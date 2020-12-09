Systems Check: Nnnnnnugggghfff

Ooof, I’m a little out of it these days. This is for a combination of factors. I’m behind on the novel, which I’m writing slower than I would like. One part of the reason I’m writing slower than I’d like is I’ve been hit with a (non-COVID, I checked) bug that basically makes me want to sleep for twelve hours a day and stare blankly at walls the parts of the day I’m awake. The second part of the reason is 2020 resolutely deciding to be 2020 all the way through to the end of the year. I’d go into more detail about that but just the thought of doing so is draining me of my will to live, so I’ll skip that, if it’s all the same to you.

I’m not going to say I’m going to disappear from here through the end of 2020, since there are a couple of things I want to write, and also I know my own temperament. But I will say that if between now and January most of my posts are cat pictures and music videos, the above paragraph will explain why: Deadlines and fatigue, basically. Fortunately Athena’s around, and we have Big Idea posts, and at the end of the year I always have end of the year stuff for you. It’ll be fine! And maybe I’ll have a nap. Or two. Or six.

Also, speaking of cat pictures, here’s Zeus, just chilling. You have the right idea, Zeus.

— JS