Aced My Test
In case you missed it, last week I got tested for COVID. And it sucked. Now you shall all know:
Yes, I had corona.
This made me one of about 9,000 positive cases in Ohio on the day I was tested. Which is a pretty staggering number. Fortunately, my case has been a very mild one. The only symptoms I had, which are going away now, are the loss of taste and smell. One of the days I was like, pretty tired, and maybe like a little low energy/fatigued, but it was nothing serious. I’ve felt pretty much perfectly fine the entire time I’ve had it.
Losing taste and smell is a fucking trip. It’s more annoying than anything, really, but if you’ve never experienced it, it’s pretty weird. For me, it was there one minute and gone the next. Today is the first day they’re starting to come back! I wouldn’t say my taste and smell is a hundred percent functioning yet, but definitely vastly improved compared to before. I mean that shit was GONE gone, couldn’t smell or taste to save my life.
My dad felt like he was experiencing symptoms after I tested positive, so he went and got tested, too, but he tested negative, which is great! Neither my mom or grandma experienced any symptoms, but like my dad they chose to quarantine anyways, just in case.
All things considered, I am a very lucky person. I couldn’t have asked for a more mild case. I am truly thankful that nothing worse than loss of taste and smell occurred, and I’m even more thankful that I didn’t get my family sick.
Please be safe out there! Make sure you always wear a mask because you might have it and not even know! I was asymptomatic for a couple days after I tested positive, so you really could have it and not even notice until your symptoms kick in a few days later. Make good choices, and as always, have a great day.
-AMS
Can confirm: She’s fine and I’m fine (and Krissy is fine, too).
As a favor, please refrain from providing medical advice. She (and we) are following the advice of our own medical professionals. Thanks.
What was eating like without being able to taste or smell? Just a lot of chewing?
Your Dad may have tested negative, but hopefully all of you recognize that no medical test has an accuracy of 100%. In addition to self-isolating, all of you should keep your eyes open for any signs of COVID-19 in anyone.
Also – although it is a very low probability – you should watch for any signs of related after-effects. It’s rare, but it hit my nephew and he ended up spending almost four weeks in the hospital starting a week after he had recovered from the COVID-19 symptoms.
Tom –
So happy that you’re doing better and that the family is well.
I’m glad you only got a mild case and the rest of the family tested negative and is fine. Get all the rest you can, take care and get well soon.
Stay safe, everyone!
Glad you’re recovering well Athena! (And may there be no long term after-effects.)
Thank you for sharing with us and updating. Have a safe and happy holiday and speedy recovery.
Very glad the case was mild. Sorry to read that you got it all. Best wishes to the whole family.
Regarding the loss of smell. I had a friend many years ago who had to have his smell deadened somehow for a while when he was in the Army. Can’t recall the why of it, but he remarked that it had a major effect on his ability to remember things. Mucked up the mechanism, somehow. I curious if you experienced anything similar. I hope it goes without saying to ignore this question if you feel it intrusive/boring/whatever.
Again. Glad you seem to have lucked out with mild symptoms.
[Deleted because of annoying pedantic nitpickery; everyone knows which virus is under discussion — JS]
Thank you for being so forthright and for echoing the safety precautions. I worked in a retirement community for a long time, and we were made to be very aware of being asymptomatic. Thus we were able to spread a virus to the very vulnerable that were in our care.
It is wonderful that your case has been mild. But, please understand that too many people hear stories such as yours of a mild case and decide this disease is not something to be concerned about. I’m a College Professor. We have an official grief absence policy that students can invoke when a family member passes. In the five years since that policy was created, I had seen it invoked a total of three times prior to this semester. So far this semester I have had seven. Each represents someone who did not survive this pandemic and a family who have suffered a great loss. Be certain you cannot possibly pass this on to someone else and be sure those who see you see an example of a responsible response to this disease and most of all, stay safe.
Argh. Take care of yourself, please–and God bless. I hate hearing news like this, but am glad to hear that it wasn’t worse: that you are recovering safely, and your family is well.
Yikes. I’m glad that you are recovering, I’m glad it wasn’t worse, and I hope there are no long-term effects. Also glad that your parents are fine.
I am glad to hear you only had a mild case and are doing better and that your folks tested megative
Glad to hear you’re feeling better – and so sorry you got it in the first place.
I’m glad things have worked as they have, then.
I am glad to hear that you and your family are well. The numbers out of the US are frightening, here in Victoria, Australia (a population of a bit over half that of Ohio) our numbers peaked at a little over 700 per day – when we were in a hard lockdown that was implemented when we hit 200 per day. A long lockdown for sure, but we have now had 40 days without any cases.
Much appreciated. Our area (San Francisco Bay) has enacted much tighter controls — ‘popped all the bubbles’ so no friends of friends contacts, and masks all the time when away from home, including indoors. Here’s hoping. At least, as I remember Ohio from five years of schoolin’, you have plenty of fresh air and the occasional thunderstorm to clear it up.