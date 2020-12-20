The Last Sunset of Autumn, 2020
And it’s a pretty good one. Here comes winter, folks. May it be full of beauty.
— JS
Winter is my favorite season, so I see it as always full of beauty.
Actually, days will start to be longer… So I say, summer is on its way!
I prefer meteorological seasonal reckoning, in which winter is months 12 through 2. Gets it over with faster, and is more accurate in terms of actual weather vs. the calendrical model.
Went out and looked at Jupiter and Saturn tonight. (And also Mars.) They’re about as close together as they get, but it basically just looks like a bright star with a dimmer start close above it.
They’re setting shortly after sunset, but they’re bright enough you won’t see a lot of stars for a while after they and Mars come out.