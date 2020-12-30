My Top 5 Posts of 2020
Season’s greetings, everyone! I kind of accidentally went on a hiatus for the past week, with it being my birthday and Christmas and all, but I thought I’d post one more thing before the New Year. I want to share with you my top five favorite posts I wrote this year.
Overall, I think my writing on here this year is vastly improved from my blog writing in 2018, and I’m glad for it. I’ve had so much support from all of you that has really made me enjoy doing this, and I want to continue providing quality content for your entertainment. With that being said, here are my personal favorite pieces of mine (not in alphabetical or chronological order):
- I Regret To Inform You All That I Miss High School
- This Vacation Blows
- Understand That You Can Never Understand
- The Art VS The Artist
- Saved (?) By The Bell
These aren’t really in any particular order, just kind of the order that felt the most right to me? I’m not sure.
Out of this list, I would love to know which is your favorite! And/or if your favorite of mine isn’t on this list, I’d love to hear which is your favorite. Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
And thank you all for reading! Your support means the world to me.
-AMS
The “I Regret To Inform You All That I Miss High School” piece talked to me in a lot of ways even though I have been out of HS for close to 40 years. I thought it was a very well written and articulated piece
I look forward to you continuing in 2021
The High School one (although I also have been out of high school for over 30 years and never missed it much) and also the “Understand That You Can Never Understand” post were favourites of mine. I also think your pieces this year are an improvement over the 2018 posts.
“Understand That You Can Never Understand” really spoke to me, and to the people I shared it with on various social media. So many of us have disabilities of a wide variety of kinds, and you shared that experience so well. Thank you!
Your narcolepsy post was really good. It resonated possibly a little too much with my son, who’s in a similar situation (a couple of years older than you, symptoms at 14, diagnosed at 17). We have an ongoing conversation about empathy and its limits and your post aligned very well with his side of that discussion.
But while that was the one that resonated most, kudos also to the rest of the work you’ve done here. It can’t be easy to put yourself out there to your professional writer dad’s audience. You’ve done it with skill and grace and had interesting things to say. Well done on bringing something positive to this shitty year, and best wishes for 2021.