WW84: WTF?
NOTICE: This review contains lots of spoilers.
Great Hera! Wonder Woman: 1984 was terrible! I am distraught over this, and must complain to all of you accordingly.
It didn’t have to be this way. Wonder Woman (2017), for all its flaws, was still an enjoyable, fun movie for me, in part because of my love for Diana (and Steve Trevor). They’re both (yes, both) back for this one, and yet Wonder Woman: 1984 was is so awful that I found it completely unenjoyable to watch.
Why? Let me count the ways!
1. Let’s start with the first fight scene, in the mall. It’s clear that it’s supposed to be the introductory scene where the hero swoops in and saves the day, and is established to the audience as the awesome main character. But the “fight” itself can hardly be called that. It’s basically just Diana swinging around and tripping bad guys. It seemed lackluster; the choreography seemed erratic and didn’t really flow well.
I was talking with my dad about the mall scene and how it didn’t seem to really do anything for the movie. He reminded me it actually did play a part: the jewelry store the thieves robbed was a front for stolen artifacts, one of which was the Dreamstone, which would become a major element of the story. I had completely forgotten about this plot point entirely! Here was a scene that was supposed to be important and practically set up the rest of the movie, but the way it was executed made it completely forgettable. The scene was disposable, and the important information it was trying to give us felt glazed over as a result.
2. Another issue I had with this movie is a problem I had with the first one, as well: DISAPPOINTING VILLAINS. In WWI, General Ludendorff was the most boring, unmotivated villain I had ever seen. He was literally just a dude who liked war and killing people. There was room to improve!
WW84 does better, but not by much. Maxwell Lord is the second most boring, unmotivated villain I have ever seen. His motives make no sense to me. He wanted to be the Dreamstone, so he could take whatever he wanted from people, so he could… what? Be more powerful? Be more successful? Power, success, fame, fortune. All classic things that villains want. And Max Lord kept saying he wanted “more”. Okay, but… why? Like Ludendorff, Lord was completely two-dimensional, an uninspiring villain who you can’t even bring yourself to sympathize with when the movie shows flashbacks to his traumatic youth and abusive father.
3. Also, nothing happened to Max Lord after his egregious deeds. He reunites with his son and gets a hug and his son tells him he loves him and whatnot. It’s a nice ending for a bad man. But where is the justice regarding Max Lord? At least Ludendorff died! Lord wasn’t even arrested! Why does he get a good ending, with forgiveness from his son, and no consequences for his dastardly acts? Is it just because everything that happened as a result of the Dreamstone wishes got “reset” or “erased”? He’s not really responsible for anything bad that happened if technically nothing actually happened, right?
4. Speaking of things that didn’t technically happen but still totally did happen and are fucked-up things, here’s one with WW84 that I have seen widely discussed: Steve Trevor having sex with Diana after she wished him back to life in someone else’s body. And aside from the obviously enormous problem of using someone else’s body nonconsensually for sex, Steve could’ve gotten that guy killed — Constantly fighting baddies and being in harm’s way is fine if it’s your body that you’re harming, but Steve was literally piloting (no pun intended) a normal guy who did not deserve any of this to happen to him.
Diana and Steve’s reaction to him being in a random body is rather odd. Sure they’re shocked that Steve is back, and they’re in awe that he’s alive again, but neither of them seem that concerned he’s in someone else’s body. Of course they say they want to get to the bottom of it, like how it happened and why, but they don’t actually seem to care about the person involved. They don’t even know his name. We don’t even know his name. If you go to IMDb, his character is literally listed as “handsome man”.
Is that all he is? Is he not worthy of even being given a name? They go to his apartment, rifle through his closet, use his body in multiple ways, and he can’t even have a name? Did he not have any family or friends who were concerned where he disappeared for a few days? Was a missing persons report filed? Did he have plans for those days he wasn’t in his body? Maybe he was supposed to go see his dying mother in the hospital, but didn’t get to because Steve was busy flying an invisible jet through fireworks.
All of the wishes made with the Dreamstone were revoked, resolving the conflict of the movie and setting things back to normal. None of it technically happened. But how does that make sense when there is a man out there with no memory of the days when someone else inhabited his body? He doesn’t get those days back. Yes, Steve disappeared when Diana revoked her wish, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in the guy’s body at all. He was. It happened.
