The Worst President
For all but the very beginning of Donald Trump’s career as president, I’ve freely admitted that I considered him to be the worst president of my lifetime, but not the worst president of all time; that position was held by James Buchanan, who, I noted, actually broke the country. After today, however, I have to say I’ve changed my mind; Donald Trump is, without qualification, the worst president we’ve ever had.
You are free to disagree, of course, but you are wrong. James Buchanan allowed the country to fall into the Civil War because he believed (erroneously, in my opinion) the principles of the country could not stop it from happening. He was wrong, terribly wrong, but at least there was a principle behind it. Trump, it is now perfectly and unambiguously clear, would be delighted to have the country fall into a civil war, not for principle, but simply for ego. He would destroy our country and democracy because he can’t abide what he now is: a loser. He can not and does not care about the nation, nor its principles, nor any of its people, save the ones of the sort who will trash a capitol for him. James Buchanan, awful a president as he was, was better than that.
Nothing Trump can do now will stop him from being what he is: A loser, a wretched president, and a historic low point in the annals of our country. He did not get there on his own, to be sure — it was a decades-long project of the GOP to get us to this point — but his own character and weaknesses define him. He will never escape his awfulness, even as the rest of us, thankfully, start to leave him behind two weeks from now. All he can do now is what he is doing: Proving over and over again the depths of his petulance, his pettiness, and his malice. Proving over and over again that he is, definitively, the worst.
It would be lovely if we did not have to endure it for even two more weeks. It would be lovely if Trump resigned (he won’t), if Vice President Pence invoked the 25th Amendment (he won’t) or if Trump were impeached by the House (he might be!) and then convicted and removed by the Senate (he won’t be). It would be lovely, but in point of fact, it won’t happen. He will have to be endured. And we will see, in the time he has left, just how much worse he can get.
I’ll note that in the early part of his presidency, I expected him to be pretty bad — there was never a point at which I suspected he would be a decent president. I would have been pleased to have been surprised. I was not.
Otherwise: Political post, Mallet is out, be decent to each other. Oh, and anyone trying to defend today’s bullshit will probably be punted into the sky. Sedition ain’t defensible, friends.
I’ve been fearing and dreading this for four years; his election was a horrific wake-up call for me about the level of underlying rage and hatred in this country, and he has no qualms whatsoever about using that rage as a tool for his own aggrandizement. His adherents also are tools, to him – and if blood is spilled and some of his followers are hurt of killed, then clearly they were defective tools, and of no value.
I guess one difference between Trump and Buchanan is that with Buchanan, while you can certainly say that he was a terrible president, you can’t definitively say that he was also a terrible human being. With Trump, however, it’s patently obvious that he’s both a terrible president and a terrible human being.
Well, you know…. If the Dems pressure Pence to declare Trump incompetent to lead and he refuses, Pence can get the same treatment!
I mean, I’m no fan of Nancy Pelosi, either, but….
I read the book “The Worst President” (at least, I think that was the title) before Trump got elected and I have felt very bad for the author of it for the last 4 years, as it came out right before Trump.
I had to prevent myself from making a home-made version of Negan’s Lucille this afternoon. Some of my more noxious relatives were praising Trump’s incitement to sedition, and the actions of the mob he sent at the Capitol building. I take heart in knowing that someone made a list of the supplies that can be obtained at Home Depot to build a working, full-size replica of Monsieur Guillotine’s clever device, all for under the $600 check most of us will receive soon.
As an European looking at this from afar it’s really incredible what’s happening, feels like a new Season of some Netflix show.
Good luck to you all, stay safe.
Even if it’s just two weeks, I fear the Popcorn stock won’t last that long but I can hope. ;)
I fear that he will show how much further he will go; those tiny hands anywhere near the nuclear codes is a terrifying prospect. However, it appears that it was Pence who called requests for aid from various military sources, despite the fact that it should have been Trump, in his capacity as Commander-in-chief, doing it. I am trying to take some comfort in this: those of us on this side of the pond are seriously freaked out by this…
Don’t forget that the felony murder rule will apply. Someone died during the commission of a felony, so at least these bastards can rot in prison for a very long time.
