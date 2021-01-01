Welcome to 2021
Sugar has the right idea on how to spend the first day of the new year, I think. As for me, I’m spending it doing a little housekeeping on the site and elsewhere (as, actually, I do most firsts of January), and otherwise not doing a whole bunch. For that matter, Whatever is probably going to be a bit sleepy through Monday, January 4; we have nothing on the schedule until then, at least. I’m not saying Athena or I won’t post before then, I’m just saying be pleasantly surprised if we do.
Otherwise, have a good New Year’s weekend and we’ll see you next week.
JS
Happy New Year, John! (and to all the Whatever readers) . I’m going to make pork chops and blackeye peas with a baby spinach salad for lunch whilst I watch the sportsball. My resolutions are pretty basic – follow Wheaton’s law and be a good companion to my just-today-turned 11-month old German Shepherd puppy. This means, as common sense warrants it, going out on showshoes and hikes as much as we can and making sure she’s happy, healthy and loved.
Happy New Year! I had to teach my aqua aerobics class this morning. All of one person showed up but we worked hard. Now, some light cleaning and following Sugar’s advice.
My new years resolution is for Trump to end up in jail and all assets seized to pay fines and debts.
Trump lives in that tiny paranoid brain; I’m not sure there’s anything worse we could do to him. We ned to focus on mitigating the damage he’s done.
Rest well, good souls, while we all may.
Happy New Year, John, Athena, Krissy and all the critters at the Scalzi Compound!
Here’s to a better (please, please, please) 2021 for all of us!
Happy New Year’s Day to John, Athena, Krissy and all the fur balls at the Scalzi ranch.
I intended to do some cleaning around the house, but we were up late last night, and there was a good football game I could watch on broadcast tv. So never mind. But calm and quiet, critters here to pet. Wife was napping face to face with Coo, a young 50 pound puppy. Calm.
Sugar, who knows her William Blake, is Resting before the great Labour of visionary transformation of the public sphere. She wants to be on full health, “for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but
against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the
darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high
places.”
Clever girl, that Sugar. =^_^=