I know it’s not fair to, like, a hundred percent blame Steve for what happened. Diana is the one who made the wish, and Steve didn’t ask to be put in a stranger’s body. It’s not his fault he possessed someone, and it’s not like he could leave the body unless Diana revoked her wish, which he had to eventually convince her to do. Some of Steve and Diana’s actions were selfish and morally questionable if not just outright terrible, but Steve isn’t necessarily at fault for everything. Diana has some things to answer for, however.
5. Aside from the morality and logistics of Steve coming back to “life”, can we talk about how the filmmakers nerfed him a SECOND TIME? Killing him once wasn’t enough, huh? Our self-sacrificing pilot blew himself up in the first movie. He truly went out with a bang. Seeing him die gave Diana that essential burst of anger, that rage that gave her the strength to defeat Ares. It was inspiring!
And then… they just did that again?
Of course it was sad that Diana had to lose Steve a second time, but why did they do it like that? It seems to me like they wanted Steve to die again so Diana could get that classic “grief empowerment”, but didn’t want to actually kill him again. So they put him in someone else’s body specifically so later on in the movie they could have a reason for him to disappear. It would have been unoriginal to make him die again, but making his soul that’s possessing someone else’s body vanish back into the void? Ugh.
6. Okay, so, this next issue is more random and not as essential to structure or plot or anything, but I got so tired of seeing Diana save children. I know that sounds weird, but: how many times did she have to swoop in with her lasso and grab children who were in danger? The first time in the mall was fine; she saved the kid from being dropped off the ledge and put her down safely. Nice, cool, whatever.
But then there were those kids in Egypt playing in the street despite the very obvious onslaught of vehicles speeding towards them? It made no sense they’d be playing carefree in the road while there were literal tanks exploding down the road from them. If Diana was close enough to the kids to swing in and save them, the tanks were close enough that the kids would’ve seen them a long time before.
It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Not to mention Diana fell so fucking hard when she lost her grip on the lasso that even if she had been shielding the children with her body they for sure would’ve gotten hurt anyways.
7. One more seemingly random yet actually not thing: WW84 has one of the most eye-capturing posters I’ve ever seen (see above). It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s intriguing. The gold armor is the new iconic look, one I’m personally not a big fan of, but it was still enough to make an ad campaign around it.
In the movie, the gold armor is revealed to be Asteria’s, a legendary Amazon warrior. And somehow Diana just… has this incredible armor leaning against the wall in her apartment. Just chilling there. It’s not entirely implausible that Diana would be in possession of the armor, sure, but the movie doesn’t even bother to tell us how she got it. You can speculate that perhaps she acquired it while working at the museum, but that doesn’t explain how she got it from the museum if that’s the case. There’s no mention of anyone from her homeland bestowing it upon her. She just… has it. And then destroys most of it in her fight with Cheetah. Seems like just a meaningless thing they threw in to make people look at the poster and think, “ooh, shiny”.
The thing that bothers me the most about this movie is that it didn’t have to be this way. All the problems above were fixable! Some simple redrafting would’ve done the job. These are good filmmakers, so why did they fall short here?
So, yeah, Wonder Woman: 1984 was kind of a bust. My disappointment is immeasurable. A third one is in the works and I totally plan on seeing it. But this one certainly wasn’t good.
However, if you liked it, I would love to hear why! What worked for you? Tell me your thoughts in the comments. And have a great day!
Completely agreed with your take. I was looking forward to a nice brain-dead super-hero film for the holidays. I liked the earlier Wonder Woman despite some irritations with it, but this was so bad I did not enjoy it at all. The body snatching stuff was creepy and so not consensual, you called that out well. The villain was unbelievable, his motivations were weak, his comeuppance non-existent. Good review. Wish I would have read it BEFORE I watched the movie.
Yeah, it was total shite. An astonishingly sloppy and incoherent script.
I, too, was disappointed in this offering. Unlike the first film, which took some story telling risks and had a clear understanding of Diana as a character, this one seemed to just rehash moments from the first film. My list of complaints is similar to yours and I’d add that I’m tired of every female superhero’s storyline being shoved over into the heterosexual romance camp, like all that matters about a female hero is her relationship with a man. Barf.
