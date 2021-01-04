2021 Awards Consideration Post

Each year at the beginning of January I let folks know what things I have available for consideration for annual awards, and for 2021, today’s the day! If you’re in an award-nominating mood, this is what I have for you this time around. I’m using Hugo categories here unless noted otherwise; other organizations may have similar/equivalent categories.

Best Novel:

The Last Emperox (April 2020; Tor Books; Patrick Nielsen Hayden, editor)

Best Series:

The Interdependency Series (The Collapsing Empire; The Consuming Fire; The Last Emperox) (Tor Books; Patrick Nielsen Hayden, editor)

Best Novella:

Murder By Other Means (September 2020; Audible Originals; Steve Feldberg, editor)

Best Dramatic Presentation (Long Form):

Murder by Other Means (September 2020; Audible Originals; read by Zachary Quinto)

The Last Emperox is straight-up sf/f; Murder is also sf/f and additionally could be considered in the mystery/crime genre, so if you nominate for mystery/crime awards and like the novella, keep it in mind there.

The song I co-wrote last year, “Another Christmas (Until I Am There With You),” is probably not eligible for science fiction awards (except, if you stretch, maybe the Best Related Work Hugo, and I don’t encourage that particular stretch), but it’s certainly eligible for music-related awards. I co-wrote the song with Matthew Ryan.

In addition to these works of mine, some other people to keep in consideration this year, for work in conjunction to my own:

Nicholas Bouvier (aka Sparth) did the cover art for The Last Emperox (and the Interdependency Series as a whole), and is eligible for Best Professional Artist and equivalent awards in the art sphere.

Patrick Nielsen Hayden was the editor of The Last Emperox and indeed all of my novels for Tor, and is eligible for Best Editor (Long Form). Likewise, Steve Feldberg was the editor of Murder By Other Means, and would be eligible for Best Editor (Short Form)

Zachary Quinto is the narrator of Murder, and would be eligible for various audiobook awards therein.

Athena Scalzi is eligible for the Best Fan Writer Hugo this year, on the basis of her genre-related work here at Whatever. Examples of that work: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.

As always: I am pointing out these works are eligible, not asking you to nominate them over other work you might like more. As always, if you like my work enough to nominate it, that’s wonderful, and thank you. But if you don’t — don’t. Vote for the work and people who you feel are deserving in any award year. That’s how it’s supposed to get done.

— JS