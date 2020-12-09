Blue Christmas, “Bang It Out On the Uke” Edition
For no good reason other than I felt like it. What it lacks in polish it makes up for in being short! Enjoy.
— JS
John, I’m not sure where to post this, but I just want to say that you did an amazing job on Stargate Universe”. Thanks for keeping it grounded.
That is all.
I once got trapped in an elevator in Memphis at Christmas time and spent four hours listening to Elvis‘s Christmas album. I have not been able to listen to Blue Christmas since without lunging for the volume control or scrambling out of the room. You are an exceptionally gifted man, John, but that version has not changed my mind.
I mean, fair
As advertised.