Agreed. I kind of enjoyed it while I was watching but afterwards, I felt bad.
There is literally nothing I disagreed with in your article. I had almost all these thoughts while watching, including the one about how those kids would have been demolished when WW fell so hard. I actually thought that was where they were going with the scene. Somehow though, I still had fun watching. I think I was really happy that they made Kristen Weig’s character go evil. I was really rooting for that decision. Otherwise, it may just be quarantine that let me have fun with this one. I’ll have to examine my own reasons for liking it.
I enjoyed the first film, and I’m not a huge comics fan. That said, I can’t escape the feeling that the whole genre has been pretty well milked dry. How many reboots of Spiderman/Superman/Batman/The Hulk does the world need? How many ‘super villains’ can your write well? Loved ‘Black Panther’ but suspect the sequel will disappoint.
(John S.’s ‘The state of super-villainy’ skit is worth noting here.)
Admittedly, I’m an old fart, but gee whiz, maybe time for the comic fans to start reading real books?
I cannot say that I enjoyed it either. For many of the reasons you have said. Also WTH is up with her just being able to FLY?! She should have plummeted. A friend called it a 2 hour Pantene commercial. Also Cheetah’s choices didn’t feel really compelling either. I know the dreamstone takes from the wisher a thing they didn’t mean to give up, but…. I dunno. It just didn’t have anything to hook on to for me.
I will also say that I am not a huge WW comic reader, so I don’t know the backstory. A friend of mine who does did say “way to hetero-ize a story” re: DIana and Susan, though. That’s too bad. More gay for all would be a good thing. Also-also, it felt like Diana was seriously pining for a guy she knew for a month 70 years ago. “I will never love again?” Seriously?? Are you an Amazon warrior or aren’t you? The version of WW I have in my head… nope, no thank you. Ah well.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts, boat friend.
Many superhero movies suffer from having to give a villain an origin story. That was a big part of what was wrong with this one (having two villains makes it twice as hard to sit through). I agreed with many of the things you pointed out. The bit at the end where she meets up with the Trevor host body again felt even more tacked-on and served no real purpose–except now maybe I am thinking it was to show that he was OK, no ill effects? The mid-credit scene was amazing for an old fanboy like me. And since I didn’t have to shell out in a theatre I think I got good value out of seeing it. I hope the next movie is 45 minutes lighter in both time and tone.
My fam’s take “ugh, when is this going to be over?” Not exactly a ringing endorsement.
I have to agree with you on this! My biggest problem was the “goody two shoe” hero action. Trying to save everyone or not hurt anyone. The whole movie itself went against everything that was established before. Making some rather large continuity errors. Now having said that… There were a few moments I did like and some of the action was cool. But.. Look I know this is a solo Wonder Woman movie. But the events of this movie were happening on a global scale. I couldn’t help to think, where was Superman? But then again, the time lines were shot the moment the movie stared. In the first WW movie, she wasn’t even allowed to train in the Amazon Olympics/train over all, till she was a teenager. But in this movie, she is like 11. Maybe…. Acting like a brat, because she didn’t get her way. Plus she told Batman that she’d been gone for 100 years…except for that time in 1984 I guess. But I will step off the soap box for now.
I’ve learned not to expect too much from underpants hero movies. In fact, so much so that I declared a personal moratorium on them.
Yup, another vote for WTF?
I have a real problem with the idea that Diana pines for Steve for 70+ years and then suddenly he’s “back” in someone else’s body and that’s just cool – for everyone involved.
I liked the first movie but I actually fell asleep during part of WW84 and when I woke up nothing was better. Ugh all the way around.
It was atrocious. After wasting 2.5 hours of my life watching this shit show, I wanted to go bask in some well-deserved schadenfreude for the makers of this movie. I found several reviews of the film, most of which were…reasonably complimentary?! Thankfully, I’ve found more realistic reviews since then, some of which even take the aforementioned positive reviews to task.
I don’t even know where to begin with how bad this movie was. Had I gone to a theater to see this movie, I would have walked out halfway through. Your take on it summarizes a lot of the problems. Suffice it to say, I was embarrassed for the actors involved. All I could think was, “Geez. I’m not sure how these folks’ careers are going to survive this giant load of crap.”