Thanks for taking so many pictures with any masks you fools! It will make your prosecutions that much easier!
About 100 Proud Boy Nazi aholes marched in my town (Kalamazoo, MI) last August. They broke several laws – including marching w/out a permit and driving around town without license plates. Law enforcement – not just the local cops but other jurisdictions, state troopers, etc. – did NOTHING. Worse than that, they aided and abetted, providing a cordon afterwards so the PB could drive off.
They did, however, manage to arrest about a dozen COUNTER-protesters, and 1 member of the press.
I 100% believe that if the local police in my town, and other jurisdictions (Portland, etc.) had done their effing jobs and arrested and prosecuted the PB lawbreakers, they wouldn’t have been emboldened to do what they did today.
@ Elizabeth:
One of the terrorists — they are NOT protesters — was shot and has now died. Probably shot by accident by her own fellow terrorists.
That picture and the events of the day, saddens, disgusts and angers me and just makes me utterly mentally and physically exhausted. It’s been a very draining four years and this year in particular has been horrendous. Sure, he’s finally on the way out the door but the damage done had been catastrophic in my opinion.
And he still has the nuclear codes. The man who tried to break America out of his own ego being unable to accept the loss still has the ability to break the world.
I have no argument with you, trump is far worse than buchanan
On a somewhat brighter side, I’m pretty sure nobody around him is now going to allow him to start a war of any sort. And yeah, I’ve been on the ‘whole other ORDER of bad president for a long time’.
You know that watching what happened today stoked Trump’s ego to no end. Today was the greatest day of his life.
These violent delights have violent ends. I fear we will all suffer before that end.
Today was exactly what has been the fuel of my nightmares for 4 years. I have thought of a way for 45 to slink away for the next 2 weeks. Someone makes a statement in the morning that he is being taken to Walter Reed for observation due to the possibility he is having a bad reaction to the Covid meds he received in October. He might be having psychotic episodes due to the meds or Covid after effects. There are “offices” at Walter Reed. He can play at the desk and pretend to be in charge for 2 weeks. He can fake tweet. It’s almost a dignified way for it to end .. which he doesn’t deserve but we do.
What are the odds that he’ll soon attempt to give the military (regulars or NG) an illegal order?
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” I’ve sworn an oath to this document six times in my life. Not that the order is critical, but “insure domestic Tranquility” is capitalized in the 18th century style for emphasis. That’s lost on too many who style themselves VIP yet, IMOH, are nothing but “confidence men,” “cons”. “Oath breakers.” To say I’m sick is an understatement. And sadly, the belief in “alternate facts” will persist, the belief that something needs to be done to make the mythical past real, will persist. What I see is the legacy of the Newt Gingrich that those not like us are the enemy to be destroyed, not fellow citizens with equal rights.
I wouldn’t worry about Trump using the nuclear codes. He gets them daily, as part of a briefing, and he has to actually memorize them anew. This is well beyond his limited mental capacity.
I must respectfully disagree with something our host said that is factually inaccurate: “Nothing Trump can do now will stop him from being what he is: A loser….” But Trump himself said that the “losers” are those who gave their lives for (various flavors of) defending democracy and are now buried in overseas cemetaries that he wouldn’t visit out of deference to his hairstyling on a wet, windy day. And Trump could NEVER be one of those “losers” because he dodged the draft.
We’ve got Proud Boy problems up here in the Pacific Northwet, too; go ahead, search “matt shea rampart report.” When they were harassing a Latino family in the grocery store parking lot the last week of October, I politely asked the group leader if he had his VA card on him. I had mine, and I made every effort NOT to do the whole commanding officer routine, but I evidently failed because he backed off and took his ruffians with him. I wonder: Never served at all… or dishonorable discharge?
