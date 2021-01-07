But What If We Didn’t
I have a theory about the Republican Party, and it is that around the time Newt Gingrich became the head of its brain trust, the GOP added a fourth functioning principle to its previous tripod of “Southern Strategy to corner the racist vote,” “Abortion to corner the Evangelical vote” and “Tax cuts to corner the capitalist vote (and money).” The fourth principle was not about kettling and controlling a voting bloc, but rather a principle to maximize its power and to motivate the voting blocs beyond whatever the GOP could offer them politically.
That fourth principle, to put it in its shortest and bluntest form, is:
“But what if we… didn’t?”
Somewhat more broadly, the Republicans recognized there was a suite of political conventions and traditions that were designed to make it easier for things to get done, and that this suite of conventions and traditions were exploitable by denial. While people in both parties (and the parties themselves) would occasionally use this exploit, it was not done systematically.
That is, until Gingrich saw that practice as a weakness to be attacked. Here’s an early version:
“Treat the members of the other political party as colleagues rather than bitter enemies? Okay, but what if we… didn’t?“
And it worked! Which is to say that it got attention, raised temperatures and was an effective political cudgel against those who didn’t understand (or didn’t want to believe) that the political ground was shifting underneath their feet. Gingrich was a political genius (until he wasn’t), and he set the pattern of Republican contravening of norms that advanced inexorably over the years.
Mitch McConnell, seen above, is a master of the “But what if we… didn’t?” school of politics. Allow a sitting president of the opposite party to name a Supreme Court justice? Okay, but what if we didn’t? Stick with the principle that you established with regard to Supreme Court justices being nominated in an election year? Okay, but what if we didn’t? Actually choose to have the Senate be a legislative body rather than just a rubber stamp for conservative judges of questionable competency? Okay, but what if we didn’t? And so on. McConnell understands the depth of his transgression against political norms, you can be sure — he’s been in Congress long enough to remember how it was before — but like Gingrich, he doesn’t particularly care. He doesn’t care, because it get results. The ends justifies the means.
In this, Trump was — and make no mistake, still is — the perfect GOP president. Trump has no loyalty to tradition and operating principles; indeed his entire appeal is transgression. He no interest in procedure, regulation or rule of law. To be sure, he was less “But what if we didn’t” than “I’m just not gonna,” but the effective difference between the two is subtle and in any event abetted the GOP’s “what if we didn’t” principle to a significant degree.
The 2020 election was a perfect storm of “but what if we didn’t?”
So: Joe Biden won the 2020 election and has to be acknowledged as the president.
Okay, but what if we didn’t? Let’s say the election was tainted by fraud!
The facts show that the election was not tainted by fraud and indeed it was one of the most secure elections in US history, and we have to acknowledge those facts.
Okay, but what we didn’t? Let’s take it to court!
More than 60 court cases, on both state and federal levels, rule that, yes, in fact, the election went for Biden without any significant fraud. His electoral count stands and is uncontroversial and should be acknowledged as such when Congress convenes to count the votes on January 6.
Okay, but… what if we didn’t?
Well, now we know what happens when they didn’t.
The Republicans want us to believe they are surprised an insurrection has happened, but why should we believe that? These are not (all) unintelligent people. They knew what they were doing, they knew how they were transgressing, and they knew, every step of the way, what the result of each transgression was meant to be, both in terms of the fabric of democracy in the United States, and on the expectations of the Republican voting base.
There was a Republican mob at the Capitol yesterday because the GOP put them there. Not just yesterday, or through the course of the election, or the four years of the Trump administration. The storming of the Capitol is the (current) culmination of a decades-long project by Republicans, a project of denial, in which they didn’t recognize the validity of power being shared, or the equality of the other party, or the supremacy or desirability of democracy, if democracy meant a diminishment of their power and goals.
Democracy? Okay, but, what if we didn’t?
The Republicans aren’t surprised that this is where we are, and make no mistake that if at any point in the 2020 post-election they could have gotten away with subverting the will of the voters they absolutely would have done so. Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes and 7 million more popular votes than Trump, an unambiguous and, realistically, unassailable number. The Republicans chose to assail it anyway — not just a few members of the party, but as a matter of policy from the top all the way down. What is the number of electoral votes a Democrat now must win to be acknowledged without contestation as the winner of a presidential election by the GOP? We don’t actually know, except to say it has to be more than 306.
