The 2020 Experience: A Personal Reflection
If there was ever a year that showed the difference between “on paper” and “in reality,” 2020 was it.
How so? Well, here is my personal 2020 on paper:
* My novel The Last Emperox was a New York Times bestseller, got three starred reviews from the trades, was named one of the best books of 2020 in a number of places, and won the Dragon Award for Best Science Fiction Novel;
* My audiobook novella Murder By Other Means also topped the charts for Audible Plus and was in the audio book fiction bestseller list for several weeks;
* Love Death and Robots, which featured three episodes based on my short stories, won Emmy and Annie Awards, the latter for one of my episodes — I didn’t win the award, to be clear, but it’s still pretty cool;
* I wrote two television screenplays which are currently in production (and that’s all I can tell you so far);
* I was Guest of Honor at DragonCon;
* I co-wrote a Christmas song that actually got some radio airplay.
Plus this site had its best year in a couple of years in terms of readership, plus my family is largely doing well, plus I was not consumed by a bear or other large woodland creature, etc. 2020! Pretty great! On paper!
In reality, of course, things were a lot different.
On a purely business level, from mid-March through mid-December I found it very difficult to write worthy pay copy. In the first half of year I was busy promoting Emperox and myself, which was not a problem. I knew I would be doing that with my time and had budgeted for it, because I had assumed that in the second half of 2020 I could focus on the novel. Then the second half of 2020 happened, and… well. You were there, you know how it went. Plus in my case there was the pretty-sure-it-was-COVID that turned my brain into jelly starting in November.
As I’ve noted elsewhere, I wrote tens of thousands of words on this novel. The likelihood of you seeing any of those particular words without a substantial overhaul is low. The book will get done, and it will be good. But, yeah. When it does get done, it won’t be because 2020 made it easy.
I’m frustrated, angry and annoyed about this. These last few years were hard on my focus, as the various acknowledgement sections of each novel since The Collapsing Empire have made clear. But going into 2020 I genuinely thought I had acclimated to the chaos. I thought I might be able to keep my head down and do some solid work this year, not just on this novel, but on some other projects I wanted to do.
And in January and February, I did! Finished Murder, wrote those screenplays, whomped up a novel synopsis so I would have something to work from instead of just winging it like I usually did, had some meetings in LA about current and future projects and prepped for my book tour. Then with all that accomplished and feeling pretty damn smug about it, if you want to know the truth, I went on the JoCo Cruise in early March, with the assumption that the momentum would keep rolling when I got back.
Then I got back and, oh boy: Pandemic and quarantine and economic collapse and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and anti-maskers and the election and the Stupidest Attempted Coup in Modern World History and 300,000 people dead, and so on and so forth, and think about what that and so on and so forth means, since any one of the things that might be in there would be a major event in a more sane year. 2020 was the year I had to go onto Amazon to buy emergency fucking toilet paper. Plus people I know got sick, and at least a couple died. And then I got sick, and while I didn’t get anywhere close to dying, thank goodness, I wasn’t in a good place for a while there to do meaningful work of the sort I usually do.
I thought I had acclimated to the chaos, and 2020 was all, lol, y’all watch this.
Like I said: frustrated, angry and annoyed. But not, I should note, feeling like I should beat myself up about not being able to focus for much of this year. 2020 was a king tide of terrible. It swamped me and nearly every other person I know, whether they were someone working in a creative field or not. I suppose there are some people who were able to function close to their normal this year, but I think they would either have been apolitical hermits to begin with, or sociopaths who think the chaos of this year is civilization living its best life. In either case that’s not a “normal” I would care to emulate.
Between March and December of 2020, the sum result of my public creative output is: one song. And know you what? For 2020, that is a complete and unambiguous win. I will take it, thank you. You know what else? If you were able to do anything this year above the level of “just get through this,” that’s a complete and unambiguous win for you, too. Feel good about it. And if “just get through this” was all you did for 2020, guess what? Another win! 2020 didn’t make it easy for you to do that, and you did it anyway. Well done, you. Basically, getting to this point in 2020 feels like a monumental achievement. Take a damn bow. You deserve it.
I will note that while this was a terrible year, objectively and subjectively, for me it was not as terrible as it was for many. Aside from the professional highlights above, the day-to-day experience of my life was as good as it could have been. My family was at home with me so the quarantine was not hard to endure. We were and are financially secure and never had to fear losing our home, or worry about whether or not we could pay our bills. We were mostly healthy and when I and Athena got sick, neither of us were seriously physically incapacitated. I missed people but I was also able to stay in touch with them online and through other means. We were and are both fortunate, and lucky. It’s perhaps strange to say that 2020 reminded me that I and my family have the luxury of a margin between us and the gulf. But it did, and I will go ahead and say it.
In spite of 2020, I have hopes for 2021. We will have a new administration and we have a vaccine. Neither means a hard reset of the damage that 2020 did, but they do mean some problems are on their way to being solved, or at least being managed better than they are now. I won’t say 2021 is going to be easy. But I can hope that it will be different, and that this level of different makes it easier for me to get back into my own head. We’ll see.
