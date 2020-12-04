Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020, Day Five: Charities
For the last four days, the Whatever Gift Guide 2020 has been about helping you find the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. But today I’d like to remind folks that the season is also about helping those in need. So this final day is for charities. If you’re looking for a place to make a donation — or know of a charitable organization that would gladly accept a donation — this is the place for it.
How to contribute to this thread:
1. Anyone can contribute. If you are associated with or work for a charity, tell us about the charity. If there’s a charity you regularly contribute to or like for philosophical reasons, share with the crowd. This is open to everyone.
2. Focus on non-political charities, please. Which is to say, charities whose primary mission is not political — so, for example, an advocacy group whose primary thrust is education but who also lobbies lawmakers would be fine, but a candidate or political party or political action committee is not. The idea here is charities that exist to help people and/or make the world a better place for all of us.
3. It’s okay to note personal fundraising (Indiegogo and GoFundMe campaigns, etc) for people in need. Also, other informal charities and fundraisers are fine, but please do your part to make sure you’re pointing people to a legitimate fundraiser and not a scam. I would suggest only suggesting campaigns that you can vouch for personally.
3. One post per person. In that post, you can list whatever charities you like, and more than one charity. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on charities available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the charity brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the charity and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a charity site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about people promoting charities they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find charities to contribute to.
All right, then: It’s the season of giving. Tell us where to give to make this a better place.
John, thank you again for opening up Whatever for this promotion.
The Heinlein Society was founded by Virginia Heinlein–this year we celebrated our 20th anniversary. THS exists to preserve the legacy renowned writer Robert Anson Heinlein left us in novels, essays, speeches and short stories that remain as fresh as ever. We intend, in Heinlein’s words to “PAY IT FORWARD” since we can never pay back the benefits that we got from him and his work.We provide free educational materials as a download for teachers, librarians, and homeschoolers. (Learn more at: http://www.heinleinsociety.org/thseducation/ .)
We also promote Heinlein Blood Drives at conventions. Since Robert Heinlein devoted a lot of energy to volunteer blood drives this is one of our core missions. We have now collected over 44,000 units since 2001. If you attend a convention that doesn’t have a blood drive, contact our Blood Drive Chairman at BloodDriveChair@Heinleinsociety.org and talk to him about volunteering so we can make an even greater impact. This year we have been doing a virtual blood drive–if you want a pin from the Ghost of Robert Heinlein as thanks for donating this year, email our blood drive chair.
In 2020, our scholarship program for STEM students grew in the value of scholarships we could support thanks to donations. For the first time we granted three $2500 scholarships, including our “Ginny” scholarship which is open to female STEM students only. A donation to this program could help us increase either the dollar amount or the number of scholarships we can support in the future. We have already committed to raise the scholarships to $3000 each in 2021 due to the generous support of our members and friends this year, even in this pandemic environment.
Our Heinlein for Heroes (H4H) program supports military members and veterans by providing copies of Heinlein’s books, as well as other science fiction books to deployed troops and military hospitals. Since its inception in 2013, we have shipped over 29,000 books to service members around the world.
As a private, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), The Heinlein Society survives on membership fees and donations to support “Paying it Forward”. As these resources plateau and the demands on our organization increase, we are asking for your support with a direct gift to the Society to support our mission.So if you have ever grokked, shared water, been amused by or owned by a cat, loved AI computers or have longed for the stars, pay it forward just a little bit by considering making a tax deductible donation or by becoming a member. If you donate, you can choose which of our programs your donation supports. http://www.heinleinsociety.org/
Your membership also supports publishing the Heinlein Journal. Members get the new issues delivered electronically and article submissions are welcome from member and non-member alike. See https://www.heinleinjournal.com for more information.
Also, even though we’re a charity at heart, one cool benefit for members is the chance to win a “Virginia Edition” leatherbound set of all of Heinlein’s published works. We’ve given three sets away so far and will be giving another one way for members this year. Thank you!
John Tilden,
President, The Heinlein Society
Dobermans: In real life, not the movies, they are people-oriented dogs that crave human companionship. Doberman Rescue of the Triad, DRT, based in North Carolina but adopting to other states, is a long standing 501c3 dog rescue that specializes in finding forever homes for Dobes that have lost theirs. Since being founded in 1997 they have placed over 1,850 Dobes.
