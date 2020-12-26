Doing a Technical Test
If you see the typeface change on the site, don’t panic, I’m just checking a few things.
— JS
If you see the typeface change on the site, don’t panic, I’m just checking a few things.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Eagerly anticipating Comic Sans.
lol, no.
I’ll panic if I want to.
Bocklin would be good.
But now my toaster pops when they ring the doorbell.
Do you anticipate that the photos will come back?
I hope you’re feeling better
If you make it Papyrus, Ryan Gosling will never forgive you.
Looks like a bolder version of Times New Roman at the start and regular stuff the rest of the way. New toy?