I Regret To Inform You All That I Miss High School
There, I said it. I’m not happy about it, but it’s the truth. I miss high school.
When I was in high school, I hated it. Not just a normal amount, the way every teen does, but like, extra hated it. I resented the idea (and still kind of do) that kids are legally required to go to school every single day for thirteen years of their life (except summer and weekends). Like, that’s a lot of time. For something that at the time seemed so purposeless and not helpful to actually living life.
I despised school not just at the individual level, but at the institutional level. I feel that at its core, school is a beneficial thing, however I also believe that it is a deeply flawed system. Not just in academic ways, but in disciplinary ways, as well (that’s a post for another time).
Throughout high school, I couldn’t wait to be done. I wanted to be done so badly that I went to community college my senior year of high school so I could leave school a semester early. I told myself I would never, ever miss high school, and that anyone who missed high school was deluded.
Well, joke’s on me, because I started missing it about two years ago. And I graduated in 2017! So it didn’t take me long for me to wish I could go back.
I’ve been trying to figure out what it is I miss. Is it my friends? Is it the days where teachers brought in Oreo Balls and let us play Jeopardy? Is it playing kickball and your crush telling you “nice catch”? Is it the super gross chocolate milk cartons? Or is it that feeling of having your whole life ahead of you, the future being some bright, intangible thing you look forward to seeing? Is it less about high school and more about me missing my youth and carefree days where my biggest problem was figuring out the answer to number thirteen on the math homework? Do I miss the time before my mental health was garbo and I had who I thought was the love of my life by my side through it all? I think it’s a combination of many things, and many people.
I didn’t expect I’d miss my teachers so much, either. Sometimes I wish I could just walk into the school and go say hi to them all. But some of them aren’t even there anymore. I miss having teachers that cared about me, or at least knew my name. In a lecture hall of over a hundred people, you feel so insignificant. For me, the more I care about a teacher, or feel like they value me as part of their class, the more likely I am to try, to do the work and put in effort. I miss having a teacher who believed in me.
Going to school made me get up at seven every day, which at the time I hated more than anything in the world. But now I can’t bring myself to get out of bed until around 1 or 2 in the afternoon. It may have been annoying, but school did keep me on some kind of “good” schedule. It gave me a reason to get up, get dressed, do something, anything with my day. And I miss having that regularity. That structure that I cannot enforce upon myself no matter how hard I try.
When I was sixteen, I was pretty much the only one in my friend group to have a license. I drove us all around; to Walmart, Waffle House, the movies, the mall, pretty much anywhere teens could go that didn’t cost a lot of money. I felt like I was needed, like my role in the friend group was important. I don’t have anything like that anymore. I think I miss feeling essential amongst my peers.
I miss feeling like I was special in other ways, too. In elementary school, I was one of four kids in my grade in the advanced studies group. I always nailed standardized testing, and my reading level was off the hook. In high school, I wasn’t that same level of super smart kid, things were actually hard now. Like geometry. Fuck geometry.
Despite not being as smart anymore, I was still thought of as such. It’s just what I had been known as my whole life up to that point, so people still thought I was. I was still absolutely crushing standardized testing — I got the highest ACT score in my class — but suddenly I didn’t understand things anymore. I had to drop a class for the first time in my life because I could not grasp chemistry and I was failing. My reading comprehension diminished as soon as I started reading 1984. I felt stupid for the first time in my life, but at least everyone still thought I was the smart kid.
Now, after being in the real world and having been at Miami, I’m left with an inferiority complex on top of my gifted kid complex. And I miss the days when I didn’t have these feelings. I miss school because it made me feel good enough. Now I feel like I’m not.
I also miss high school because parties were exciting, and fun, and in college, they’re just boring. In high school, I knew who I was around, and in college, everyone was strangers. In high school, people’s parents would order some pizzas for the party or something. In college, you’d be lucky to be offered anything other than a bucket of Jungle Juice. I know that’s kind of a silly thing to miss, but parties in high school were really more just like hangouts and bonfires. In college they’re loud house parties where someone ends up at McCollough Hyde Hospital from getting alcohol poisoning at Brick.
I don’t know where I’m going with this. Really I’m just lamenting over a time in my life that’s gone forever and I wish I could have it back. I have a hard time letting go of things, and that includes the past. I also have a hard time accepting that there are certain things in my life I will never get back, things I can never do again, things that are just permanently in my memories and they’ll just have to stay there. It just makes me sad.
Do you miss high school? Tell me why (or why not) in the comments. And as always, have a great day.
-AMS
Do I miss high school? Nope. I did not enjoy high school, and in the 30+ years since I graduated, I have never — not once — wished that I was back there.
If you are attending Big State U, you are absolutely not on their radar. Their reward structure and career advancement depends on external funding and published research, neither of which, as an undergraduate, you are positioned to help them with.
It can still be worth going there if you plan for your terminal degree to be something like a BS in electrical engineering just because of the network you’ll form. But for any other reason, it isn’t. I speak as someone who spent 12 years at various Big State U’s to get my PhD.
The best professors I ever had were those who went to a smaller liberal arts college for a BS and then went to BSU to apprentice themselves and learn how to do research. In retrospect, that is the right way to do it if you are headed toward a higher degree. That means at every step of the process, you are working with faculty who are genuinely interested in your success, academically when you need to get enough knowledge of a field to speak intelligently, and research . . . ly when you are ready to learn that.
Also, Oreo balls?
I don’t miss it, but I can see why you do. But I had a better college experience overall than I did high school, which probably helped with that. I wasn’t in a comfortable weirdo-accepting environment in high school, whereas college was fine with that. I think it’s legitimate to miss an easier time of your life when you had less stuff to worry about (see “I Wish I Could Go Back To College” from Avenue Q–different school, same idea). If you miss someone you used to be with, ’nuff said there–a lot of my sentimental stuff from college was with an ex back in the day.
A lot of people do end up feeling dumber in college. (Not me, mind you, but I had easy artsy majors.) That’s a pretty common experience from what I hear. Going from big fish in small pond to bigger pond, bigger classes, less individual attention, etc. and having to figure out being alone on your own is kind of adult training wheels time.
Anyway, thanks for being so open and honest about your issues. I like when people do that :)
I loved the last two years. I went to a boarding high school for nerds (I told your daddy about it at a signing with two of my hs friends and he told a story about his boarding school time). There I met my 600 best friends. And a huge inferiority complex, but still worth it for the friends.
This is pretty good, a lot of stuff in there that I haven’t thought about for probably 30+ years. I didn’t hate high school — my last two years were at a not super-cliquey school where I had some decent friends, but I wasn’t really one of the super popular kids (and I also did that acing all the standardized tests etc. thing that let me down when I got to university). I wouldn’t want to go back though.
I don’t miss high school, but I enjoyed it quite a bit. I have, on occasion, missed my friends from high school, but I made a great set of friends in college as well and miss them too.
I have thoughts about different ways to structure school, but the notion that we should educate our society and do our best to open up the vast possibilities of life for them? That really is the silver bullet to improving, well, everything.
I’m very sorry you’re missing it! I really hope the pandemic stops soon so you can go find community that makes you inspired and delighted.
As for me, no, I don’t and have never missed high school. It was a horror show of evil bullies, cowardly friends and my own mental health breakdown. Bad enough that they don’t invite me to reunions despite my parents living in the same place at the same address since I left. I’m not upset about that, since I wouldn’t go anyway, but given the “everyone’s invited no matter how awful” trope that exists out there, I find that that’s usually what hammers it home to people.
Therefore, while I’m sorry you’re missing it, I am also glad you are, because you had peop le who cared for you and who you liked, and who it sounds like you’d be happy to see again. I wish that love and support for you in all your communities moving forward.
Oh man. High school was rough for me. I hated it less than middle school, but that’s not saying much. When I got to college, I was ecstatic. Leaving college, I missed it something fierce, especially seeing my friends and living the dorm life.
What the post did make me think of was being unemployed. I always had A Job – first my Job was going to school and getting good grades. When I finally left academia with an MA, I was already freelancing on multiple fronts and for a while had SIX Jobs. Going from that to one job was great but weird, and the first time I got laid off I was really thrown. I didn’t know how to have a day without the external structure of A Job. Now that I’ve been unemployed a few times, I have a structure to step into until I find a new gig.
Change and uncertainty are hard on the brain, which is part of why 2020 has been so rough. Even a hated structure is still structure, and losing that can be hard if you don’t have a new structure to step into.
Yes. I was happy in high school beyond some wish-my-crush-liked-me stuff. I was involved in multiple music groups which for various reasons don’t do now (not good enough for the secular groups, not interested in the non-secular activities), good friends. I was in a relatively small hs for an urban environment–about 900 or so. Graduating class was <200 so you knew most of the class and there didn’t seem to be too many cliques. Do I miss it? Eh, rather be in college–more choice of classes, schedule is looser.
I also liked college. I went to a small private (SLAC) university where I fell into a close-knit, bright, some musical/liberal arts, some STEM people group. We still get together at reunions and occasionally other times (ahem, 32 years later). That university had something else that I wanted–a good teacher/student ratio and support for study abroad. Even in the first years, classes were maybe 30 except for a team-taught honors class that still had small break-out groups of 15-20. The professors got to know you, and you got to know them. The department I was in let me choose which version of the requirements I wanted to follow (ha-ha, no chemistry for me!) and when I was discussing my junior year abroad and trying to figure out what I should take, told me to take about a half-load in my major subject and that we’d figure it out when I got back.
I had decided between that university and a ginormous university in Ohio, where I’d grown up and had a parent professor and the other parent and 2 grandparents had all attended or worked there. I didn’t want to deal with the huge weeder classes or live at home.
Miss High school? Not me. School was booooorrrrring. So boring I dropped out after freshman year because I was too bored to go anymore (in Arizona that was legal at the time). Mind you, I got straight A’s and aced the tests also, but was supremely unengaged.
My parents let me bum around for one year and then put their foot down. I was going back to school, dammit! I devised a plan!
I took the hardest classes I could sign up for, and started WORKING for my grades. In part of junior and all of senior years that meant college level classes. The result: I went from being a bored A student to being a happily tired C or even D student. But, it sure wasn’t boring anymore!
As for friends, I was that loner geek that hung out in the library in the corner that even the bullies were hesitant to deal with. So, I only remember one guy from high school and we don’t keep in touch.
Miss it? No. Learned what it took to make it more interesting? Yes.
It sounds like you might be much happier at a smaller college. I went to a small but great women’s college, where the average class size was about a dozen, we often wore our PJs to early classes, and there was lots of individual staff and faculty support. Also, milk and cookies every night at 9pm in the dorm dining room, where we would have study groups, so that became something to look forward to when you were feeling frustrated about calculus. I went to Mount Holyoke, 3000 miles from home, and that was hard, but the college community was awesome. There’s small colleges all over the US, look into transferring, maybe?
I can completely sympathize with the experiences you are having. Because I had a similar “man, on the whole I think I enjoyed high school more than college” experience. The class structure is definitely the biggest; I found that the classes I least enjoyed were the large lectures whereas the ones taught by a grad student in a 20 student room were some of the most enjoyable. And college was the point where I reached my “you can no longer coast through” point; I responded by learning how the curve works and playing a lot of WoW (which came out shortly after I started). I did not graduate with high marks, but I did graduate. And fortunately after you get that first job no one cares about your college transcript anymore.
The regularity of a schedule can be brought back; just like college students try to engineer their schedule to always wake up in the afternoon you can engineer it to be something closer to what you had in high school. And it will certainly serve well to be on a schedule like that if you get a traditional 9-5 job after graduation. At this point in my life I can’t even sleep in on the weekends because I’m so used to my routine.
Nope, not a bit.
After a lot of moving around, we settled in a very insular, small southern town. Damnyankees (Northerners moving to a southern town, it was a single word) were suspect; we were not religious, so that was very suspect; I was nerdy, and we all know the stereotypes there.
Made a couple of friends eventually, but was mostly the outcast who didn’t give a shit. I left for college and, aside from above-mentioned pair of pals (who also left, and we’re still in contact), have almost no interest in those people. I had some yearbooks, but they vanished in some move or another, and now I don’t even have names for most of those faces, and the faces are all 30 years older, anyway. My mother left there about 15 years ago, and I seriously doubt I’ll ever even visit the state again.
So no, I don’t even think about high school much, let alone miss it. At this remove, it feels a bit like I imagine having been in jail a long time ago does – some crappy, useless thing that happened to you but feels like someone else’s life.
Yes and No. The first half of High School was a big adjustment for me for some reason. The last two years were pretty nice. At the same time, I think about everything I’ve done since and how dependent I was on people and how little I had then that was really my own and I would never want to go back to that. I still think about some of the people I knew then and how cool and interesting most of them turned out to be and that makes me miss them, but also feel kind of happy.
Yay Mt Holyoke! I almost went there! Went to another small femme-dominant liberal college instead.
College gets better as you drop into the specialized classes because you’ll find all the people in your major you can talk to, but the cattle-call general education classes I do not miss. Also, as a former gifted kid who underachieved spectacularly for ten years after college, your complex is absolutely more common than you think.
Oh, I hated high school. I enjoyed being friends with my few nerdy friends and doing the homework during class and being bored for the most part, but school itself was so horrible that once I got out I never went back. I feel kind of the same as you do about structure in life and having trouble getting started; that’s still a big problem all these years later, and that’s even with working with people to try to handle what turns out to be officially ADHD. That’s a diagnosis I never expected to get at 60! Better than cancer, though. As for realizing that you’re not as smart in the world as your were in high school, that can be a big shock – I almost flunked out of college, even though the first semester was pass/no credit. In my defense, I didn’t hand in any homework because what’s 15% of the grade anyway? I am not a mathematician. Luckily, my wonderful wife is. Anyway, if I can offer a small lesson, it’s that you can screw up regularly for almost all your adult life, and still manage to make out OK if you don’t quit. I think the most important skill we can have is the ability to retrieve disaster. If you can pull something useful out of the fire, or manage to handle the disaster so that nobody even knows that a disaster happened, you can go far without particular talent or skill. I’m proof of that!
The part about college professors not knowing your name, etc… it’s definitely true that in high school the more personalized experience is pretty well baked in, while in college it really varies both by institution and how much effort you put in.
I was always on very good terms with my teachers in high school, enough that I still keep in touch with some of them and go back to visit on occasion. And when I attended Marquette for undergrad–a Jesuit University–I managed to continue that trend quite successfully. I made it a point to drop in on profs during their office hours a lot. There was a single building that housed most of the offices for the English, Philosophy, Theology, and History departments… I would just wander in before, between, or after classes and see who was there. The secret is that most profs will happily talk to an amiable student for a while, they’re usually as starved for social connection (or more) than their students are. Often I didn’t even try to talk about class topics, just did some small talk. I wasn’t looking for help on my grades necessarily, it was just a fun way to stay engaged. But I think the fact that most profs knew my name probably didn’t hurt anyway grade-wise, either.
Of course, for the immediate future COVID has made just wandering into office hours not a real possibility anymore. Boy it’ll be nice when casually dropping in on someone physically is something that we can do again.
And then there’s the fact that I’ve attended two other institutions as a graduate student, and both of them made it significantly harder to get to know the professors. At the University of Chicago, staff offices were a goodly distance away from where I lived, and fewer of them frequently held office hours anyway. And at Claremont School of Theology, even though I lived on campus, the profs seemed like they were almost never around if they weren’t teaching a class. So it really does just depend on the school to some degree.
But overall I think I preferred college. It was more laid back and there wasn’t all the disciplinary bullshit of high school. People treated you like an adult and expected you to act like one. That helped the experience a lot.
Also, I’ve definitely had your experience of being considered the smart kid and then running into stuff I didn’t do well with at all. That happened to me in an AP Biology class in high school, and again in some math classes in college. Big fish, small pond, etc. But hey, we can’t all be good at everything…
I waited a long time to be done with high school. It wasn’t awful, but it was very slow. I liked going to class, but didn’t really make any friends. Much happier at college, where I still liked going to class and there were people I wanted to hang out with everywhere.
I don’t think anyone should feel obligated to like or dislike any stage of their life. It could have been the other way around for me as well if things had worked out otherwise. Personalities differ, experiences differ, values differ.
I also struggle with good things existing only in my memory. But I try to reassure myself thus: I got to go through them, which is better than the alternative; and odds are there are still many wonderful things ahead. Long term friendships, in particular, build on good things of the past and sometimes turn into “remember when…?” sessions that are almost as good as getting to relive things.
I feel very fortunate that I managed to find myself in a really great group of friends at high school. I’d just come from a private boy’s school, so academically it was a breeze, and as an added bonus, I could take a computer programming course – so cool. I loved all of the academic stuff, and there were parties just about every weekend. Of course, I was still a super nerdy, introverted kid, but I had it pretty good.
That was the mid-70’s, and I’m still in touch with some of these folks; that’s pretty cool too.
Since I moved to a new state just in time to start High School, no I do not miss it. I never got to find my tribe.
College was different. Part of that was that I found my tribe. We all lived in the same two dorms, all active on the same BBS, and all sort of just grokked each other. College is what I missed.
I don’t think I’ve ever missed high school, or college for that matter. I occasionally miss the good parts of my first job after college, but there was so much bad that I’d never regret leaving it.
Maybe I’m lucky in a way that every big transition has been away from something I was thoroughly longing to be done with, but mostly it felt like it took way too long to get to each of those transitions.
My advice: try not to miss the past so much that you miss the present too – there may be opportunities now that you’re not seeing, that would fill some of the gaps that you’re feeling. Good luck!!!
Hm. College beat high school, but getting out into the world beat college. I think I found myself craving options. Like you say, high school is minimum security prison. You have more options in college, but (as long as you commit to being there) it’s still confined to classes, maybe intern/externships if you get ambitious. But in the two years after I left I applied for and performed some crazy jobs (sailboats, wildfires, ambulances) that taught me and showed me more than high school or college ever did. Seven (oof) years later I’m chipping away at a career, the basis of which I formed in that post-college period. Ironically, it has me back in college, working on a nominally lesser degree than my bachelor’s.
Do I miss it? High school, not really. I mostly checked out of the subject matter excepting a few formative teachers and made some great friends who are still great friends. College felt like a warm bed in the morning. Feels great, comfortable as hell, and could easily stay there way longer than I probably should. But I only started feeling fulfilled after I got up and out.
I was a nerd in a tiny farm town. No, i dont miss it.
Overall, I don’t miss high school and would not go back to it if I had the option. However, there are a few things about it that I do miss. Like you, I was one of the smartest kids all through elementary and high school, but not in college — I had decent grades in college, but I wasn’t a straight-A student like I always had been before. In high school I had a close group of four friends that I did almost everything with; I’ve never had a group of friends like that since, and I miss it. (I’m still Facebook friends with them, but we grew apart once we graduated and went our separate ways, and no longer really have anything in common aside from old memories.)
But on the whole, I like being an adult. I like my freedom, having disposable income, a place of my own that I can decorate whoever I please, not having to do homework or study, and not being forced to spend my days among people who look down on me for my looks or what I wear — not that adults like that don’t exist, but I don’t have to associate with them if I choose not to. If you’re still in college, you haven’t quite gotten there yet, but in college I did enjoy being among people who genuinely wanted to be there, rather than being there because they had to. In high school, no one ever asked me out — I wasn’t conventionally attractive, and for the most part I was invisible. (When I saw the first-season Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode “Out of Mind, Out of Sight” years later, I completely identified with the invisible girl, except for the homicidal rage part. I figured being invisible was better than being bullied.) In college and afterward, I was rarely without a boyfriend, and I’ve now been married more than 20 years.
I’ll be curious to know if you still miss high school once you’re out of college and on your own. I hope you’ll update in a few years with how adult life compares.