As for 2020: On paper, a good year for me. In reality, I would have traded all of the “on paper” for a better year than we all got. Every day, and twice on Sunday, of which there are no more for this year. Come on, 2021. Can’t wait to meet you.
— JS
I think we all had highs and lows. My wife and I became grandparents at the very end of 2019, but our ability to see and be with our new grandson has been very limited because of the pandemic. And we moved into a house in the woods which was great, but I also lost my mother to lung cancer in February, right before the whole pandemic thingy slammed into us.
I am glad for your accomplishments and the fact we can enjoy your work. 2021 will not much different from 2020 except that we have a little light at the end of the big tunnel we’re in. And on January 20th we get a new president. Which will be a huge improvement.
I just found out that “Death to 2020” is trending on Twitter this morning. Somehow, reading this “Whatever” blog after realizing that seems totally appropriate.
It’s perverse, but I find your post about how hard 2020 was to be encouraging. I began a new, very difficult, very stressful job in mid-November 2019, one that has multiple deadlines every single workday. I was just maybe kinda sorta getting the hang of it when the pandemic hit and totally screwed up how my employer functioned. And as my brain was occupied with worrying about the pandemic — on top of the worry about Trump and the election — it was extremely difficult to hit all those deadlines. There were lots of very, very late nights and a lot of missed deadlines. But to hear the specifics about your own troubles makes mine feel much more normal and forgivable, and I think you for that, very much.
Ha. Yeah.
In 2020, I won a Minnesota Book Award, an Edgar Award, and a Lodestar (“Not a Hugo”) Award. I was a finalist for the Nebula, the Thriller, the Anthony, and the Dragon. I finished revisions on a book and turned it in, and I wrote a couple of short stories. My family stayed healthy and safe.
I was also late turning in my book revisions because as I got close to the end of the book, which includes fictional riots in Minneapolis, Minneapolis was on fire. We had some teenagers come stay with us because their parents were so terrified that their neighborhood, near the epicenter, was going to be burned down by the white supremacists that no one outside the city seemed to even believe were real. Someone I knew died of COVID. Lots of people I knew got sick, some very seriously. I volunteered for the election, and we won, but the Resident in Chief STILL has not given up trying to enact a coup and we’re just going to have to wait to see how bad the long-term damage is.
Every few days I still get this jolt of realization: we are in a pandemic. We’re in the timeline with an actual global pandemic. This disaster that lurks constantly in the back of my head isn’t something I read or wrote or saw, it’s the world I’m living in. I don’t know how this keeps surprising me, almost a year into it? But it keeps surprising me.
Thanks so much for this.
And yes, “2020 was a king tide of terrible” for so, so very many, and I’m hoping 2021 will bring some measure of healing for everyone who has been touched.
Like a lot of folks, I am bone tired of politics.
The emersion in politics and political…discussions has resulted in a more misanthropic Sara Marie, one who now has physical reactions to conservatives, Trump supporters in particular.
I may be in the minority, but I charge politics with the lion’s share of the devastation that covid has wrought in this country, from the association of masks and other preventative measures with liberal tyranny to the all and all assault on science, facts and expertise.
I’ve held my breath as the guardrails that are our democracy and institutions were tested and bent and breathed a tentative sigh of relief as they held.
Here’s to a 2021 in which we can all go back to criticizing policy rather than worrying about whether or not we’re going to wake up in a banana republic.
Here’s to a 2021 in which people can begin working on friendships and family relationships gone to shit because politics.
Please, pretty please let 2021 be the year of the competent, intelligent and sane.
Bring on the damn recovery.
2020 frustrated me as well. I far outstripped my word goal for February and hoped to carry that forward. March was okay, but I saw the writing on the UK’s wall. April was my 25th anniversary, which was meant to be spent on holiday. That didn’t happen, and my mental health got a little roughed up. The rest of the year was hit-and-miss. I republished a novella I love, but nothing new. I had my laptop wrecked not once but twice, and it’s still out of commission. I’m feeling cautiously optimistic about 2021, however. I will absolutely be getting the vaccine as soon as it’s offered.
I’m just so glad I started dating the man I’m dating in February. I don’t know what 2020 would have been like without him in my life and I really don’t want to find out. We’re both back at work which is more of a blessing than I’d ever have thought simply having a job is. As far as we know we haven’t had COVID, though I did have a flu-ish bug that earned me a test a few months ago. My parents (in Florida!) remain well, and my stepdad has gotten the first vaccine dose as he’s a hospital volunteer.
I don’t want to get into the politics except that January 20th cannot possibly arrive soon enough.
Now I need to go wash my work masks. 2020 can bite me.
Much of what was terrible was how false information was disseminated on social media regarding the topics you list above. Were we a more rational society with better leaders this wouldn’t have happened in such an extreme manner. Sadly it resulted in more fatalities and property damage to innocent people. I don’t have high expectations of the new administration at all but it’s still better than what we’ve been saddled with for four years. Anyway happy 2021 to all and let’s try for more understanding and less rhetoric.
