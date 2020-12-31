The End of 2020*
Wait, why the asterisk? Because 2020 is not a normal year, my friends! For me, 2020 began on March 11. That day I was on a cruise, avoiding news, when people started rushing up to me saying “Did you hear about Tom Hanks?!?!?” This was due to me actually knowing Mr. Hanks and therefore everyone on the boat wanting to inform me of his fresh COVID-positive status (and also, I had lunch with him in February, juuuuuuust outside the generally accepted infection window). Then I got back to my cabin and there was an email from my editor, begging me to call him, which was difficult because, you know, boat in the ocean. He told me my book tour was being cancelled and that it was basically the end of the world out there. So I reluctantly checked the news.
He wasn’t right about it being the end of the world. We still had another ten months to go.
Likewise, 2020 won’t end in a few hours. It will end at noon on January 20th, when Donald Trump is no longer president and we don’t have an administration that is staffed with incompetents and/or bigots and/or grifters. Once that crew is punted then the year can actually get underway. So like 2020, there will a brief interregnum before the year can truly get going. Even briefer than 2020’s, which included nearly ten weeks of the year.
For all that, January 1, 2021 will represent the light at the end of the tunnel. We see it coming, it’s inevitable and all that’s left to do now is to get to it. I will take it, appreciate it and celebrate it for what it is. I hope you will, too.
Happy new year*, folks. May it be a far sight better than the one it replaces.
— JS
There’s a meme floating around about the light at the end of the tunnel being Vader with a lightsaber.
I just hope Trump doesn’t start any wars in the next 3 weeks, and the idiots coming to town (I live near D.C.) on the 6th don’t do too much damage.
“ He wasn’t right about it being the end of the world. We still had another ten months to go.”
Great opening paragraph. May I steal this?
Happy New Year!
2020 started with my mother being diagnosed with lung cancer and her dying on February 20th. Just a few weeks later, the covid lockdown started. So, yep, a very bad start to a very bad year. The only good was the fact that mother did not have to die alone in the hospital like so many others.
Donald Trump has been one long nightmare since his ride down the escalator in 2015. Getting him out of the White House will be a good first step, but the destruction he has wrought will take years to repair. The hundreds of thousands of deaths he’s responsible for will never be repaired.
I’m hoping for 2021 to improve. It will still suck, but hopefully suck a little less.
Not completely, anyway. The incompetents and/or bigots and/or grifters are doing their best to get their hooks in and not let go. For example, Michael Pack, the CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media which includes Voice of AmericaTrump is working on getting a contract signed that says he and the other Trump toadies on the board can’t be removed for two years. Hopefully shining some light on this cockroach will make him scurry away with his contract in tow.
https://www.npr.org/2020/12/30/951126591/trump-appointee-seeks-lasting-control-over-radio-free-europe-radio-free-asia
(Oops. I guess the strikeout tag doesn’t work on WordPress. “America” was supposed to be struck out.)
The administration won’t be hopelessly corrupt and incompetent any more, but with McTurtle firmly ensconced in the Senate like a blood-engorged tick, all the Biden house can do is right the ship and prevent further corrosion until the Dems lose the House in 2022, when all bets are off. It’s going to be Senate Burisma investigations, fake election fraud investigations, Benghazi investigations (just from muscle memory), Russia collusion initiation investigations, as far as the eye can see, all in a hope to derail and smear Biden. And unhidden racist/sexist attacks on Kamala Harris.
Hopefully COVID will be somewhat muted in the reality-based states, once the Biden admin sorts out the distribution that Trump and his idiots ignored. So without the virus and COVID< things should improve a little.
Our year ended with my wife’s car getting broken into and the theft of her phone, laptop, house keys, credit cards and driver’s license. We’ve spent the last day of 2020 cycling through all the places we have accounts and doing what we can to prevent identity theft.
I hope you had a better last day of the year. 2021 is bound to start off better by comparison. Or it might just mean that 2020 is now old enough to drink.
Let’s hope ‘21 is HAPPIER than ‘20. It doesn’t have to be great (or even that good) just provide at least one or two good things (the bar is low so I suspect my wish will come true).
On a side note, even though ‘20 felt like a decade unto itself, I did get a lot of reading done and finished some writing projects (wrote my first stage play!), so it wasn’t a total bust. Even so, ‘20 can take a flying leap into Mount Doom with all bigots holding onto it for dear life.
I’m glad that I have my wife with me to watch ‘20 disappear.
[Deleted to fulfull this dimwit’s fond wish — JS]
#deathto2020
I think it’s pretty cool that the nicest actor in Hollywood (probably the world) is a friend of the nicest science fiction writer around (probably in the world). You two should hook up with the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, the nicest guy in Rock ‘n’ Roll (and probably in the world), when the pandemic is over. Invite me, the nicest adult male in my household, and I’m buying! :) Hoping for a better 2021 than the 2016-2020 shit show!
On March 11, I posted to my Facebook page, “Why does today feel like the before picture in some future textbook?”
I should have bought a lottery ticket.
Thank you for a safe place and a bit of sanity in 2020!
Please, dear Lord, let 2021 be much, much better than 2020.
All I have to say to 2020 is AMF. I am so looking forward to Biden and Harris taking office in 20 days; it will be such a relief to have sanity and normal behavior in the White House again.
Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year.
Meh, it’s just future history happening. Looking back it did feel like it happened in slow motion. I’m not ready to relax yet. I’m thinking end of January. It looks like our system worked and a wanna be tyrant failed to become President for life. I’m not as impressed by this as I would like because he was such an incompetent. I’m am concerned about how it would play out if someone a little more competent got the job.
So true about “the Business World” coming to an end. Before it was only people with the power to negotiate being able to work outside of the office who could work from home. Now businesses are “know” a lot of their knowledge workers have the discipline to be productive just about anywhere. What’s got businesses concerned is that they’re still saddled with 5 year leases for offices their people no longer need. Serviced Offices may be an up and coming option, but we truly haven’t seen just how science fiction authors are going to write the future (aside from the huge number of dystopian novels that aren’t a lot of fun to read, just my opinion, that). 2021 is the going to be a GREAT YEAR for change – Looking forward to it and I hope you are too!
You so speak the truth, my dear. ( I can do the my dear thing because I am one of those senior citizen grandmother types.) happy new year. It had to get better and it will.
Happy New Yearish. I’ve just had supper with my children and spare kids, and they are kind and smart, and they’ve given me hope for the future.
Good riddance to 2020 and to Trump. I am looking forward to a better future and for me that starts Monday when I get my first dose of the vaccine. Hopefully, we can soon say good riddance to COVID.
Happy new year to you, Scalzi family, though it seems like five years since last i said that.
Hope next new Year hits a happy spot and doesn’t take as long to go by, and returns us to normal space, it will take while for these waves to settle