Yesterday our nation’s capitol was invaded and looted, and our democracy was shamed, and even then a half dozen Republican senators and more than a hundred GOP representatives who a few hours before were stuffed into shelters for their safety decided to play the “But what if we didn’t?” card. Sedition was preferable to being put on record as acknowledging a loss of power and privilege. Don’t come to me in the light of day and tell me this wasn’t where the GOP understood we would one day end up. The only problem the Republicans have with where we are at the moment is that, for once, “but what if we didn’t?” didn’t do what it was supposed to.
The Republican Party is a traitor to the ideals and practice of democracy in the United States. It fomented, aided and abetted an insurrection. A regrettable number of its members in the national government have signed on for sedition over the peaceful transfer of power (“The peaceful transfer of power? Okay, but what if we… didn’t?”). These seditious members should be drummed out of Congress, right now, and some Republicans who are in power should be charged with crimes. The Republican Party got us as close as we have gotten since the Civil War to the collapse of our democracy, not by accident, but by design, and had the implementation of that design been only a little more competent, both now and over the last few years, it might have succeeded. The GOP is an enemy of the United States — not conservatism as a whole, but its party (although at the moment I have no great kind thoughts about conservatism, either) — and if it had any institutional capacity for shame and self-reflection, it would end itself.
To which I see the Republican Party saying, “Okay, but what if we… didn’t?” Because even now I can tell you that from the GOP point of view the problem isn’t the damage that party has wreaked upon the US and its people. The problem is its plan didn’t work.
The GOP always meant for us to be here. The thing is, there’s somewhere beyond here the GOP still wants us to go. We shouldn’t pretend that the GOP won’t get us back to here as soon as practically possible. And then past it, to the ruin of us all.
@John Scalzi, curious as to where you think the “past here” is. Here is pretty damned scary.
I subscribe to a closely related theory. Republicans don’t care about truth, or about right and wrong connected to truth, because they’re focused on a narrative. In that narrative, a United States completely dominated by Christian white men and weak government was the best of all possible worlds, and it must be brought back. Anybody who tried to do that is Good. Anybody who opposes any part of it is Bad. It’s all complete garbage of course, but they truly believe that the evidence of their own eyes is subordinate to the narrative. Ditto the logic or moral sense one would normally apply. All must bow to the narrative. The mythical ends justify the concrete means. The similarity to evangelical thinking is obvious, but I think it applies just as well to the other two legs of the triad.
And yes, I know I’m talking to a (very good) writer about the power of narratives. Probably a bad idea. :D
This swallowed my previous comment, but this is exactly what I’ve been saying for the past couple days.
Republicans wanted this. They’ve been pushing this for decades. The ones that are making nice noises today don’t deserve any approbation or applause, because if they cared they would have actually done something about it. They haven’t and they won’t, and they know that making nice noises every once in a while will get them forgiven so they can continue to escalate a week or two later.
You can see this with Elaine Chao and to a lesser extent Romney. Both participated in this. Both pushed for it. Both gratefully accepted the results of this larger strategy of norm and rule breaking. And both, having made mostly meaningless ‘stands’ are now being lauded for their behavior. It’s really sickening and I don’t know how we pass it.
Many years ago I heard a historian point to the Gingrich Speakership as a watershed point in turning away from civility. He pointed out that previously Congressmen and Senators socialized when off duty, which lent a certain civility to their interactions–you wouldn’t want to be too caustic with a political rival, because you’d likely find yourselves at the same barbecue over the weekend. Gingrich saw this as fraternizing with the enemy, and insisted Republicans return to their districts when off duty. This was said to be “to be in touch with their constituents” (modern forms of communication notwithstanding), but was in fact to keep them from getting too chummy with Democrats.
Well said. Its been so obviously headed in this direction, and here we are.
This tracks with my thinking of the GOP having become the Party of No. Want to help people? No. Want to improve healthcare in the US? No. Want to improve rights for minorities, women, etc.? No. They became an opposition party that was only interested in tax cuts, primarily for the wealthy, but it’s part of the Reagan small government mantra. We want less government. Much less government. How do we get it? Say no to everything. They’re an opposition party that has absolutely no ability to govern, but they’re really good at opposing everything the Democrats or anybody else wants to do.
I have been saying for the last 20 or so years that “The GOP is the single largest threat to the republic since the civil war.”
Back in the day, people thought I was the radical. And here we are.
I will remember every institutionalist who patronizingly told me that everything would be fine, it’s just noise, you’re a Chicken Little, the electoral votes would be counted January 6 and that would be that.
