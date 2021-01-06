Showcasing My Collection: Old Cookbooks, Volume One
Hey, everyone! In a couple of my past posts, I’ve shown you all some of my enamel pins, which are something I love to collect. Something else I love to collect that you may not have known about is cookbooks! While I do love pretty much any cookbook at all, my truest love is of old ones.
For the past three or four years, every time I go to Goodwill, I look at the books. In the Goodwill book section, you are bound to see a lot of weird and interesting things. From a 2004 Zumba dance guide booklet, to a 1993 dentistry textbook, to a tattered copy of Nora Roberts’ romance novels, amongst all that you’re bound to find at least one cool cookbook.
Over the years I have found some real gems. As much as my mom protests me buying more, I keep bringing home new cool ones that I simply can’t pass up. My oldest one is from 1927, and besides some amazing recipes, it also includes a guide about how best to utilize your new state of the art refrigerator. It doesn’t even have real pictures, just drawings of a nuclear family sitting around a table in their cute little 1920’s style kitchen. My next oldest is from 1954, so there’s definitely a gap in the forties and thirties where I don’t have anything from that era.
Anyways, today I’m going to show you some of my personal favorites that I just picked up on my latest visit!
First up is Fondue On The Menu from 1971:
This very 1970s cookbook boasts the amazingness that is fondue, and says, “it’s easy, convivial, and it allows the hostess to be a partygoer, too.” (catch that 1970s sexism of the book ONLY saying hostess throughout). This book has a whopping 93 pages, starting with cheese fondues, moving into meat and seafood fondues, goes into “special fondues”, and ends with dessert fondues, which they call “a novel idea!”. It even has 8 full-page color photos!
Next up is this lovely 1978 Whirlpool Brand Microwave Cooking Around The Country:
You see that? Over 200 delicious microwave recipes from around the world. How wild is that?! It is important to note that while I do not think any of the food in this book sounds or looks good, I do find it fascinating. I have never seen a worse-looking steak than the one in here they microwaved for 57 minutes. WHO DOES THAT TO A STEAK. The answer? The 1970s.
Will I ever actually utilize these recipes and make a stuffed venison steak with spiced prune sauce in the microwave? No. Is it cool to look at? Yes.
Third on the list is something a little sweeter. This 1966 Pies and Cakes cookbook from Better Homes and Gardens:
The first sentence in the introduction? “A man’s first choice for dessert? Pie! That’s why one of the first baking ventures of a bride is likely to be pie.” Thank you, Better Homes and Gardens, gotta love ya. Actually, I find more Better Homes and Gardens books than I do any other kind. Probably a solid 7 out of 10 of the cookbooks I see are Better Homes and Gardens brand. This one is chock full of pictures, half color and half black and white. This one in particular has that strong “came from an old lady’s house” smell. That’s how you know it’s quality.
And to top it all off, we’re ending with this 1967 Better Homes and Gardens So Good With Fruit book:
I’m not gonna lie, this is one of the only ones I’ve seen where I think the recipes actually sound kind of good. I mean, it’s fruit, how bad can you mess it up? There’s appetizers, desserts, beverages, dressings, and it even tells you how to freeze or can the fruits! It also tells you which fruits go best with certain meats in entrees. I feel like fruit was a bigger deal back in the day than it is now, is that true? I can imagine people in 1967 being, like, oh my god what is that thing?! And it’s literally just a pineapple. Am I totally wrong about that?
So, yeah, I have dozens of old cookbooks like this that are true relics. Maybe I should try making some of these recipes sometime, would that be something y’all are interested in seeing? I’d be sure to pick the weirdest, most unappetizing ones, like microwaved oysters or cantaloupe and lime pie. Or maybe I’d actually try to make something good out of these ancient things. Who knows?
I hope you enjoyed looking at some of my most recent additions to my collections! I’m always happy to find anything before the 80s, so these were real gems. Let me know what you think of them in the comments! And have a great day.
-AMS
You should check out “Glen & Friends Cooking” on YouTube. Every Sunday, he cooks something from an old cookbook, usually somewhere from the 1850s-1930s. Plus he’s Canadian, so sometimes there’s a giant jug of real maple syrup. Highly recommended.
Be careful! Lol, or you’ll have to join me at ‘Cookbooks Anonymous’. If I needed an excuse, I did start collecting waaaay before the internet. I have well over a hundred. I’m afraid of actually counting. I have one from 1897. A bunch of first editions. My daughter gave me one for a birthday, signed by Julia Child!! The church collections and the Junior League ones are cool. They really show some of the crazy popular recipes of the times. Like you have found in the old ones, ‘what were they thinking?’ Some of the really old ones just list ingredients, no measurements. I always say I’m going to go back and make recipes from them, but honestly I just love reading them. Especially the ones that have a little story with each one. Enjoy!
