Come Gather ‘Round, Children, as Uncle Egor Tells You Stories of Famine in the Old Country

I think my Christmas gifts of a sweater and a flat cap lend me a certain continental charm. Once I am done terrifying the younger generation with stories of eating shoes to survive in the Great Starving of ’98, I will go out to the foothills to check on the goats. As one does.

In actuality Christmas has been lovely and I hope yours has been too. And if you don’t celebrate Christmas, at least it’s Friday, and that’s not nothing. Enjoy your day!

— JS