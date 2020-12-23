Technical Note on the Site’s Mobile Theme

Which is that for some people there’s a UI bug that puts the “Exit Mobile Version” banner over the “Post” button when you want to leave a comment. I verified it being an issue on Android; I haven’t checked it elsewhere. I’m looking into it to see if I can fix it.

In the meantime, if you experience this bug in mobile, the simplest workaround is to exit the mobile version, and then leave a comment using the non-mobile theme. The non-mobile theme should still format to look legible on phones and tablets, and the comment functionality is not obscured by poor placement.

— JS

  1. I’ve just checked and it’s the same issue on my iPhone – so at least it’s a general issue rather than being OS specific .

  3. Hmm, not an issue on my Android phone. “Exit mobile version” is a good inch below the “Post Comment” button. I had to scroll down to see it.

  4. I think I recall this happening on my iPhone once but I think I was able to post by turning my phone to landscape mode or some such.

    On a totally unrelated topic, two chapters in on Redshirts and the wife already had to ask me why I was laughing at her. I explained that it wasn’t about her.