Old cookbooks are best cookbooks. I have one that my great-grandmother saved magazine coupons and sent away for. I also have several that were made up from contributed recipes from various community groups. And yes, I actually make things from them.
I’m not surprised you find a lot of BH&G cookbooks. They were advertised on TV and in magazines on the “buy now and we’ll send you a new one every month. Collect the whole set!” model. So I’m sure you’ll find PILES of BH&G cookbooks out there.
Hi! We publish a small town newspaper in Massachusetts called The Manchester Cricket. We LOVE your cookbook article and wondered if you might be interested working with us to re-publish in our paper? We’re not below tempting you with the offer of letting you see a copy of our ELVIS COOKBOOK called “Are You Hungry Tonight.” news@thecricket.com. :)
Check out the Betty Crocker from the 1950’s. It is still the gold standard for many basic recipes. Sometimes they even reprint it.
Ahem, I don’t consider myself to have a collection and I have over 100 cookbooks. Many are in frequent rotation (thanks to an organizational system that works for me) especially the Asian cookbooks.
Some of my best finds are from used bookstores. The ones that immediately spring to mind are “Half a Can of Tomato Paste: What to Do When You Have Too Much” and Jacqueline Heriteau’s “A Feast of Soups”. Both great for my frugal and anti-waste efforts.
Athena, how do you organize the recipes you like, so you don’t go thumbing through dozens of cookbooks or lose track of recipes you liked?
I use my 1967 copy of Joy of Cooking regularly. Dated, yes (some recipies use tripe and feet, which I avoid) but not overtly sexist. The recipe for french pancakes is my go-to for pancakes from scratch.
So, yes, choose one of the more traditional recipies and make something! I recommend it.
PS – A little jealous of the fondue book. I could have used it last week when I made cheese fondue from scratch for my family on NYE.
I am also a big fan of buying cookbooks but, unlike you, I buy ones with recipes I think I will actually use. Several I have had for decades include The Joy of Cooking (in fact I wore out my original copy and had to get another one), The New James Beard, and Cooking with Herbs and Spices by Craig Claiborne. I pull these ones out every few months when I’m looking for a recipe to use a specific ingredient. Joy of Cooking is as much a reference book as a cookbook.
My grandsons age, 8 and 6, received a fondue pot for Christmas. They quarantined before their visit with us. Their dad and mom were wonderful to do it. Anyway, on our last evening together we made chocolate fondue, to which they dipped strawberries and pound cake. They would probably love your cookbook.
I had to stop buying cookbooks and cull down my collection to include only ones I actually cook from, but I share your love of looking at old ones. They are a little snapshot of a cultural moment, like when dessert fondue was an innovative idea :-)
I’ve got one of those hand-made cookbooks from my mother’s old church group.
No kidding, one of the recipes is for “Mayonnaise Pie”.
Gotta love Midwest cooking!
I think actually trying out some recipes in future postings would be a neat idea, as long as it’s a mix of ‘this should be tasty’ recipes and ‘this seems like a terrible idea’ recipes (not necessarily in the same post, of course).
“there’s definitely a gap in the forties and thirties ”
We didn’t cook then. It was the Depression and we were in soup kitchens, or it was the War and we ate C-rations. ;-)
And I’m totally resisting building a library of America’s Test Kitchen books.
I sold my house and moved into a camper a few years ago and my cookbooks were the very last bag of books I gave up. So hard to let go of, even though I never used them anymore. And yes to trying out the recipes — although I’d go for the ones that sound questionably fun, rather than truly terrible.
Also, though, be careful about books that smell, especially that vague mildewy odor. It can spread to your other books and it is an allergen. I had to throw away two shelves worth of books once because they were literally making me sick, including some that had been childhood favorites. If you have no allergies, you might not care, but it’s still bad for the books.
I have a Better Homes and Gardens cookbook from the 1970s that was given to me by my mother when I moved out 30+ years ago and I still use it every couple of weeks (and so do my adult kids).
I have SO MANY cookbooks, but I just can’t seem to stop buying them. I buy another Mexican cookbook every time we go on vacation there, and I just adore them. The old midwest church cookbooks are national treasures, and there are tons of great recipes in them, along with a bunch of head-scratching “WTF were they thinking” recipes, too. The Jell-O molds from the 70’s are a thing of exquisite “I wouldn’t eat that if they paid me” beauty. Carrots, olives, ham, and mayonnaise with Lime Jell-O? Ew. Lol.
My biggest personal favorite is an old cooking journal with handwritten and pasted in copies of recipes from the early 40’s. I wouldn’t make most of the things in it, but it is just such a neat slice of life from back then.
You (and some of the commenters here) might enjoy the book Stand Facing the Stove: The Story of the Women Who Gave America The Joy of Cooking by Anne Mendelson. Not a cookbook, but the story of how one of America’s most influential, well-used and well-loved cookbooks came into being.