DC mostly sucks at bringing its properties to life and WW84 was no exception. Not even sure HOW such a horrifically bad movie never gets someone…ANYONE…at the studio where it was produced saying, “Uh, WTF is going on here? This is a bad film. We need to hit the reset button.”
I hated it less than you did, though the resurrecting Steve into another guy’s body was particularly skeevy.
Am I the only one who noticed that Cheetah did not revoke her wish to “be like Diana?” She lost the “apex predator” aspect that Max endowed her with in the last act, but she was still the overclocked badass selfish bitch at the end, it looked like.
You’re really coming into your own as a writer. Another year of Whatever and you may not need college anymore.
It would be interesting for you and your dad to see a movie, not talk about it on the ride home, then each write a review.
2 things. Okay, maybe more. I completely agree with you on all of it. 1. I totally missed the connection with the jewelry store. I just thought it was an unsuccessful, overly campy fight sequence by a couple dumbasses trying to knock off a mall jewelry store that escalated really, really quickly to kidnapping, hostage-taking and attempted murder. 2. One of the most frustrating things about this (by the way, was it just my TV or was the color palate really washed out?), was they originally planned to release this thing in December 2019. Then they had A FULL YEAR before release. Did they not run one single focus group? Did nobody watch it and say, “Hey, guys, this thing kind of sucks. Maybe you should at the very least go back into the editing room, since nothing’s going on this year. Or maybe, since everyone’s sitting around with their thumbs up their asses, reshoot parts of it to make it better.”
Actually, Diana did explain where she got her new armor from. She went out looking for Asterith – the legendary warrior – and all she found was her armor which had been created by the Amazons before they left for their mystical, magical island.
If you were a fan of the Wonder Woman series from the 1980’s, you probably would have remembered Asterith from the movie.
Dang, you hit every piece of criticism that I missed while being annoyed by other irritating things.
This movie really did as much as possible to remind us that Wonder WOMAN was a WOMAN, an extremely HETEROSEXUAL and NURTURING woman who is extremely unthreatening to men. Look how nice she is, saving all those children! Not that male heroes wouldn’t save children, but the movie made sure that a certain percentage of the imperiled were little kids, which makes me wonder if WW is actually more dangerous to children. Why are so many of them being dangled off mall balconies or playing in the streets when she’s around? I don’t even have time for the facile “Bitchez be jealous!” motivation in the Barbara/Cheetah subplot.
And the non-consensual not-Steve Trevor storyline… Look, I really liked the romance that was built up in the first movie. I think you can do great stuff in the Superhero genre when you concentrate on non-heroic, low-stakes, everyday relationships. But this movie didn’t do that. It just poofed Steve into someone else’s body, and had Diana completely forget her background so she could have a boyfriend. Now the story’s about Steve Trevor, not Wonder Woman. Being set in the 80’s, they could have made a point about that “you can have it all” stuff that had so saturated culture at that time, but nope. Just “Oh, Diana’s been mooning over this guy for decades, and now it’s going to be so hard for her to decide if she wants to save the world, or have a boyfriend.
The amount of screen-time spent on a grifter who is a shitty dad and has terrible hair – I’m sorry, haven’t we had enough of that in the last four years? Who cares?! I’m tired of Superhero Movies telling me I’m supposed to sympathize with the bad guy, who is (almost always) a horrible white dude with a sad past. I’m tired of their infinite redemption arcs. I watch Superhero movies because, unlike real life, there are actual Good Guys for me to root for. I don’t GAF that Hitler was an unsuccesful artist, and I similarly don’t want to see one more flashback of a child being yelled at as an excuse for why he wants to blow up the moon/bring down the government/enslave the human race.
Finally, as someone around your Dad’s age, I’m going to throw my lot in with the rest of my generation, and say that other than wardrobe, the 80’s content in this was severely lacking. Where the hell was the 80’s music on the soundtrack? Why did Zimmer keep using a Gladiator cue in the score? Where was the political satire? How did you have Fake!Reagan on and NOT make a satirical point about senility/jellybeans/propaganda? No cold war takes or references to the Olympics? I can only assume this script started as an AU fanfic because someone really wanted to see Chris Pine in parachute pants and a series of fanny packs, because that’s about as far as the 80’s content went here.