The Capitol was literally invaded. Berserkers with Confederate flags smashed the windows and looted the place, incited by the president and several sitting congressmen.
In the end, those votes weren’t fucking counted on January 6, were they.
We’ve been telling people this was where it was going. Loads of journalists and activists watched the coup being planned on Parler, with t-shirts and everything. But apparently not the fucking FBI or the Capitol police force that let in the treasonous mob and arrested mere tens of them.
I’m pissed at the coupmongers most, to be clear. But I’m also sick of normalcy-huffing pundits and others who refuse to contend with the real risks to our democracy. Everything from absolutely nothing to AR-15-toting maniacs gunning down Congress was possible (not likely, but possible) yesterday.
“This is a time for reflection, not retribution.” – Barack Obama, 2009
But… what if we didn’t?
Well said. The problem is that these assholes will be rewarded for it – particularly Cruz and Hawley, both obsequious devious and (to some degree) smart/cunning people – they are cynically exploiting the credulity of the GOP base, who they keep on side by saying “those other (non-white, non-male, non-allegedly Christian) people are oppressing you. It’s beyond pathetic, but extremely powerful. The thing that gets me is that Cruz in particular transparently doesn’t believe any of the shit he is shoveling, it’s just cynical power politics. He’s not dumb like Gohmert.
Schumer seems to have found a spine from somewhere, but Trump isn’t going anywhere. All the loony-tunes QAnon idiots are saying that Camp David is part of the plan, and everyone is going to be arrested this weekend (more likely, he’ll start a war with Iran on his way out the door).
Keep in mind that their votes were completely symbolic. There was never a chance to change the result of the election, since there was no way the house would vote to do so. But, what if the Republicans had won control of the house? Would Mitch McConnell have been so high and mighty about the integrity of the electoral process and role of the senate if they really could have flipped the election in their favor? Take his entire speech yesterday and add your “but what if we didn’t” to the end of it.
Also, keep in mind that they have now discovered a mechanism whereby winning the house and senate can guarantee them the presidency if they so choose. Simple majorities and no filibuster issues apply. Of course that would go against the entire spirit of our democratic system, so of course they would abide by the will of the voters. But, what if we…didn’t?
Our one saving grace for these last four years is that Trump is an idiot. He has no scruples about authoritarianism and would love to be a dictator, but he’s not smart enough to manipulate the system to achieve that, though he’s certainly revealed the cracks that could be manipulated. What scares me is that someone out there is watching; someone just as corrupt, but much, much smarter.
I would love your take on how the media worked in all of this as well. They seem to have been ignorant at best, and some were even directly complicit in the growth of this monster.
Like many Americans, I was still fuming about the whole state of affairs this morning and decided to write a (surely pointless) letter to one of the poster children for Republican intransigence: Freshman Sen. Josh Hawley. If you wouldn’t mind my sharing it, it went a little something like this:
“Dear Mr. Hawley. I’m sure you would like to have an extended political career and therefore have chosen to stump for the preposterous conspiracy theories which many of your constituents believe. But by opposing the election results, you debase yourself. Possibly you do not care. Or maybe you
only consume biased news and actually believe in the absurd and unsupported theories propagated by a side that, like its leader in the White House, simply can’t stomach the thought of losing a fair election.
“I’m sure you’re getting similar messages like this from out-of-state Americans [I’m Californian and Hawley is from Missouri], probably some of them laced with expletives. I’m going to keep mine civil in spite of the fact that I am disgusted by the stand that you and other Republicans have taken on the issue of this election’s validity. You know full well it was a fair election. You went to Stanford for Pete’s sake, which means you have at least a modicum of intelligence. It’s a shame when a young man such as yourself puts politics ahead of the good of this nation. Down the road you’re traveling lies fascism and authoritarian rule. Don’t rely on the “herd immunity” of more level heads in Congress from saving you and us from that path. Vote honestly, even if it means risking your career. To do otherwise is seditious and amoral.”
Obviously, I don’t expect an answer from this prig, but it felt good to shout against the ocean, you know?
One of the most common and recurrent features of Ideological Fascism is the belief that objective truth is subordinate to, and at times completely irrelevant in service to, a sublime transcendental ‘truth’ that only the Fascists can themselves perceive. The obfuscation and blurring fact and false is not a by-product of Fascism, it is an active process that the Fascists intentionally cultivate.
