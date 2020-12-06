Additional Technical Notes, 12/6/20
I noted last week that WordPress was transferring me over from its now-shuttering-VIP hosting tier to its business tier, and that there were likely to be a couple of changes, mostly not on your end but on mine. That switchover is (mostly) done, so I thought I’d give an update on things as they stand.
As promised, most of the changes were invisible on your end. The biggest change on this end is that I’m learning to use WordPress’ “Gutenberg” editor, which has a tiny bit of a learning curve and which doesn’t have a couple of functionality bits I typically use (like, for example, an easy way to put a border on a picture). On the other hand, once I do get the hang of it, there will be some cool things I can do with it. Also, uploading speed for posts is much, much, faster. So it will be worth making the effort. In the meantime, look! I can make photos with wavy borders!
Also, I’m talking with WordPress about making a couple of small changes. One, the return of an easy way to add borders on pictures; two, adding dates and bylines to posts. The photo bylines are fine but kludgy, so just being about to have “by” right up at the top will be nice.
There are a couple of weird technical issues I want to alert people to. The first is that Google has changed the way Web Fonts get served on the Chrome browser, which means that sometimes on loading a page on the site you’ll see different fonts than what you’re used to. Hopefully Google will fix how this functions, or I’ll have to figure how to download and put the fonts up on my end. But in the meantime, if you see different fonts, wait a minute (for the font to download) and then reload the page. Annoying I know, but it’s Google, not me.
The second is that the header images don’t appear to be automatically resizing anymore, which I think is related to some WordPress updating on their end (this would have been prior to my switching plans). We’re looking into it and it’s really not a big deal since the worst-case scenario is that I just go in and resize all my header photos and re-upload them. But if you’ve at all been wondering why the header photos look a little wonky, that’s why.
Oh, and: We’re looking at restoring a comment preview function, one that’s hopefully more up-to-date and functional than the one I had before.
These changes will take some small amount of time to implement, not in the least because it’s currently the holiday season, and also because I’m not the only person WordPress switched over to a new plan, so they’re having to deal with a bunch of clients. But these are mostly cosmetic things, not issues directly relating to the functionality of the site, so I’m perfectly willing to be patient about them.
On the mobile/AMP side, I implemented a new theme which I thought better reflected the site and is easier to use in mobile. If you dislike it, just snip off the “/amp” bit in the URL or have your mobile device force the desktop theme and everything will be fine again.
That’s where we are with the technical bits regarding the site at this moment. If any other momentus things happen, I’ll let you know. But by and large: This is it.
— JS
At work, half the systems I use are on the Gutenberg, and the other half are pending updates on old-school WordPress. At first my staff hated Gutenberg, but as they learned/loved it, they started griping about the systems that /haven’t/ changed over (and I’m totally with them.)
There are people who don’t block web fonts? That’s news to me.
One thing I notice that’s different is the Favicon (icon on the browser tab) is now a generic WordPress blue. I don’t remember what it was before, but it was NOT that. No big deal, but in case you aren’t seeing this, I’m using Chrome 86.0.4240.198 on Mac OS X 10.13.6
Glad to hear it’s going well. Personally I despise the Gutenberg editor. It interferes with my flow of thoughts when writing and forces me to think about the editor, which is not exactly what I want from a platform I just use for writing and working through my thoughts when I feel like it. But as long as I can continue to swap out the Classic editor instead, that takes care of my problems. Obviously I don’t do anything on the scale you do, even for your non-commercial “fun” blog.
It looks like the site lost its favicon, is that on purpose or a known limitation, or should it be fixed?
Just FYI, the email (in the Gmail app and iPad Mail app, at least) doesn’t display the wavy border of the picture of Krissy. She’s just as lovely with a straight border on the picture, of course.