Crap, I Totally Forgot to Update Today, So Here’s a Picture of Smudge
And he is happy to see you!
All right, that’s all you get today. See you tomorrow. Now, shoo!
— JS
And he is happy to see you!
All right, that’s all you get today. See you tomorrow. Now, shoo!
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Another great cat picture!
Ok, be that way! Oooooh, Happy Cat! Shooing now.