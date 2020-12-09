Thoughts On Hades (So Far)
Hades is the first roguelike game I’ve ever experienced. I’ve never played a dungeon crawler type game before, nor did I know what a roguelike even was before I started playing Hades. For someone who plays as many videogames as I do (which isn’t a ton but is a decent amount) you’d think I’d have run into one by now, but I only came across Hades when my friend showed me art for it. A few weeks later, he told me I should buy it, and since it was only twenty bucks on the Switch, I figured I’d give it a go.
Let me tell you, this game is awesome. There are many things in this life that I have spent twenty dollars on, and Hades is for sure one of the most worthwhile things (another would probably be a bowl of black garlic tonkatsu ramen, but who’s keeping track?). Technically, Hades was 20% off when I bought it, so the original price was like twenty-five dollars instead of just twenty, but I would’ve gladly paid twenty-five for this amazing game.
If you’ve never played a roguelike before, from what I’ve gathered so far, you basically go through a bunch of different rooms that are arranged in random order, and fight your way through each new chamber, in an attempt to get through all of them without dying. And if you do die, then you lose everything and have to start all the way over.
In Hades case, you play as the son of Hades, Prince of the Underworld, named Zagreus, and you’re attempting to escape the Underworld and make it to the surface. You have to battle through Tartarus, Asphodel, and Elysium, to escape. Of course, your father doesn’t believe you’re up to the task because he built the Underworld specifically so the souls trapped there could never escape, but surely you’ll prove him wrong, right? Right.
I’ve also learned that Hades is what is known as a “roguelite” because when you die you get to keep (most of) the treasures you found while fighting through the everchanging chambers. You can unlock weapons, strengthen your abilities, and get items that make the game a little easier. So the iconic “permanent death” feature that roguelikes usually have is toned down in Hades.
I’ve also discovered permanent death PISSES ME OFF. As I mentioned in my Dark Souls III post (which I haven’t played for a while, admittedly), I am a very sore loser and a big time rage quitter crybaby, so permanent death in a game makes me really upset and want to scream. However, Hades does a beautiful job of making me not completely despise dying. When you die, you get to interact with characters and unlock more of the story each time. Dying is like, an important thing in Hades! I think it’s a great mechanic to make dying almost a fun thing, because I always look forward to talking to the characters and leveling up.
Part of the reason I decided to try out Hades in the first place is because I love the art. It’s so unique, and the character designs of the gods are so cool!
I mean LOOK AT THIS BITCH. SO COOL. What a freaky, unique, awesome looking being. All the Olympian gods look awesome, too, and the main character, Zagreus, is pretty spicy if you ask me:
Not only is the character design and animation in this game amazing, but the voice acting is great, too! There are so many voice lines, and tons of interactions you can have with lots of different characters. I honestly can’t get enough of this game, which is probably why I’m on attempt 40 right now.
I’m really hoping to beat this game, but I’m not very good at it, and I doubt I’ll even make it through Asphodel, but I’ll keep trying. Games like this require perseverance. And patience. Lots of patience.
So, even though I haven’t finished this game yet, I’m going to go ahead and recommend it. Usually I try not to review or recommend things unless I’ve completed them, but this game is too good to pass up! I’ve spent probably about twenty five or thirty hours playing it so far, which I feel like is enough time to at least be able to say, “hey, check this cool game out.”
If you’re interested, check out the trailer!
If you’ve played this game before, tell me about your experience with it! What weapon did you use? What keepsake did you equip? How many tries did it take you? Did you like it? Let me know in the comments! And as always, have a great day.
-AMS
I was literally eyeballing this game on the Switch last night when I was looking for something to play now that Overwatch won’t work for me. (It’s a long story–my ISP appears to be blocking connection to the game servers, which they’ve done before but quit doing, but apparently started doing again back on November 30th, all while proclaiming ignorance.) This review makes me want to go actually buy the game instead of staring at it on my wish list lol.
I’ve had three successful runs right now, two with the spear and one with the shield. Took like… fifteen to twenty tries to get the first success. If you haven’t tried it, I used God Mode for a bit. Every time you die with God Mode on, your defense goes up by 2%, so it’s not an instant win, but it makes the game much more manageable. Eventually I turned it off, but it made the learning curve a bit smoother.
Freaking love the voices, Dusa is the bestest best.
The music, by Darren Korb, is awesome. I found out about him on a podcast I regularly listen to (OK, it’s put out by some friends of mine), the Super Best Friends Video Game Sleepover http://www.sbfvgs.com. He really deep dives into video game music and soundtracks and is a great listen.
Loved this game and spent many, many hours at it.
Of the readily accessible keepsakes, I really liked the ones that give you a permanent damage boost for the run each time you clear a room without taking a hit (so you can try to power up a bit in the easier, early rooms), and the one that makes urns sometimes drop health items, giving you a bit of a cushion as your health gets worn down. I think they’re Thanatos’ and Dusa’s.
I’m certainly not an elite gamer, but some combination of the unlocks, powerups and experience gained let me go from considering myself lucky to even get to Asphodel, to beating the entire run more often than not. So keep at it! Even once you succeed, there’s still plenty of dying and story left to go.
Reminds me a bit of the old “Doom” game, which I still miss. Are there cacodemons?
I agree, Hades is so good!
I found this article to be really helpful in understanding how you can create builds that make the game much more fun and made it possible for me to actually escape: https://brightrockmedia.com/2020/10/11/best-hades-builds/
I tend to equip the keepsake for the god that I’m trying to start with. For example, if I’m trying to run with the shield and trying to get the Poseidon/Zeus duo boon, then I’ll start with the Poseidon keepsake and hopefully get his dash boon. That’s a huge benefit :)
Should take a look, I think.
On the SF theme, try FTL (faster than light) which is a true rogue-style turn-based spaceship combat game. The graphics are, err, kind of 8 bit but it doesn’t matter. Feels impossible to begin with, but you get the hang of it pretty quickly. As I’m old, the lack of FPS and the thinking time helps a lot.
Based on all the great reviews, I tried playing on PC using mouse/keyboard (I’m just not a controller guy, never have liked them), and gave up and returned it after a half-hour. The combination of a WASD control scheme on an isometric layout was so utterly awful that I can only imagine it was an afterthought so that the game makers could say they had it.
There was a very old game named “rogue” which was played on video display terminals in character mode. This was in the day where terminals did not have graphics. Random rectangular rooms were drawn on screen with | and – characters, corridors were strings of #s, monsters were represented by letters of the alphabet, and the player was represented by @. It was turn based – you would take a step in one of the eight directions, and all the monsters would take a step towards you. Combat was conducted by walking into a monster standing next to you. That’s why games like these are called “roguelikes”. A later version named “hack” and then “nethack” is still played (now available in browsers), and Dwarf Fortress also uses this display format.
If you look at some of the cover art of the book “You” by Austin Grossman, you can see that the little person on the cover has an “@” on its chest. Rogue is why.