The GOP is now a Fascist political party. It did not start that way, and in better times they could perhaps switch course before it is too late….but people are now dead. Windows of the Capitol have been smashed. The putschists planned on assaulting and murdering our elected officials, all in the service to an orange demagogue who was kept in power by spineless cretins.
The GOP has been this way since Newt was a back-bencher in the House and the “reality denial” narrative you can see stretching back to even before Limbaugh (allegedly) wrote “The Way Things Ought to Be”. That title is a clear insight into the GOP mindset of not accepting of reality, but “I reject your reality and substitute my own”. Is anyone really surprised this is where they’ve ended up after 30 plus years of this?
Fuck the Trumper GOP and their sycophant followers.
Worth remembering in this context that Rove & Company’s plan in the aughts was for “a permanent GOP majority” — their words (scheming for which landed Tom DeLay in jail). I always felt that was a bright light flashing red, and everyone (particularly in the pundit class) just let it pass — like they have done so many times (especially egregious, of course, was the Garland Supreme Court nomination — “political hardball” they called it). This is why I get so furious at the “it’s Trump” framing. No, the rot is far deeper and has been around for far longer.
I don’t know where here is. At some point, with people flying flags of nations with no successes but at murder and moral and human degradation, while trying to institute those nations as models for ours, they can’t be naive as to where those nations and the people and nations unfortunate enough to be around them ended up. It doesn’t take much to figure what happened to the South, or Germany, and yet they insist that following them will end up with a good and strong America. If I had to guess, they look like people willing to commit national homicide followed by suicide (whether intentional or as a consequence of their previous homicide).
The GOP doesn’t care who has to die to keep power. I have a hard time being unhappy in their party with people who have reached their limits, but even when they reach a limit, they didn’t do anything, They’ve handed their power to moral toddlers with guns and nukes and all they can hope is they’ll be eaten last.
The most accurate description of them I’ve read, and why I have a zero tolerance policy for all of them, no matter if they do something semi-okay once in a while.
I absolutely agree. I’d also trace it to the rise of Rush Limbaugh, and his “pointy-headed intellectuals” refrain. I remember my brother (who has always identified as a Republican, still haven’t heard back from him as to whether yesterday changed his mind) starting to trash education and repeat Limbaugh comments. I told him at the time to be careful of people in power who tell you not to educate yourself. Now, of course, they’ve largely replaced that with, “only trust the sources I point you to.” And I would definitely implicate the news media and their “all sides get to tell their version of the truth” problem, regardless of how insane or inaccurate some versions of the truth are. It all plays in. Yesterday is absolutely what the GOP has been working towards since the 80s, at least, and I’m pissed that any one of them has the gall to pretend to be shocked by any of this. If they couldn’t see the writing on the wall, then they should really spend the next several decades seeking out that education they’ve spent so many years disparaging and trying to avoid.
Disgusted. In my quite politically-mixed family, I thankfully only now have one member who will ever even consider voting for another Republican in any capacity.
If I were Joe Biden, I’d be having a little conversation with the Trump family about how I don’t have time for a civil war with everything else on my plate, and that if they don’t want to be arrested for sedition, they need to disappear into the ether like ghosts and never be heard from again.
@Alex Wildstar:
If Biden’s presser today on the DOJ was any indication, Biden is going to stay away from questions of prosecutions himself and won’t comment on them but totally expects them to happen.
They made an extensive speech on the history of the DOJ and its purpose, and Biden prefaced the whole thing talking about how the behavior yesterday and the preceding years was completely unacceptable. I’m hopeful that means we’ll get some action out of it, especially given that Schumer and Pelosi have pretty much said they’re impeaching Trump.
I wonder if the Cold War might have delayed the onset of Gingrich-style “But what if we…didn’t?”-ism. Among other things, the struggle between the USA and the USSR was an ideological one, with the USA playing the part of the land of freedom, opportunity and justice/fair play. This obligated the nation to live up to the part more often than not, and both conservatives and liberals had to pay attention to each others’ ideas about what freedom, opportunity and justice actually constituted.
After the Cold War, it seemed for many American liberals like the world at large was moving toward greater heights of “liberty and justice for all.” But many American conservatives seem to have taken it as an occasion to celebrate the triumph of capitalism, and to get back to the business of making the rich richer without having to pay lip service to civil rights or any of that bosh. I think this is one reason liberals in politics continued the ideals of bipartisanship for so long (too long), while conservatives began treating opposition to their program as essentially illegitimate.