Thanks for enumerating & identifying so many of my peeves, even some I wasn’t aware of. Yes, the tacit acceptance of using Steve’s host body with barely a nod to the ethics of the situation was dismal. How did they address question of STDs with no medical history? Putting that aside, I did quite enjoy seeing Mando take off the mask and strut about playing the young megalomaniac. But the worst part of the whole thing was the “It was all a dream” ending.
Admittedly, DC Comics are known for using magic to defeat their heroes, who are too powerful to be defeated or even checked by normal means, and magic is part of WW’s heritage, but criminy! At the end I felt like I had stumbled in the horribly disappointing last chapter of *Twilight.
And let’s not forget that after going to some lengths to introduce WW’s fabulous invisible airplane, the film ends with a sequence giving her the power of flight, rendering said invisible plane painfully obsolete. WTF? They might as well swap her golden lasso for light saber.
*[Disclaimer: My tween-ager and I only watched the Twilight movies for purposes of sociological research, to help said tween-ager better understand their peers. At no time were we ‘fans’ or watching them for purposes of entertainment.]
I didn’t like the particle beam tv take-over touchy macguffin. And the lasso can take over the tv take-over and convince 100% everyone to renounce their wish. It didn’t convince me. But I didn’t have a lasso of truth touching me with accelerated particles beam. Maybe renounce or die horribly of radiation exposure?
I agree with everything you said. I was quite disappointed. I loved the first one, even though I’ll never understand why they set it in WWI rather than WWII like in the original comics. I’m wondering how much influence the studio had in the storyline. I saw an interview with Patty Jenkins where she complained about the studio forced her to have the big SFX battle at the end of the first one, where she preferred to have a much smaller ending (for the record, she was wrong I think. People expect the big SFX fight at the end of superhero movies). So did the studio interfere with this one all the way through? Or was this exactly what Jenkins wanted? If so, I know I’ll take heat for this, but it’s time to bring in another director.
Well said, Athena! A few additional thoughts along the same lines:
Goodness, this movie was LONG. 2 and a half hours felt like 4. The first part of the movie really dragged.
Whatever happened to the “no one knows who this Wonder Woman is” thing that they played up in B v. S? Does anyone really believe that she could get into a knock down, drag out fight with Cheetah and Max Lord IN THE WHITE HOUSE and neither Batman nor Superman would have any idea who she is when she shows up to help them fight Doomsday? They made a nod to it in the beginning when WW knocked out the cameras at the mall, but she never really made any attempt to hide herself or her costume.
It seems unlikely that everyone renounced their wishes, which I understood was the requirement to prevent the collapse of civilization. Dr. Minerva didn’t appear to. And what about the woman that wished all the Irish would be hauled off, only to be wished dead by the guy she was arguing with? It seems unlikely she could renounce her wish while they were doing CPR on her, or that she’d even be aware of the necessity.
One other note: as has been pointed out elsewhere, Gal Gadot achieved some notoriety (and not in a good way) for vocally supporting a missile strike some years ago that killed 4 young Arab boys on a beach. Having Diana USE A MISSILE to save the Arab kids playing in the road was a bit on the nose.
Finally, apropos of nothing, Athena, but when I see you sign off as AMS, my brain says “ArteMiS”. ;)
One additional note: I numbered my comments, but the numbers seem to have disappeared?
Since I haven’t seen it mentioned I will add that one of the things that’s so irritating about the Steve-in-someone-else’s-body thing is that it’s so unnecessary! You’re granting wishes. Reconstitute him out of old hotdogs from the staff cafeteria or thin air! It doesn’t matter! If that was done at a point in the draft when they wanted there to be limits or a need for the stone to work within a structure, well, they discarded it by the time they had a giant stone anti-heathen wall zoom into existence. Did they just need there to be a problematic issue that they’d ignore like they did their kinda racist cartoon arab oil magnate?
The point of a limit/constraint is to create tension, move the plot along, or allow you to explore a concept. Steve being a body snatcher instead of snapped out of thin air accomplished none of those things, and it makes me think someone came along after and made a ridiculous complaint about it being implausible. Because when they’re getting ready to steal their magic jet they make some mention about Steve not having a passport. Why doesn’t he have a passport? To drive them in this direction. Who else doesn’t have passports? People who have been dead for forty years!
I like my comic movies fun-ridiculous, not annoying-ridiculous.
In addition to your reasons above, I’ll add the following (including what some others have commented on):
Where is the 80s music? Really?! You’re going to set the movie in the 80s, and not take advantage of some of the amazing music of the era? Even the bad music of the 80s was amazingly bad. Not one single note of a classic 80s tune. If this happens again, Hollywood should adopt a rule where Adam Sandler gets to pick the music to use in any movie set in the 80s.
The CGI was inconsistent. Or maybe the CGI was bad, and some of the actual stunts just looked like CGI. Either way, the visuals were mostly stunning, but occasionally not. The inconsistency was distracting.
More of the movie should have wound up on the cutting room floor. The opening scene was too long. It even made you (and others) forget its purpose. Other scenes were too long, or completely unnecessary as well. I’d mention one or two of them, but, well, they were not only unnecessary, but also so forgettable that I can’t recall any specifics.
Despite all of this, I wanted to like the film. I hope I like the next one.
Also, I lookup, a Washington DC to Cairo flight is more than 10 hours. In a two-place fighter jet. There are so many wrong things here.
-Fighter jets don’t have this range. They need refueling.
-The most plausible jet would be the F-111 with a side-by-side cockpit. It has a 6000km range. DC to Cairo is about 9000km. So.
-Also, during a lapse of 10 hours sitting in a cramped seat, I’d need to pee at some point.
To quote BBC5 film critic Mark Kermode, “That’s not flying — it’s falling with style!”
I think there’s an analogy here to junk food. NOBODY expects nutrition from junk food. It’s all self-indulgence, crunchy sugary salty fatty whatever. We enjoy it while we’re eating it, then afterwards we live with the “meh” taste in our mouths, the insulin spike, the guilt or (when you get to Father Scalzi’s age) the impact on waistline and cholesterol.
That’s the bargain we make with junk food. And with junk media, like superhero films. With respect to your analysis, it doesn’t really seem as though issues of consent, identity, or criminal ethics are really suitable in a comic-book environment. That’s like complaining that ice cream has no nutritional value, or that potato chips are low in green vegetables. We knew that going in.
But we can certainly expect the junk food to be tasty while we’re earing it. Ice cream should be sweet and creamy. Chips should be crunchy and salty and (probably) tangy.
We expect superhero films to be exciting and fun, and a little bit sexy. We expect visual spectacle. We also expect internal consistency. And we expect a resolution that makes us feel vicerally good (bad guys die, good guys avenged, the world restored to order). That’s part of the bargain we make with junk media. Sounds like this film didn’t do that at all. Rightfully condemned.
But for that. Not for failing to address nuanced social or philosophical issues. I say, let’s not move toward a world where ice cream has to include green vegetables.
Every time I hear the description of a superhero love affair, I am reminded of the usually unmentionable problems that could and likely would arise in moments of, er, unbridled passion.
http://www.rawbw.com/~svw/superman.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man_of_Steel,_Woman_of_Kleenex
I saw a couple comments while wondering if I wanted to shell out for a subscription to Yet Another Service, and the “meh-ness” in them was enough to decide NOT to bother watching. Reading your critique as well as those of your commenters makes it clear I made the right decision! You saved me hours of watching and days of grumbling about paying up front for a subscription I probably would not continue using. Thank you all for saving my sanity!
Add me to the list of haters. Your review is pretty much spot on. The most superist woman in superherodom just can’t make it without her man. And when she does, it’s someone else’s man.
The entire Cairo sequence had deeper problems than just being completely unnecessary. I mean, yeah, lets toss in some not completely stereotyped Arab bad guy. And lets make his wish “to commit genocide on whatever other not completely stereotyped Arab people that offended my ancestors.” And then lets have that manifest as a giant wall surrounding those folks, cutting them off from their water and homes. And lets pretend for a moment that this isn’t exactly what the Israelis are doing on the West Bank right now. And lets put it in a movie that takes place two years after Israel invaded Lebanon. So lets send in an Israeli actress to save those innocent Arab kids from all of that.
Tone deaf? I don’t even think that begins to cover it.
WW84 wasn’t just bad, it was embarrassing.
I agree with all your points, and there are some I hadn’t articulated yet. My conclusion: Patty Jenkins is a fine director. But she’s a crap screenwriter.