I wouldn’t worry about Trump using the nuclear codes. They are changed daily, and he has to memorize the correct code at his morning briefing. This is well beyond his limited mental capacity.
From Daring Fireball’s news feed: https://www.merriam-webster.com/amp/news-trend-watch/sedition-20210106
Sheer speculation, obviously, but: Going by the way Trump vanished from sight and even from being mentioned, I’m guessing that he had such a mental breakdown that he had to be sedated. Once his 12-hour prison Twitter Jail sentence is up, he’ll probably go back to ranting and raving — especially, if as I suspect, the Congress takes care of business tonight and certifies Biden’s election. (The things he’ll say tomorrow about Pence’s “betrayal” will probably be even more terrifying than usual.)
I think Trump and his maggots have shot their wad such as it was. They’ve got nothing left to show us. All rioting should be condemned in the strongest terms but invading the capitol was beyond egregious and should result in arrests and convictions. That said we have an angry population on many fronts based on the events of the past year and I don’t expect this to end just because the other party is in marginal charge. We need to find a way to work it out. Otherwise this day will become a footnote in a longer conflict.
Totally in agreement with you, for those same reasons. It was always going to be a choice between Buchanan and Trump. At first I thought maybe Trump could have risen to be slightly more bearable than Hoover or Harding, but he dispelled that notion pretty quick. Buchanan fiddled while Rome burned. Trump brought the gas can and the matches.
18 U.S.C. § 2383:
Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
The last penalty is probably the most important!
Bellingcat has a project underway to bring some accountability to those rioters.
I just want to say. Democrats took GA in both races. That news may get overshadowed by the terrorism in the capital since if it bleeds it leads; but that news is HUGE (and perhaps a future Whatever topic?).
What stays with me is the lone security guy who threw his body into the breach–alone–and tried to stop the mob. PBS news mentioned him. I hope he’s okay.
I hope Congress remembers all the federal employees who risked their own lives to protect Congress and the democratic process (federal employees seized and secured the actual votes, the papers certifying the presidential vote of 2020 so the mob couldn’t seize and destroy them) the next time they decide to have some combination of pissing contest/Mexican standoff with the budget, forcing those SAME FEDERAL EMPLOYEES WHO RISKED THEIR LIVES TODAY TO WORK WITHOUT PAY.
Just saying.
I never liked Dubya before tonight but this may have been the smartest thing to ever come out of his mouth (and most unusually, it’s grammatically correct):
“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election,” Bush said in a statement. (Washington Post)
Kind of glad that the rioters/seditionists/insurrectionists didn’t wear masks. Not only are they likely to have given each other a whopping exposure to Covid 19 but it makes them really easy to identify. Especially the asshats who broke into Congressional offices, took pictures, put their feet up on desks, went through Congressional documents, etc. 13 have already been arrested, I really hope more arrests are on the way. You have the right to congregate, shout & wave signs. You do not have the right to break into the Capitol and into private offices of elected officials. And honestly… this kind of behavior can’t go unanswered… or unprosecuted. The people who did this, who broke the law and tried to subvert the legally-recognized will of the American people and the VALID results of the 2020 presidential election? They need to face the full weight of the law. Letting this slide would be the second-worst thing to come out of today. If this behavior is not punished severely and swiftly, it sends a message that it’s no big thing… and the behavior will be repeated in the future, because the bar has been set and set low. Our democracy might not die today but if this kind of behavior continues, it will… after multiple and increasingly violent and frequent similar incidents.
Speaking of arrests… notice how nice the cops are to WHITE seditionist and rioters? (Or in Trumpspeak, “very fine people”.) As compared to nonviolent (and nontresspassing!) BLACK protestors?
From Coach Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers):
It’s pretty disturbing, obviously, sad. But what it’s not is — I keep hearing ‘this attack on democracy,’ it’s not. Democracy will prevail. It always does. It shows a lot though. When you saw the protests in summer, you saw the riots or more the police and the national guard and the army. And then you see this and you saw nothing. It basically proves the point about a privileged life in a lot of ways.
