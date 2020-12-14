Biden Wins Again, Again, Again, Again, Again

There are still Hawaii’s electoral votes to count, but they’re electorially superfluous at this point. California sent Biden (and Harris!) over the top in the electoral votes, sealing Biden’s election to the presidency. By some estimations, thanks to Trump’s steadfast refusal to accept reality, multiple lawsuits and several ultimately pointless recounts, this is the 16,912th time Biden has won the 2020 presidential election. And indeed Trump was belatedly correct: I did get tired of all that winning. But the good news is: It’s done now.

Also, to the objectors and naysayers, I refer you to this tweet I posted. Please read it as often as necessary for it to sink in, and for those of you who have people who need to read it, feel free to forward it on to them:

Also, to anyone out there still whining that "it's not over yet": Fuck you, it so very is. Trump fucking lost. Get the fuck over it already, you piteous mewling sack of complete and utter bullshit. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 14, 2020

Use those exact words! Repeat as necessary!

(No, seriously, it’s over. If you think Congress isn’t going to ratify these votes, you almost certainly literally don’t understand how the process works at this point, not in the least because any extraordinarily far-fetched scenario that doesn’t end up with a President Biden ends up with an Acting President Pelosi, not a President Trump. He’s done, over, toast. Stop freaking out. Believe it.)

Congratulations to the nation! We could use the rest.

— JS