@Troyce – I am 99.99% certain the first WW was changed from WWII to WWI to differentiate it from Captain America. Those are both two of my favorite Superhero movies, and their dramatic beats are almost identical. Captain America was the better of the two films, but I think you’re right that studio interference was responsible for many of the flaws in the first WW movie. After all, they were convinced that the scene of WW striding purposefully across the battlefield, deflecting bullets, and generally behaving heroically should be cut, and Jenkins had to fight hard to keep it.
@kevin, Jenkins said she considered Snyder’s use of WW as non-canonical, as he did things with the character she said she never wanted to do (I personally consider everything Synder does as non-canonical smirk). So that explains why in the 1980’s no know knew who she was, and same in BVS and Justice League.
@Nerdycellist, good points. And if Jenkins fought to keep the battlefield walk in the film, the best part of the movie as far as I’m concerned (my fav part of movies like this is what I call the “hero reveal”), then she was right to do so and good for her.
Reminded me of a Mighty Mouse cartoon. Pretty much the same plot and action sequences (sans the Steve stuff).
Sigh…. I’m old…
oh, yeah – go watch an MM cartoon to see if I’m nuts or not.
I had no idea of the plot when it started. As I watched, I couldn’t believe this massive superhero movie was basically a Monkey’s Paw plot. Just very uninspired.
Plus, the whole Steve Trevor story felt like such a cheat. Diana didn’t recognize him and then said that all she could see was him. I just didn’t buy it.
About the (lack of) 80s music, during the80s D.C. had one of the great alternative music stations, WHFS! NewWave, reggae, local funk! Hardcore punk was huge in D.C. in 84! I was in Georgetown darn near every weekend that year!
Ah well, at least they brought back Commander Salamander for a cameo.
I agree with everything you say, and the vehemence with which you say it.
Also, de-hotting Pedro Pascal? Why?
I think I liked it a lot more than you did, but I agree with many of your problems — especially the consent issue regarding that poor dude whose body Steve Trevor got popped into. It would have been narratively clumsy as Hell, but better, if Steve periodically said “Hold on, the owner of this body wants to talk to you for a minute,” and the guy turned out to be the hunkier form of a Comic Book Nerd who was just thrilled to be living a more exciting life than his normal one as…some kind of engineer, I think they said? Or even funnier, if having a goddess like Diana fall in love with him was his wish, and this was how it was fulfilled!
But yeah, if I have to twist my Headcanon into a pretzel to make it work? It wasn’t such a hot premise in the first place.
I’m good with Diana being selfish about Steve because that’s the theme of the movie — that your selfishness hurts others, and even Wonder Woman isn’t immune to it. That she has to sacrifice her life with him shows how she can rise above her own desires, and that Steve has to urge her to do it makes him a better and stronger character. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature — something Patty Jenkins has discussed in interviews as how she wanted this movie to end, rather than with another Punchy-Fighty Diana Destroys the Bad Thing climax.
That said, I did hate that once Barbara became Cheetah there was no moment where Diana grabbed her and yelled, “Stop it! I want my friend back!” Given the limited amount of time they devoted to it, it was great how easily Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig slipped into playing BFFs — it reminded me how two women can have an intense loving friendship without it turning all lesbian (although fluid sexuality has been baked into Wonder Woman since her creation). I would have far rather seen Barbara renounce her wish because of her love for Diana than Max Lord doing it to Save His Son! (Though give the writers credit — they did clearly establish Max Lord’s love for his kid as his only redeeming feature.)
I’d have ended it with Diana and Barbara reconciling, and in Diana trying to stop Max Lord The Very Bad God Whose Name I Can’t Remember emerges from Max and they have…a big old punch-up where Diana and he fight while Barbara continues to convince people to renounce their wishes. As that happens, Very Bad God gets weaker and weaker until Max can get rid of him, and is just the humbled Maxwell Lord that we saw in the (rather more redemptive than he deserved!) climax.
And in conclusion — yeah, turning Wonder Woman into almost-Superman when she discovers she can fly without her invisible airplane? Reminds me of another Mark Kermode comment about Justice League, “They all have different super-powers…except they don’t, because all of them are invincible, and they can fly.” (That’s what led the the “That’s ‘falling with style'” joke.)
