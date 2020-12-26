Doing a Technical Test

If you see the typeface change on the site, don’t panic, I’m just checking a few things.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “Doing a Technical Test”

  8. Looks like a bolder version of Times New Roman at the start and regular stuff the rest of the way. New toy?

What say you? (Comments close after two days)

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2020!
Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/30: Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/2: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/3: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/4: Charities
Whatever Days
December 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: