Huh
Plus other fascists and fascist enablers getting punted left and right from social media and app stores. 2021 isn’t all bad after all. Let’s see where it goes from here.
Plus other fascists and fascist enablers getting punted left and right from social media and app stores. 2021 isn’t all bad after all. Let’s see where it goes from here.
The actual story that’s a headline for, incidentally:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/08/tech/trump-twitter-ban/index.html
Also, if you’re thinking of leaving a “Mwuuuuuuh what about the First Amendment” sort of comment, a) don’t, they’re private businesses; b) he’s the motherfucking President of the United States, he can send out a goddamn press release if he wants. Don’t embarrass yourself here, please.
This feels like… the middle of something and not an end. I am very curious where this goes.
Also: Google has already thrown Parler out of the Play Store, and Apple is threatening to do likewise with their App Store. Things are looking up. For a moment, anyway.
Plus Michael Flynn and others.
Parler has been banned from the Google Play Store and Apple has given them 24 hours before removing them from its App Store.
This is a quote from the letter that Buzzfeed says they obtained:
Your CEO was quoted recently saying “But I don’t feel responsible for any of this and neither should the platform, considering we’re a neutral town square that just adheres to the law.” We want to be clear that Parler is in fact responsible for all the user generated content present on your service and for ensuring that this content meets App Store requirements for the safety and protection of our users. We won’t distribute apps that present dangerous and harmful content.
Seems like a good start.
What you are seeing is essentially what happened in Germany after WWII. The people of the US have now finally realized that facilitating and allowing Fascism to fester is something that we cannot afford to happen in the future.
I hear that Steve Bannon’s YouTube has been shut down tonight also.
Thus endeth the Twitler presidency.
Good news that he can’t incite for the 20th easily.
Apparently, Trump tried to post a bunch of crap to the official @POTUS account, and Twitter slapped that down, as well.
Let me state first of all, that I think this is long past due. However…
The way they’ve handled this for the last 4 years, and up to today comes off feeling very arbitrary and chickenshit. For 4 years they let him spout outright bullshit on a daily basis w/o any repercussions at all. Even on Wed, they had the opportunity to say “that’s it, you’re done here” and could have pulled the plug then. But instead they let him come back, post 2 comparatively milquetoast posts today, and THOSE are what got his bloviating ass banned?!?
Maybe if Jack and Zuck had grown a spine 4 years ago Wednesday could have been avoided. As I said it’s long past due. But the way it was ultimately done comes off feeling utterly arbitrary instead of actually policing the platform. It feels more a case of “well he won’t have enough time to try and retaliate, so now we’ll do what we should have done long ago, and we’ll make up some thin rationalization to back it up”
@FLOTUS as well?
Oh, interesting! I’d rather have seen fascism and nonsense cut off from a big chunk of their air supply while much more embryonic, and it shouldn’t have taken something like this for so many mainstream companies to realize where things were headed. But boiling the frog, etc.
Freedom of speech has to be MORE than just the FIRST amendment of the federal constitution. It is a fundamental, founding value of America itself.
We should enable free speech and celebrate it beyond simply making it illegal for the government to censor things.
Everyone going “YAY! Ban everyone we disagree with!” disgusts me.
If you don’t want to read Parler or Gab then … just don’t install those apps or read it.
What’s next, trying to kick them off the Internet? Go after Cloudflare, their datacenter providers, their ISP, their domain name service?
I think we’re pretty lucky that Cloudflare believes in freedom of speech. And so far domain name providers have refused to give in to pressure. And what happened to them when Twitter twits tried to get “gab.com’ taken away? They were ignored. And nothing bad happened. Because they’re twits with no actual power.
Zan Lynx:
“We should enable free speech and celebrate it beyond simply making it illegal for the government to censor things”
Lol, no, we shouldn’t. That’s actually a really stupid idea. I’m not obliged to allow anyone to post here and if the government were to suggest I were required to, I’d turn off the comments entirely. You should be aware that my comment policy specifically says that commenters here have absolutely no free speech rights, and that I am free to edit and/or delete comments as I will. If you don’t like it, don’t post.
That said, your “Don’t like Gab? Don’t go there” comment misses the mark. Parler and Gab entered into service agreements, and if in the opinion of their carriers they violated them, they can be yanked. That’s the essence of a free market. If Parler or Gab (or anyone) doesn’t want to conform to the contractual requirements of the services that carry them, then they are welcome to fund their own servers and connection to the network. That is, indeed, the very essence of what it means to have one’s own printing press in this digital age.
Otherwise, they have to follow their contractual obligations and the agreements they signed on for when choosing of their own free will to work with these private companies.
Standing on a soapbox in the town square ranting is one thing.
Gathering a crowd with pitchforks and torches and pointing them at a public building or a neighborhood is a different thing.
I have to agree with @Kent Bunn. I am pleased, but they could have, and should have, done this years ago. People have been thrown off these platforms for far less. And I don’t buy the “but he’s the President” b.s. The President isn’t above the law — allowing him to violate their policies with impunity was yet another way The Idiot was shown that he was above the law.
I’m curious how supportive of free speech Zan Lynx is when it’s a drunk shouting outside his bedroom window at 3am…
Sic semper tyrannis.
I was flummoxed that they would ban based on two such mild-seeming (in comparison!) messages, but Rachel Maddow walked through the explanation. (Others may have; hers is the one I’ve just seen.) They used the example of those two messages to document, for example, that the second one (“I won’t be at the inauguration”) is actively being taken as a signal to launch violence against the inauguration. Which is … certainly something.
Do they seem to have been chickenshit collaborators until this week? Yes. But I do appreciate the documented reason for the long, long, long overdue shutdown.
It looks like Apple and Google may be caving to the threat of the Trump/McConnell bill that aims to repeal Section 230. That would seem to require every social platform to examine every message to ensure it’s complete pablum. It was considered a “poison pill” for the $2,000 stimulus act, that no one sane would actually go for. You might think on that.