I haven’t seen it yet but am going to, if only because my older daughter worked as a production assistant on it in D.C. for a few days (when she was just turning 22).
Having once long ago been somewhat familiar with DC comics, I’ve concluded that WW84 should be placed in the same category as the “imaginary stories” or “What if?” comics they used to produce occasionally.
I would note that Jenkins was not a credited writer on the first movie, but she is on this one, along with Geoff Johns, whose past work I’ve seen maligned (justifiably? I don’t know any of it) in some reviews of WW84.
I have seen rumors that the movie was in fact audience-tested in 2019 but that no changes were made.
Just a minor nit. Diana tells Steve she went looking for Asteria, but only found the armor. Didn’t go into any detail, but it was mentioned why she has it.
So this is the 4th movie Princess Diana is in and still, to my knowledge, nobody has ever called her Wonder Woman. This bothers me more than anything else.
Her flying is a reference to how she originally flew in the golden age by “gliding on air currents”. Part of her conversations with Steve about how he thinks of flying.
Yup. Really needed you to preview this in November and tell us about the suck. Would have saved me 2 hours of going WTF Patty Jenkins? Reminded me of MIB International. I thought the cameo was over done also. Take a page from Stan Lee there Patty.
Can we talk about how bad all the web-slinging, I mean lasso flinging looked? Something about the posing of her body and the way they shot every fling in slow-motion just looked… wrong. It didn’t have any gravity, her body no weight. It didn’t feel like here is this incredibly strong woman jerking her body forward into the air, it looked like here is this woman that weighs about 6 ounces being pulled along by the air currents.
So many of the choices seemed made to define her as less than the male A-listers (who aren’t even in the movie). She holds her own against Supes in Justice League but they keep making the mistake of putting her against some rather weak bad-guys and then adjusting her power level to match the bad guys. Max Lord doesn’t have super powers? No problem, we’ll just make her weak and continue making her weaker- all because of her girly girly love for a man.
And maybe I’m misremembering the fight scene with her and Cheetah, but it seems super dated to have two women fight each other by literally scratching and kicking at each other (while slow-motion, no gravity flinging around a sound stage). I never once felt in any of the fight scenes that here is a woman that is also a warrior.
When she turned the jet invisible with her secret power of… turning one thing ever invisible and then never doing it again, my eyes rolled back into my head and fell out of my skull.
Agree with all. And on the comments regarding the lack of 80s music, how about the lack of anything 80s. Why was it even set in the 80s? And when there was an opportunity to bring actually recognizable 80s people into it, they didn’t even have Ronald Reagan??? They made up a president? Why even bother? No Gorbachev either? If you need to make up world leaders, just make it take place in an alternative present. There was literally no reason that this movie had to take place in 1984.
@PI, yes, Superhero movies are fluff, but the Steve-takes-over-some-dudes-body-and-WW-is-just-fine-with-it was a WTF moment for a lot of people, including me. And the stupid thing is that it was so unnecessary. The wish-stone power is literally given by a god, and it does all sorts of impossible things like thrust up a huge wall in the middle of the desert. Why not just reappear Steve out of thin air? You get the same drama, and it would neatly deal with the plot issue of Steve not having a passport and requiring hijacking a jet–in the movie they never stopped to consider that Handsome Dude might have his own passport (but of course that would have meant acknowledging that he had a life outside of being Steve’s sock puppet).
@David Huss the cameo was definitely one of the most cringeworthy moments in the film, especially when Asteria is asked where her name comes from and she says “it’s from my culture.” Even in superhero flicks people don’t say crap that stupid.
I’ve not seen it yet. I will at some point, but there are some serious issues regarding her saving Arab children in regards to GG’s opinions/involvement in the bombing of Gaza (and children). Creepy non-consensual crap (which I hadn’t heard about) does not improve my chances of watching it any time soon. Ick.
@Samantha Bryant: “I’d add that I’m tired of every female superhero’s storyline being shoved over into the heterosexual romance camp, like all that matters about a female hero is her relationship with a man. Barf.”
Worse, it’s the same man. At least men get different women each (most) films. Bond is a prime example. Women have to be true to their men, not only in the film, but between them. That said, I deeply loved Agent Carter, and forgave that with Cap because I loved Agent Carter.