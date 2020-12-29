News Books and ARCs, 12/29/20
Behold the penultimate stack of new books and ARCs for 2020! What things here would you like to take into the new year? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Behold the penultimate stack of new books and ARCs for 2020! What things here would you like to take into the new year? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
About now we could all use an actual history of what comes next but, as that remains out of reach, the novel by that title sounds promising.
Steven Erikson is still producing gigantic books I see. I think his is as big as the three books above it in your stack!
It is a Subterranean Press version of the last Malazan Book of the Fallen. Fans drool at these since they are lettered/numbered and you had to buy the first nine normally to get this last one.
Definitely curious about A History of What Comes Next.