Compare & Contrast: 25 Years

If you’re going to note that one of us ages better than the other, it is known.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

14 Comments on “Compare & Contrast: 25 Years”

  2. You both seem to have aged rather well. But the older picture of Krissy reminds me of the recently posted pictures of Athena. ot highly surprising I suppose.

  3. Adorbs. This is now how I will imagine her looking at you when she reads those sweet things you write about her in your acknowledgements.

  5. I agree with Derek — Athena definitely takes after her mom. I’ve seen your many comments about Krissy on your blog and think you would probably say that was a good thing, no? I’m fortunate in the same way that both of my girls take after their own beautiful mom as well, except for eye color. It makes me thankful that — for their sakes — my ugly genes were washed out so easily. Oh, but that’s not to say that you had any ugly genes to wash out. Maybe I should just stop digging this hole.

What say you?

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020!
Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/30: Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/2: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/3: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/4: Charities
Whatever Days
December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: