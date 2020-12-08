Compare & Contrast: 25 Years
If you’re going to note that one of us ages better than the other, it is known.
— JS
If you’re going to note that one of us ages better than the other, it is known.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Now I am curious about if you were wearing glasses and showing teeth!
You both seem to have aged rather well. But the older picture of Krissy reminds me of the recently posted pictures of Athena. ot highly surprising I suppose.
Adorbs. This is now how I will imagine her looking at you when she reads those sweet things you write about her in your acknowledgements.
Even the sofa looks greyer.
I agree with Derek — Athena definitely takes after her mom. I’ve seen your many comments about Krissy on your blog and think you would probably say that was a good thing, no? I’m fortunate in the same way that both of my girls take after their own beautiful mom as well, except for eye color. It makes me thankful that — for their sakes — my ugly genes were washed out so easily. Oh, but that’s not to say that you had any ugly genes to wash out. Maybe I should just stop digging this hole.
The way she looks at you — you are one lucky man!
Well, you’re more alert now.
I just have to add…that poor canary. Your cats must be disappointed you beat them to it.
Congratulations to you both and I hope you have many more happy years together!
Still the smile of a man who knows he married up. ;)
She still looks at you with the same goo goo eyes. After 25 years, that’s saying something.
I mean, sure, but the magnitude of the difference is especially stark here :).
It’s the burritos.
Much sharper and better exposed in the shadows now.