I guess once you sell your soul, you’re only bargaining on price, but I would have thought people in the GOP thought their souls were worth more than this. For people that (allegedly) so believe in souls and and judgement and hell, they act very much like none of those things (let alone the major beliefs of their alleged religion) are true. They seem to be getting much closer to finding out, along with lots of other people. Choosing someone who kills everything he touches as the idol of your party seems like a bad idea too.
When I was growing up, I was afraid we might end our world with the help of the Russians. I guess I was pessimistic – we could do it on our own. Hurray, America?
Rob T. has a point. As for the point that most concerns me, it’s the men in para-military gear who apparently had an agenda to take hostages…it reminds me a whole hell of a lot of the plot up in Michigan last year to kidnap and “try” the governor. I have no real suggestions about what to do about the GOP, but going after the Black-shirt underground is in the realm of possibility.
Why should we be surprised at all what happened. We had republicans give a nod and a wink to this behavior. This summer we had democrats do the exact same thing during those riots. One party plays against the other. Anyone can subscribe to the notion that one party is more moral or ethical than the other. Democrats get a slight advantage for recognizing reality and not denying absolutely everything. They are not the party of Trump. Anyway this is not new behavior and in fact hearkens back to the 19th century. The only reason things seemed quieter is that the 20th century was a nightmare of wars, fascism, communism and terrorism. America had to be joined at the hip. Not so in the 19th or the 21st. We need to band together because once again forces are marshaling around the world. I’d drop the provincial party attitudes and realize we rise and fall together. But sometimes people need a push to see that.
Governor Whitmer spoke a bit about this earlier today as well. She said that there was an attempt to kidnap her and hold her hostage by right-wing radicals, and while it was stopped no one paid attention or did anything to keep it from happening to more people.
No one wanted to confront the idea that a bunch of right-wing white militia people were stirred up and activated by Republicans, and even doing something simple like providing sufficient security to the Capitol was a bridge too far.
To be fair, some of it was right-wing/white privilege, but I think there’s a real need to not recognize that our President and his party are actively causing these problems and egging them on. No one wants to be the guy who gets a target on his back for putting “patriots” on notice, and they’d be a target not only for the crazies but for the entire conservative propaganda apparatus.
It takes more than elected officials to carry this out. “Someone” has to elect them. I believe many members of the Republican Part have learned how to manipulate the Right-wing authoritarianism (RWA) so they can get and remain in office to carry out the “But what if we… didn’t?”.
These people are always with us, amazingly up to ~ 40% of any population, ever ready to be manipulated, to support a return to the never existed utopia of the past, to follow the person who will lead them there, and trust them as the fount of all truth (hows that for a run on sentence).
Look up the Washington Post Book review of “Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers,” if you are interested in a quick read. In a quick summary:
The RWA “have only a superficial belief in liberty and democracy,” the authors write. “When authoritarians and their followers talk about how much they value freedom, they are talking about their own freedom — not that of others. They believe in being lenient if they and their leaders break the law but merciless against those they deem inferior.”
For incite into what the far right is thinking and not from someone totally uneducated, Larry Correia’s blog and facebook is really something. He is convinced democrats cheated since he used to be an auditor he says he is qualified to know. He is convinced this is everyones fault because republicans are too squishy and he is an angry righty. Guy has gone way off the deep end on this. He is not exactly cheering this on, but he said seems like he is in favor of all this. His posts are weird. He has said that no matter what the press says he won’t believe there was NOT cheating in the election.
its totally bizarre and worth reading just to see where this mindset comes from. Everything with that guy is us vs. them. He thinks BLM protestors got off easy and all the people who broke into the capital will go to jail because they are on the wrong side.
When I read his posts I have to twist my head sideways to half understand how he thinks this way. He thinks anyone who says there is no cheating in the election is gaslighting. He says this was bound to happen due to all these angry people because the Tea Party was too moderate. The comments are just nuts.
He is convinced the Utah governor tried to kill his wife. She needed cancer surgery and it got delayed due to covid. I don’t blame him for being mad about that. Delaying all surgeries over covid was a stupid over reaction and if you got cancer its not something that should be put off, but he literally has written he tried to kill his wife (thankfully surgery went well and she is fine). I can fully understand how nerve wracking it would be to have cancer surgery put off. I would be totally pissed if a loved ones surgery was delayed let alone Cancer surgery. But his taking everything to extremes is insane.
Its worth a read , but you may have to hit yourself in the head a few times to half understand where he is coming from. He puts up posts like this multiple times a week. He has many on his blog too. All of his auditor analysis of why the election was cheated.
