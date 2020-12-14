Biden Wins Again, Again, Again, Again, Again
There are still Hawaii’s electoral votes to count, but they’re electorially superfluous at this point. California sent Biden (and Harris!) over the top in the electoral votes, sealing Biden’s election to the presidency. By some estimations, thanks to Trump’s steadfast refusal to accept reality, multiple lawsuits and several ultimately pointless recounts, this is the 16,912th time Biden has won the 2020 presidential election. And indeed Trump was belatedly correct: I did get tired of all that winning. But the good news is: It’s done now.
Also, to the objectors and naysayers, I refer you to this tweet I posted. Please read it as often as necessary for it to sink in, and for those of you who have people who need to read it, feel free to forward it on to them:
Use those exact words! Repeat as necessary!
(No, seriously, it’s over. If you think Congress isn’t going to ratify these votes, you almost certainly literally don’t understand how the process works at this point, not in the least because any extraordinarily far-fetched scenario that doesn’t end up with a President Biden ends up with an Acting President Pelosi, not a President Trump. He’s done, over, toast. Stop freaking out. Believe it.)
Congratulations to the nation! We could use the rest.
— JS
Also, for the ever-living love of Christ Almighty, please don’t post either hand-wringing posts about not being sure Biden’s really the next president, or posts arguing that no, there’s still a way for Trump to pull it out. There’s not, and honestly at this point I’m fucking tired of pretending in either direction. Biden won, Trump’s done. Accept it, no matter where on the political spectrum you are.
And no, there’s not gonna be a coup either. Stop it.
I – and millions of others – are so very glad and share your…tweeted sentiments. The relief already on social media is palpably…palpable.
Thanks for sharing with us through this long extended process, btw.
Awesome! Congratulations once again, President Biden….great post!!!!
Trump is like a villain from a horror movie. You chop off pieces of it, yet it comes back.
I’m so fricking glad there won’t be a coup this year. And all it took was an incompetent incumbent and the highest voter turnout in a generation!
It’s kind of like being an epidemiologist: if the bad thing doesn’t happen they’ll call you Chicken Little; if it does happen they’ll be mad you didn’t do something sooner. It’s not that all the mechanisms where democracy could be subverted weren’t there, they just weren’t used. Thank God.
Now please dear heaven let us win the GA runoffs so we can pass some long belated reforms before this happens again.
Not so much “comes back,” but won’t leave despite defeat after defeat, like Monty Python’s Black Knight.
But as with the Black Knight, it’s not as if the outcome is going to change.
In response to the Republicans who said to us in 2016 “we won, get over it, libtard!”, I say “we won, get over it, M*****!”
Elision for bipartisanship and civility.
Well, the Puppies need SOMETHING to gin up outrage over, now that they’ve lost at trying to bend the Hugos to their will.
But it’s really about Ethics in Political Journalism….
But we could briefly end up with a President Pence. Trump might resign before Inauguration Day, either so he can quietly and quickly leave the country (probably to somewhere that doesn’t extradite to the US) and/or so Pence can pardon him. That would have few other consequences, but it would make Biden President #47 rather than #46.
I firmly believe that vice president Pence will find any reason in the book not to read those votes into the record on January 6. My guess is that he will conveniently find someone who might’ve been exposed and go into quarantine so he doesn’t have to pronounce the results.
Personally, I feel such a weight lifted. I just want to be bored by the news.
Thank you. I’ve really been worried about whether the EC would progress properly. REALLY worried, since sanity has been within our grasp. I feel better now, and you, as always, said it best.
Second. Best. Birthday. Present. Ever, (After my nephew).
Yes, he’s President-elect Biden and nothing will change that! It almost makes Donald and Rudy’s Neverending Lawsuits worth the tedium-almost.
Huzzah!!!!
The Senate is still in play. No rest until January 6th.
I reserve the right to freak out indefinitely, going forward. Clowns are scary.
16,912 loses in a row makes him the #1 Loser for the record. Or just the Biggest Loser Period.
I don’t think I will ever get over it. The number of otherwise intelligent friends and family who bought his bullshit scares the crap out of me. If the election was actually stolen and all legal recourse failed then civil war is a perfectly reasonable response.