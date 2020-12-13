Today In “My Life Is Fun Sometimes”

Some fellow on Twitter decided to impugn my manhood by comparing me (negatively) to John McLane, the hero of Die Hard. So, as one does, I checked in with Steven deSouza, the screenwriter of Die Hard, for his thoughts on the matter.

The results were, shall we say, satisfying.

The insult: "See, son. That's a man, there, John McLane. He doesn't whine like a girl even when he gets glass stuck in his feet. John Scalzi calls his wife in to kill roaches and pees sitting down, so don't me like him, son. Be like McLane." Me to de Souza: "You'll find this amusing: A manly man is trying to belittle me by comparing me to a character of yours." deSouza: "Idiot. John McLane would recoil in terror from the least of your burritos."

This is now canonical. I am the Hans Gruber of burritos.

9 Comments on “Today In “My Life Is Fun Sometimes””

  3. You most assuredly are — in fact, you’re the deadliest of terrorists when it comes to burritos.

  4. It may be surprising to that anonymous man on Twitter, but of all female friends I can remember having this conversation with (some of whom have been categorized as Hot Women Any Guy Would Want To Sleep With), literally everyone agrees that if a man pees sitting down instead of standing, that is 100% a feature and an attraction, so I don’t quite see how this is an insult exactly. (admittedly, of all female friends I have had spider-related conversations with, at least half would prefer a romantic partner who will deal with the arachnids. I haven’t lived in cockroach-prominent locality, so that in particular has never been a random 2am group conversation; spider export/killing preferences is about as close as I’ve heard.)

    That said, based on dating site photos and text, most men who are dating and in search of women (it’s possibly disproportionate over the full population of men since the ones with a clue are substantially more likely to not have to be on the online-dating market) seem to have very strange, very action-movie-based (instead of reality-based) ideas of what women will find attractive…

  5. “My Life Is Fun Sometimes” TM
    Hans Gruber is the best bad guy. I love when he invents a bunch of random dissidents he wants freed based on an article he read in Time Magazine. You would totally think to do that, and then find a way to subtly brag about it to your cronies but they just don’t ‘get’ you.

    This IS fun, thank you!

  7. I feel sad for the men who think that peeing standing is the epitome of manliness. I think it’s also an indicator that they don’t usually clean the bathroom – if they did, they’d most likely start peeing sitting.

    A kind of related thing is the toilet lid and its position. I feel that it’s just smart to keep it closed all the time it’s not in use. When flushing the closed lid keeps things nicely in the bowl, which again helps with the cleaning. It’s also much harder to drop things into the bowl when the lid is closed.

  8. A casualty of Twitter war.

    Cause of death: canon fire.

    Thank you! I’ll be here all week.

  9. Peeing while standing is like throwing the garbage in the general direction of the bin. Newton’s laws beat your claim of aiming precision.

    If you live alone and don’t mind (cleaning up your own) messes, fine. If you
    – don’t live alone
    – don’t do the cleaning &
    – don’t sit down to pee
    you have just answered the AITA question you’re probably too self-centered to even ask.