@youthree I’ve refused to read anything from Correia (blog or book) since his Angry Puppies days, when they tried to fix and then overthrow the Hugos because they weren’t white and traditional enough.
Not surprised at all he’s doing this.
Adam Serwer has an important history lesson on this subject.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/01/multiracial-democracy-55-years-old-will-it-survive/617585/
There have ALWAYS been people who believed democracy was only for people who had the right beliefs.
The 1898 Wilmington massacre was entirely an attempt to displace the government by the wrong people, and replace them by the Constitutional people, white supremacists.
“This view of democracy is racial, but it is also ideological. The authors of the White Declaration of Independence argued that people could find themselves unfit to be members of the polity not only by being born into the wrong race, but by holding the wrong views. Black men were unfit, yes, but so were the white men who would ally with them to pursue political goals inimical to the true bearers of the Founders’ genetic and political inheritance. As the future governor of North Carolina, Charles Brantley Aycock, put it, “We have ruled by force, we can rule by fraud, but we want to rule by law.” Whatever the means, their rule was the only acceptable outcome.”
I remember when Gingrich started doing the “but what if we don’t” stuff. I was young, early 20s, and not all that plugged in – but even I felt like something about it, something I couldn’t describe, was fundamentally wrong. And then the Republicans went all in on this strategy, aided and amplified at first by conservative talk radio and then by conservative cable news. It has been destructive all along.
I heard a podcast yesterday by a man who identifies as a conservative and, earlier in his life, a Republican called “The Republican Party Hates Your Guts.” It’s a fascinating take that makes sense:
https://themasculinist.com/the-republican-party-hates-your-guts/
Oregon has exactly one Republican in Congress right now, and the Oregonian interviewed him after the events of yesterday. His answers were models of obfuscation and denial, a depressing confirmation of everything in this post. https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2021/01/oregons-lone-republican-in-congress-votes-to-overturn-election-after-pro-trump-mob-storms-capitol.html
Your analysis is brilliantly simple and simply brilliant.
Watching from the other side of the pond, the only thing that relieved the mind numbing spectacle of people who had spent hours hiding from the mob then announcing that the mob had serious concerns which should be addressed, was the moment when Lindsey Graham realised that he might have been killed by the mob. Obviously he expanded it a bit – we all could have been killed by the mob- but I doubt that his concern extended to anybody else.
It wasn’t supposed to be like that; presumably Graham thinks if the Georgian Republicans had just done what he wanted everything then everything would have been fine. But that moment of bowel clenching terror when he realised that he might have been strung up on the gallows that the mob had so thoughtfully brought with them is the counterpoint to John’s “What if we didn’t?”…
This post gets close to what I’ve been feeling. I grew up a Republican in the 80’s when Reagan and O’Neil could still be civil and social. Since then has been 30 or so painful years or having blinders ripped off. I no longer have doubts about what would have happed had a mass of Black Americans swarmed the capital. There would not have necessarily been more arrests, but there would be blood. This has to stop. Oh, and I hate that Mitch is my senior senator. Rand is not worlds better.
I really haven’t seen it stated any better than your blog entry. I’m a dumbass, but I’ve been watching politics for half a century and saw this coming. Trump is poison now, but all the rat-bastards who enabled him haven’t seen the light and grown a social conscience. They’ll try again with somebody more stable. We are in the thick of battle.
It’s really tainted the republican party. Those congress people and senators who raised objections to certification should be shamed and electorally punished.
either they are prosecuted or they are above the law.
there is no middle ground here.
There is an interesting article posted late today on the NYT’s website which details how some of Trump’s high profile supporters are questioning “…whether the mob was an anti-Trump “false flag” “.
I guess they are Trump supporters that are incited to violence by the president, until they aren’t.
Much as I hate to burst your bubble?
The votes WERE fucking counted.
On January 6th.
And Trump’s own VP publicly declared Joe Biden the winner.
So…. Hard as it is to believe? The system actually worked, and this was just a spoiled-brat’s sideshow…that killed four people for no good reason.
You want to get angry? Get angry about the buttheads that thought this would actually change anything, the Lame Duck who whipped them up into a frenzy…and the Capitol Police that just let them waltz in because they were White….
@timeliebe, you would be incorrect, they did NOT finish the count on the 6th. right from CBS’s website:
Washington —Vice President Mike Pence announced just after 3:40 a.m. Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden had won the presidency after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes.
last time I checked, 3:40am thursday was the 7th, not the 6th…