I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to, could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol and what would’ve happened? So that to me is a picture that’s worth 1,000 words for all of us to see and probably something for us to reckon with again. No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people, people peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol. So it shows that you can disperse a crowd peacefully, I guess, would be the one thing.
From Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE):
“Lies have consequence,” Sasse added. “This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.” (Washington Post)
Pence might dare to do the 25th. If they do that the Senate can ban Trump from ever holding any office in American politics.
That would give a chance for other candidates in 2024. I know that is on Pence’s bucket list.
Nothing sacred about Jan 20, certify tonight and inaugurate tomorrow. Just end it.
@Liz, January 20 is specified in the 20th Amendment.
On the broader topic, this incident and Trump’s incitement of it may have cemented his position as the worst president ever, but he sank past Buchanan long ago.
W commited war crimes. Obama took the coward’s path and said W is above the law.
Trump spent 4 years breaking so many laws they’d need binders full of indictments to prosecute them all. But how much you wanna bet Biden takes the chicken shit route and says the president is above the law and refuses to prosecute Trump…
Hopefully New York state has some fucking cajones cause I dont expect Biden to do anything but let Trump get away with this shit.
Today’s events are exactly the reason why I sobbed violently on election night 2016. If you didn’t see this coming you were either in the throes of disingenuous denial or just didn’t properly appreciate everything that Trump did to New York City, Atlantic City, his business partners, employees, and contractors.
For the next 13.5 days that cretin still has the nuclear football at hand.
Yes, the worst.
I’ve seen you and others opine over the past four years that Buchanan would always retain the title of the worst president. I’ve not responded because I was raised not to argue in public, but I have always felt that the current occupant of the Oval Office – who I refuse to ever name again – took the title of The Worst.
I have feared an outcome like today’s ever since I awoke on November 9, 2016 to discover that 63 million racists had managed to put a fellow racist who is also a pathological liar and narcissist on the throne.
I do realize that the US doesn’t have a throne as such, but I’ll betcha he’s installed something pretty damned close to one somewhere in the White House. And he is frantically, desperately clinging to it with his tiny ugly baby hands, hoping against hope that his white supremacist buddies will help him stay in it.
I’d love to think that enough Republicans would suddenly locate their spines to implement the 25th Amendment. Or to vote to convict in another impeachment trial. But I don’t believe in fairy tales. I just hope we all survive until noon Eastern Time on January 20.
One more thing… not just the WORST PRESIDENT EVER but a mass murderer and serial killer too! Thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic and the orange moron’s response–or lack thereof–this asshat is largely responsible for upwards of 350,000 American deaths, most of which could have been prevented if Agent Orange hadn’t disbanded Obama’s global pandemic response team–the people who were largely responsible for alerting the world & stomping all over SARS and MERS [in conjunction with other agencies, to be clear] before they got out of hand–and pretended that bleach and hydroxychloroquine were cures and that the pandemic would magically disappear. He is also responsible for the financial fallout, the death spiral that is our current economy that is a obvious and foreseeable consequence of a pandemic the likes of which haven’t been seen in a century.
Well, he did say he would run the US like he ran his companies. Into the ground, into ruin, into bankruptcy.
From Australia, we watch in horror and disbelief.
Audrey: Pace Doc Rivers (with whom I basically agree; his main point about the response to today’s events is sensible and fair)–but this was absolutely an attack on democracy. An attack on OUR democracy. If democracy prevails–and I think/hope that it will, too–that doesn’t mean it wasn’t attacked. It was.
That people might not quite understand what happened today (no one here, or even Doc Rivers, who was focussing on something else, but some people) is one of the things that will keep me up tonight. Trump deserves to be driven out of office in ignominy for that alone. I just wish I believed he’d actually realize how disgraced he is–but he won’t, damn him. The delusion is strong in this one, and that protects him, to a certain extent; it’s the rest of us, trying to live in the real world, who suffer.