It was a year when amazingly productive days alternated with ‘I will curl up under a quilt for the rest of eternity’ days. I participated in the Clarion West Write-a-thon, submitted half a dozen stories to various places, made headway on my fantasy novel, and launched my website. I also watched approximately 18,478 episodes of British and New Zealand murder village TV.
Paul Simon wrote a song for Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Mass’ which includes the lyrics: ‘Half the people are stoned and the other half are waiting for the next election…’ Half of us are wearing masks, half of us are waiting for vaccines, half of us just need it to be 20 January 2021 so we can breathe again.
I would like to nominate “2020 was a king tide of terrible” for the understatement of the year. I think that it was more like “the tsunami that happened right after the asteroid hit the earth and wiped out the dinosaurs.”
In all seriousness, Thank You for writing this – it caused me to reflect on the past year and what I WAS able to accomplish during what might have been the lowest ebb of my life. I have a wonderful wife who was able to keep working remotely, no one in either of our immediate families was killed (though we do know people who died of Covid), and I was able to do some creative work (though not as much as I had hoped for).
I hope that 2021 is better for all of us.
Best and Happy New Year.
‘Apparently the Washington Post ran a write-in competition for the best summary of 2020, and the winner (a nine year old from the mid-west) came up with this totally accurate description:
“2020 was like taking care to look both ways before you cross the road, and then being hit by a submarine.” ‘
I think that says it all.
I stole the whole quote from Charlie’s Diary (i.e. Charles Stross) featuring a quote from the Washington post.
I know some who have perished, alone and in agony.
I have entire tranches of family with whom I am no longer on speaking terms.
I have friends who have survived encounters with Covid.
And, because they DID survive, now discount its effects.
And who continue to believe that hospitals, doctors, and fucking FUNERAL DIRECTORS (yeah, logic THAT shit, if you please) are inflating its importance and its devastation.
I did not go hungry.
I did not lose my home.
Or my car.
But as a result of the health calamity, the infuriatingly inept and corrosive lack of leadership, and the astonishingly tribal and ignorant responses to these, I no longer believe in the goodwill of my fellows, my neighbors, or the random guy I see on the street.
Empires fall.
There are no exceptions.
Usually via rot from within.
I am sad.
And that’s it. That’s my take on 2020.
In my worse moments (and 2020, for all the shit-storm it turned out to be, wasn’t even close) I learned that if I could just maintain a sense of humor, I’d be ok. Yeah, my sense of humor is rather oblique but it amuses me.
The funniest thing is that during 2020 my PCP keeps telling me to lose weight! LMAO as I watch cooking videos and waddle to the fridge.
Positives – continuing to learn how to use spreadsheets, created a few memes, actually came up with an idea for a book, and got some writing done. Whether I’ll ever finish it is moot; for now I’m jazzed.
2021? Bring it!
I’m guessing your comments don’t support images, but if they do, this seems an appropriate cartoon both for your post and for today: https://safr.kingfeatures.com/content.php?file=L2hvbWUvdmhvc3Qva2ZzL3NhZnIyLmtpbmdmZWF0dXJlcy5jb20vY2FjaGUvU2FsbHlGb3J0aC8yMDIwLzEyL1NhbGx5X0ZvcnRoLjIwMjAxMjI4XzUyNS5naWY=
Thanks for your thoughts.
I was wondering if your ‘malaise’ might be related to a mild case of clinical depression (or whatever they call it) brought about by external influences?
In my case: I am retired, so normally spend most of my time at home, with occasional visits to family (out of state) the normal yearly activities. We were able to attend my mothers’ 100th birthday party (in Jan), and saw just about all family/extended family (around 150 descendants of my mother), so that was good.
We had planned a family vacation (with kids/grandkids) at a cabin in Truckee CA in July, but sadly that got cancelled.
But day-to-day was mostly normal. Outings to get food/medicine (with masks and hand sanitizer), no church attendance, but otherwise normal. No panicked trips to stores for TP/etc – I had a good supply of that stuff as a normal practice.
We did take two trips out of state in Oct/Dec, with proper precautions, to visit grandkids. One properly distanced visit with my mother (still active!) in Dec. And I self-published my second Classic Western book, along with creating and updating several web sites. So was able to keep busy and productive.
YMMV, of course (and did). But think maybe it was possible that you had a mild case of clinical depression that may be part of the cause of your ‘malaise’. (I am not a doctor, of course.)
I worried for you that your brain fog would persist. I hope it has fully cleared.
Perhaps turning over the blog to Athena for a month and you turn off news from the outside world.
Clearing your mind to rewrite this summer’s gibberish.
Two scripts in production! Why do you not have a “Stan Lee” clause so your family can appear? Your wife is “The Elegant Women.”
Athena is “Charming College Student.”
You are “Krazy yelling cat guy standing on a soap box in the park.”
Smudge and Zeus plays themselves.
No make or acting classes required! ;)