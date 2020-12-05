The Littlest Hibiscus Flower
Slow day here at the Scalzi Compound, so, here, have a picture of our hibiscus plant, which we potted and placed in the garage for the winter, so it wouldn’t die in the cold. The hibiscus is determined to keep doing its thing and is throwing out flowers — tiny flowers, relative to the ones it has in the summer, but even so. I admire its tenacity and endurance, and feel there’s probably a metaphor for all of us, trying to get through the waning days of 2020. Keep at it and find beauty where you can.
— JS
nice
Pretty!
I can use pretty today.
We moved to our current house in 2014. I bought a tiny hibiscus that Spring for the deck. When Winter hit, I brought it inside knowing they don’t really like being houseplants but I figured it was going to die outside anyway, so why not? It survived, goes out on the deck every Spring, comes in when it gets cold, and is now the size of a small tree.
Survive.It’s the best we can do sometimes.
Does your family make tea with the hibiscus? I like it best iced with lots of sugar.
Thank you for this. Sounds like it should be the title of an inspiring holiday story.
Yeeeeeears ago, my mom wanted me to be in our local amateur theater play of The Littlest Angel, but when I had to sing as part of the tryout – ALL BY MYSELF – I balked. No role for little me! Your littlest hibiscus also reminds me of the hibiscus plants we had in my backyard. At least once a year I would cut one flower and wear it in my hair :) Happy holidays!