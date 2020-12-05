The Littlest Hibiscus Flower

Slow day here at the Scalzi Compound, so, here, have a picture of our hibiscus plant, which we potted and placed in the garage for the winter, so it wouldn’t die in the cold. The hibiscus is determined to keep doing its thing and is throwing out flowers — tiny flowers, relative to the ones it has in the summer, but even so. I admire its tenacity and endurance, and feel there’s probably a metaphor for all of us, trying to get through the waning days of 2020. Keep at it and find beauty where you can.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “The Littlest Hibiscus Flower”

  3. We moved to our current house in 2014. I bought a tiny hibiscus that Spring for the deck. When Winter hit, I brought it inside knowing they don’t really like being houseplants but I figured it was going to die outside anyway, so why not? It survived, goes out on the deck every Spring, comes in when it gets cold, and is now the size of a small tree.

    Survive.It’s the best we can do sometimes.

  5. Thank you for this. Sounds like it should be the title of an inspiring holiday story.

  6. Yeeeeeears ago, my mom wanted me to be in our local amateur theater play of The Littlest Angel, but when I had to sing as part of the tryout – ALL BY MYSELF – I balked. No role for little me! Your littlest hibiscus also reminds me of the hibiscus plants we had in my backyard. At least once a year I would cut one flower and wear it in my hair :) Happy holidays!

What say you?

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020!
Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/30: Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/2: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/3: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/4: Charities
Whatever Days
December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: