Once Again I Have Neglected to Write Anything For the Site, So Here’s a Picture of Zeus Instead
He’s very pensive! And possibly thinking about what he wants for Christmas, which will likely be a catnip toy. Man, that catnip hits the spot.
Hoping you’re having a lovely Friday, folks.
— JS
Thunderbolts. He wants thunderbolts.
Cats don’t “boop”
Cat photo gratefully accepted – just exactly what I needed.
My Friday has been a good one, thank you very much for asking. Got some happy news from one of my offspring, got a box of holiday gifts from a family member, even got a bit of paying work done, so I’ll count it as a win. I hope your day has been likewise good.
How is Zeus handling being the old man among your pets?