Jupiter, Saturn, Clouds

Jupiter and Saturn in the sky, about to be swallowed by the cloud cover.

Since many of you who frequent this site are complete nerds, you’re probably aware that in tonight’s sky Jupiter and Saturn are within a tenth of a degree of each other, which is their closest conjunction in eight centuries. And because I’m the sort of nerd I am, I was hoping to see that. For much of the day the sky conspired against me — rain and complete cloud cover. At sunset, however, the sky cleared up juuuuuust enough that Jupiter and Saturn were briefly visible. Here’s a shot of the two of them just before the were once again completely concealed by clouds. Thank you, sky, for cooperating if only briefly. It’s nice to see astronomical history with one’s own eyes.

— JS

  1. Luckily tonight we have clear skies (in NC) and it looks like a bright star. Using the binoculars made it possible to see each individually. Yes, a lot of nerding out over here!