Old cookbooks are the best.
And one can never have enough cookbooks
When my parents built their house in the mid 80’s (the one I now live in) my mom insisted that there had be a bookshelf in the kitchen for her cook books and that the kitchen and pantry be near the door to the driveway so she wouldn’t have to haul groceries all the way across the house.
The architect thought that was stupid and that the living room should be the room nearest the driveway.
My mom won the argument (by telling my dad he would be cooking for himself – and there are now 5 foot wide floor to ceiling shelves) and so the architect quit since he had spent all this time on plans that he had to change.
I now use those cookbooks all the time. A few from the 1800’s, numerous from 1900-1950’s, most from the 50’s to 70’s with a leavening of new ones. My favorites are an L.L.Bean cookbook from the 70’s, one on canning from the 40’s, and the one of the newest ones from America’s Test Kitchen. The one I use the most tough is The Joy of Cooking
I’ll also note that it is tradition in my family that when kids finally move out after finishing high school or college to live on their own that they are given a copy of The Joy of Cooking. I still have mine (from 1989) and it is still my go to cookbook although I regularly use the two older copies as well (one was my Mom’s from the 50’s and my deceased brother’s from the 60’s. The Joy of cooking is great since they also show you how to do things like shuck an oyster or cut up a pineapple. There is a new edition out that removes many of the older recipes (ones using things like tripe) and replaces them with more international fare.
“I can imagine people in 1967 being, like, oh my god what is that thing?! And it’s literally just a pineapple. Am I totally wrong about that?”
The Interstate Highway System wasn’t finished yet. Airplanes were for people, not produce. Refrigerated shipping containers were still in the future.
Yup, pineapples were a bit exotic in a lot of places. :-)
@Matt Q – the secret to great cheese sauces is sodium citrate powder. Creamy, unbroken Cabot 3-year Cheddar sauce, containing only chicken stock, sodium citrate, and cheese. Very sharp and creamy. You can also make your own “Velveeta” using any cheese you wish.
It says something that two of those cookbooks were actually in my mother’s set of cookbooks when I was young (Fondue, and Cakes and Pies). My mother, I will note, was decidedly not a good cook. OTOH, I never knew her to actually cook from either of those two books either.
I don’t think of myself as collecting cookbooks, yet between my husband and myself we have a full bookcases worth of all sorts, ranging from America’s Test Kitchen and Alton Brown, to Persian, Thai, and Vietnamese cookbooks. We had to do a purge a couple years ago because we had flat run out of room, and are verging on that point again already.
Thumbs up on using some of the more interesting recipes as the basis of future columns. You might even consider wrapping some of the more, ahem, “adventurous” creations in a tortilla — if you happen to know anyone who would be willing to taste test an unusual burrito.
I vaguely remember my mom cutting up a pineapple in the 60s, but it certainly wasn’t common. As Whitney Turner says, fruit was less transported in those days – though we did have bananas.
I have a beat-up Joy of Cooking that probably dates to my marriage 40+ years ago, but I admit I don’t use it for actual recipes much these days, more for looking up prep or instruction things.
I do use the River Road Recipes community cookbooks (Junior League of Baton Rouge, I think) we bought when we lived in New Orleans 35+ years ago. There are things in it I wouldn’t cook now, but some still work just fine.
While cooking disasters are funny, there are a lot of people who have been going through old cookbooks and making the terrible things, these days. I think it would be more interesting and useful to see you make things from the cookbooks that aren’t terrible–things you might actually want to eat. Or to take a weird mediocre recipe and make it into something good with your own knowledge and modifications.
I did a major cookbook purge a few years ago, which included such gems as The Spam Cookbook – it had a recipe for a spam milkshake – and A Man, a Can, a Plan, which was intended for people who need to cook simply for one person.
I still have more cookbooks than I can count, my favourites are Greene on Greens because the stories are lovely and everything I’ve tried has been delicious, and a cookbook I compiled a couple of decades ago from recipes we use over and over again. I made it large print. It’s amazing. I wish I still had the WordPerfect 5.1 file I made it in!
You might want to check out the “You Ate What?” pages on the Awful Library Books site, at http://awfullibrarybooks.net/category/you-ate-what/ It’s full of vintage cookbooks overdue for weeding from library collections. If your local public library has a sale shelf you’ll likely find some of these, along with a few real gems.
If you want to fill in that wartime cookbook gap, take a look at “Grandma’s Wartime Kitchen: World War II and the Way We Cooked” and “Grandma’s Wartime Baking Book: World War II and the Way We Baked”, both by Joanne Lamb Hayes. I have both, and have cooked out of both with varying results — the meatloaf stuffed baked potatoes turned out super-dry, partly because I assumed super-lean hamburger was the way to go. On the other hand, the recipe for apple butter cookies has been a hit since the first time I made it.