DRT makes a commitment to every Dobe that comes through the door: ‘You will never be homeless again.’ That’s why the adoption contract states that if for any reason the new adopter cannot keep the Dobe, ownership reverts back to DRT and the Dobe must be returned. This year, that promise was kept for Happy and Cate. Their beloved owner suddenly passed away while home alone. Well, not exactly alone. His DRT rescues Happy and Cate kept watch over him for four days until someone found them. Then it was three days of DRT fighting tooth and nail through red tape to get them released from animal control and back into its care. And yes, a new home was found for the pair, together, even though Cate is a senior dog and Happy has seizures. When you choose to support DRT, that is the kind of commitment you are supporting.
All the work is done by a group of very loyal volunteers. But the necessities – medical care, food, shelter – require money. Rescue is much more expensive than most people would imagine. DRT’s veterinary bills alone exceed $20,000 per year, because many individuals arrive with heartworms and other medical needs, plus the necessary neutering, that must be addressed before the Dobe can become part of a new family. Please consider adding Doberman Rescue of the Triad to the organizations you choose to aide. Your support helps DRT continue making that very important commitment.
You can see available Dobes, bid on silent auctions and make donations on the DRT website: http://www.Doberman-Rescue.com. (They also have a Facebook page.)
Please consider donating to your local public library. Besides books, they often have a lot of online material [handy these days!] support reading for kids, literacy programs and a host of good works. If you are unsure, scan the webpage of your local library. I would also like to confess I work in a public library, but support the one in your area!
Every year I donate to 3 charities:
EFF – Electronic Freedom Foundation – works to protect privacy and internet freedom
Alzheimer’s Foundation – Horrible disease needs a cure
Helen Woodward Animal Rescue – Local organization that rescues abandoned dogs, cats, hamsters, what have you.
Hello all, and thanks, John!
The city of Philadelphia has unfortunately been forced to strip almost all arts and literacy programs out of the public school system. Here are three organizations trying to help:
Tree House Books – “A Giving Library and Literacy Center headquartered in North Philadelphia. Founded in 2005, we provide free books to children and families, and Out of School Time (OST) programs that increase literacy skills, and promote a lifelong love of reading and writing. Our programs serve the community! We reach children from their earliest moments, through high school, and their adults too. Tree House Books has its roots in the belief that literacy – in its many forms – is fundamental to academic success, career readiness, and, most importantly, personal empowerment.” http://www.treehousebooks.org/
Philadelphia Young Playwrights – “Since 1987, Philadelphia Young Playwrights (PYP) has partnered with educators to bring the transformative power of playwriting into classrooms and community settings across Greater Philadelphia. Placing students at the center of their learning, PYP’s intensive writing residencies advance writing-based literacy skills while developing critical 21st century skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration.”
https://www.phillyyoungplaywrights.org/
Musicopia – “Musicopia’s mission is to provide opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform, and appreciate music. Musicopia is a non-profit organization that reaches thousands of children each year through educational music enrichment programs in schools and communities throughout the Philadelphia Region. Musicopia places a priority on reaching students who are underserved and cut off from the region’s rich cultural life and is a recognized leader in rebuilding and revitalizing school music programs.”
https://www.musicopia.net/
This has been a tough year for non-profits of all varieties, so you really can’t go wrong giving the gift of a charitable donation this year, and there are lots to choose from.
With the pandemic, we’ve seen how important health research and hospital capacity can be. But it’s been a hard year for research and hospital funding: many clinical trials had to be put on hold, some research grant competitions were delayed, experiments and lab work has been disrupted, and costs have gone up.
So I’ll make my pitch to find a health research or hospital charity to donate to this year. I’ll recommend the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Toronto in particular. I have a conflict-of-interest: my day job is at the Techna Institute, which receives support from the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, but that also means that I can see that they put their funds to good use solving problems. They’ve been very strategic in setting up large initiatives as well as filling in the gaps in government grant support for research.
Please donate money to your LOCAL FOOD BANKS. Food insecurity has skyrocketed during the pandemic, even in places you might not expect like well-off suburbs. Money is much more useful to food banks than “in kind” donations – they usually have agreements that allow them to buy food for much less than individuals can, plus it gives them flexibility in filling current needs. Just Google “food bank” to find ones near you.
During this holiday season, when we shouldn’t be gathering with far-flung family and friends, no matter how much we miss them, we can donate the money we would have spent on holiday meals and party to help ensure that those around us aren’t without food.