know about, basically. Do not post about works in progress, even if they’re posted publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. So focus on things that are completed and able to be sold of shared.
3. One post per fan. In that post, you can list whatever creations you like, from more than one person if you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on newer stuff. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If they are from or available in other countries, please note that!
4. Keep your description of the work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about fans promoting work they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting gifts.
Got it? Excellent. Now: Geek out and tell us about cool stuff you love — and where we can get it too.
Ooh, am I the first to comment? How exciting! I wanted to talk up two short stories that have just been released by Demain Publishing, perfect for fans of the kind of classic horror in Creep Show and Tales From the Crypt:
hear Old Slosh by Ryan Bevan and The Wind Chill Factor by Ryan Bevan
Do you like to laugh? Do you need to laugh? Do you want to laugh in the company of kids / seek occasional comedy that’s clean and fair fun? Have I got a treat for you!
Grammy-nominated musician/comedian Billy Kelly is funny, goofy, and a nice guy to boot! You can find him all sorts of places including:
My First Comedy Album on Bandcamp: https://billykellycomedy.bandcamp.com/album/my-first-comedy-album
Audible – This is a Family Show: https://www.audible.com/pd/Billy-Kelly-This-Is-a-Family-Show-Audiobook/B084N8WWSC?qid=1607004509&sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=5M8X88BCFXEA0373F2GY
And his music for kids on many fine download and streaming services: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/billy-kelly/211573012
I am a huge fan of Lisa Snellings – and her Etsy page is worth visiting even if you’re not looking to buy anything:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WeLovePoppets
I am a big Big fan of https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/UnusualFrequency My wife got a hoodie recently, with a beautiful embroidered snow owl on the back, and it’s super soft and warm. It also was shipped super fast.
For anyone who needs to give a gift to someone who likes to sew/quilt/make, Fish Museum and Circus has absolutely adorable (and high quality) ceramic pincushions that look like imaginary creatures: https://fishmuseumandcircus.com
Beth Baldwin (Tigerflight) is a crafter who makes non-traditional pillows and stuffed animals out of recycled materials. You can find all kinds of cool owls, dinosaurs, squirrels, and anteaters in her etsy shop, along with handmade, practical items like face masks and aprons. She’ll even make a custom pillow of your pet! And she’s a lovely person. https://www.etsy.com/shop/tigerflight
Michele Banks (Artologica) art draws from microbiology & neuroscience to create colorful and dramatic art that brings joy and inspiration. Not only does her subject matter connect with the sciences, but her creative approach to her watercolor & ink methods draws directly on the spirit of experimentation.
The translation of her art onto scarves & ties make for unique gifts.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/artologica/
She is also a national leader in rating of squirrels for adorableness & style.
Hand carved wooden art in the form of utensils and practical things. The ornaments are particularly fun and unexpected. (Niko also has a wonderful dog.)
https://www.niniprytula.com/
I’m a fan of the author T. Kingfisher and recomend her recent novels Paladin’s Grace and Swordheart if the gift buyer has a person on their list who likes light fantasy-romance novels. In these books her author voice is a bit like Jenny Lawson, rather arch, but mostly gentle. Moderately diverse side characters in terms of sexuality though the main romances so far have all been heterosexual.
Are you a piano teacher and/or player who wishes there were more classical pieces available by women composers for you/your students to play? Check out the YouTube channel “Piano Music, She Wrote”
https://www.youtube.com/c/PianoMusicSheWrote
On a quest to find more piano music written by women for students to incorporate in their repertoire, pianists Sandra Mogensen and Erica Ann Sipes have combed through the IMSLP collection at https://imslp.org/wiki/Main_Page to select what they believe to be excellent and appropriate options. They are recording their favorites to put here on YouTube.
Want to easily find scores for those pieces and others, rated by difficulty? Purchase access to their ever-growing spreadsheet and send the link to your pianist friends – $10 per person to whom you give the link:
https://ko-fi.com/s/a43af53f25
“We have spent countless hours over several months, cataloguing ALL of the piano music written by women, that is found on imslp.org, & we are sharing this document with you! For $10 USD, you will have access to ALL of this information. FREE scores for over 2,500 pieces of music, copyright info, an assessment of the level of difficulty of each piece, & each composer’s nationality & dates, if known. This spreadsheet will continually be updated, as the imslp database grows. 10 % of your donation will be forwarded directly to imslp, while the rest helps fund the ongoing work and growth of the Piano Music She Wrote project.
If you wish to purchase access for multiple people, please adjust the quantity.”
Pet prints by Jessie are different than anything I’ve seen in that category. The reason they look so much like your pet is because – they are your pet! You send her a favorite photo and she distills it into the essence of your precious, whether cat, dog, iguana, etc. They are surprisingly inexpensive, nicely framed and ready to hang or give as a gift. Check out her work on Instagram @southerlyprints or email her at bumgarner.jessie@gmail.com for more information.
Are you a fan of beautiful jewelry? Like supporting individual artists? Wings is a master silversmith and an enrolled member of Taos Pueblo, and he makes amazing hand crafted silver jewelry, often incorporating natural stones like turquoise, lapis, onyx, etc. Each piece is unique; though if you see something in his galleries marked as sold, he is happy to make you a version all your own. The homepage is http://wingssilverwork.com/ or, if you’re on a mobile device, it may be easiest to use this link which takes you directly to his works: http://wingssilverwork.com/category/all/thesilverwork/
Hi wife, Aji, writes a daily blog about the silverwork and photography, featuring one or more pieces and detailing backstory, techniques, etc. That can be found on the site as well, at this link:
http://wingssilverwork.com/category/all/thendnsilver-blog/ The photos may also be purchased as prints (I have two!), and I can attest that everything Wings creates is of the highest quality.
My friend Wendy, Countess Matilda in the SCA, is a metalsmith who researches and makes pieces based on Anglo-Saxon artifacts, as well as other items.
Like this: a rune ring that says “Cake or Death” in runes: https://www.etsy.com/listing/696012513/cake-or-death-anglo-saxon-rune-ring
Her whole etsy shop is here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CountessStudio
Her work is really unique and might just make the perfect gift for that hard to shop for historical geek.