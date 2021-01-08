Thoughts on Coups and Sedition, 1/8/21
I have some additional thoughts on some of the events of the last few days, and to help me present them to you in an intelligible fashion, I’m going to employ the help of my fictional interlocutor. Say hello to the folks, F.I.
Hello, folks. And thank you, Scalzi, for letting me out of my box for the first time in months.
You’re welcome.
It’s very cramped in there.
Let’s change the subject.
Fine. First question: Was what happened on Wednesday an actual coup attempt?
What makes you think that it wasn’t?
I don’t know, I guess maybe I thought a real coup wouldn’t include a guy who looked like a Jamiroquai cosplayer at a Nazi bar karaoke night.
Just because it was a stupid coup attempt doesn’t mean it wasn’t a real coup attempt. Trump plumped for the thing to happen in his nodding and winking way on Twitter, and he incited it and encouraged it in person. The attendees came expecting to take part in one, and had planned their strategy, such as it was, on Parler and other not-exactly-savory portions of the internet. They brought weapons and zip ties. They went looking for congresspeople. They weren’t just there to hang out on the mall, wave their Trump flags, get a churro and go home. They meant business. Fortunately like all Trump business, it went belly up in record time. But that’s neither here nor there for the intent.
What do you make of the light police response?
I don’t really know what to think of it, to be honest. The most charitable take on it is that the Capitol Hill police genuinely thought these Trump dimsurrectionists were harmless, in which case this was a massive failure of intelligence and intelligence-gathering, since, again, it’s not like these folks were subtle about their plans. As people noted, these motherfuckers had merchandise made up for the event; there were people wandering about with “CIVIL WAR: JAN 6 2021” hoodies. The least charitable take is that the Capitol Hill Police, or some portion of it, at least, was in on it; I’m sure by now you’ve all seen the videos of the Capitol Hill policemen waving the coupers into the building and taking selfies with them as they trashed the place. There was also the matter of the DC National Guard not being activated as soon as the Capitol was breached; it was almost as if someone wanted the thing to succeed, or at least to let the couprists have as much time as possible to disrupt the electoral vote counting.
We will eventually discover the entire scope of the failure, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s somewhere between, or maybe more accurately, a combination of, the two: The Capitol Hill Police didn’t understand the intent of the mob and/or was less concerned about them, because policing in the United States is racist as fuck and white people can wander around armed to invade a small country and the police won’t do shit about it; we also know Trump wasn’t exactly in a rush to send in the National Guard once the shit started going down. Incompetence and malice! Why not both!
What I do know is that Trump got exactly what he wanted out of the event. He just didn’t get all of what he wanted out of it. He absolutely pointed the mob at the Capitol. He absolutely intended to disrupt the electoral vote count. It’s my considered opinion he wouldn’t have been in the least bit upset if hostages had been taken and as such the vote count had been indefinitely postponed. In his mind, if the vote wasn’t counted, he’d still get to be President. That’s not actually how it works — his term is over on January 20 come hell or high water — but then Trump never understood any of that.
That all seems… a little dark.
I’m just getting started! If you want to go alllll the way into the woods, you can believe that the attack on Capitol and the various other right-wing protests and disruptions at state houses and other political targets were a coordinated effort to cause panic and chaos of the sort that would allow Trump to declare a military state of emergency, which he would then, of course, never undeclare. And then — wheee! — that’s the end of democracy in the US, hope you liked it, now your dictator for life is literally the stupidest and most venal man to hold the office of President.
Was this actually the plan? Maybe not on Trump’s part — I don’t think he has a plan other than “oh God oh God stop the Biden electoral vote I don’t want to go to jail” — but I’m pretty sure it was the MAGAts’ plan. The good news is that they don’t appear to have coordinated it particularly well nor did they appear to have a plan beyond trying to find parking as close to their protests as possible. Let me reiterate, this was a very shitty coup! For which we can all be thankful.
Do you think Trump will be impeached and/or sidelined via the 25th Amendment?
Maybe! But, you know, don’t get your hopes up. I think a second impeachment in the House is the most likely prospect — rumor says early next week — but whether the Senate will take it up in time, much less vote for removal is another issue entirely. Likewise, Pence has said he’s not interested in going the 25th route, so that’s unlikely. Unless, of course, Trump does something stupid, again, today or at any point over the weekend. Twitter did let him have his account back; it’s not outside the realm of possibility. But again: Don’t get your hopes up.
Which is too bad! I think at this point the GOP would be doing itself a solid removing Trump from office via the impeachment process, if only because then he is absolutely barred from holding office again. A bunch of senators want to run for president in 2024, after all — this would be a lovely way to keep him from coming back to haunt the party.
You really think Trump is going to run again in 2024? After this week?
Actually I think the reason he’s not going to run again in 2024 is because at this point there’s a better than even chance that he’s going to be in jail. But why take that chance, GOP senators? Punt his ass!
Speaking of Republican senators, I can’t help notice your picture of Josh Hawley up at the top of the entry.
Oh, that motherfucker. Yes. Him.
Would you care to share your thoughts on him?
Why yes I would! First, he’s a seditious piece of shit who thankfully chose exactly the worst possible time to yoke himself to the Trump wagon — I mean, seriously, it takes some doing to have tied yourself to the man just as he’s going over a fucking cliff, but Hawley managed it. Second, that little fist pump he gave to the mob before they went and trashed his workplace is perhaps the most spectacularly ill-timed bit of portraiture in the history of the Senate. Third, the fact that even after the House invasion Hawley still deciding that disrupting the electoral vote count was a good idea shows that his sense of political timing is epochally poor. He’s certainly paying for it, though — he lost his book contract, the major newspapers in his state have called on him to resign, and his political mentor calls him the “worst mistake” of his life. Life comes at you fast, doesn’t it, Senator Hawley.
He’s not alone in the sedition caucus — he’s joined by Ted Cruz, a fetid assemblage of moist dryer lint that dares to assert it’s a man, as well as a few other Republican senators, and more than a hundred Republican House members, including, regrettably, my own. They all should be ashamed of their votes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, although of course they won’t be. What is shame to the shameless? It would be nice to think Hawley and Cruz, at the very least, might be bounced from the Senate for their role in abetting sedition, but, like Trump being removed before the end of his term, I wouldn’t get my hopes up.
But make no mistake: Hawley’s a piece of shit and an embarrassment to his state and our nation, as is Cruz and every other politician who participated in the farce that impeded a smooth and non-controversial reading of the electoral votes. They knew it was a farce and they did it anyway, and in doing so, by intention or otherwise gave Trump the excuse he needed to assemble his sad coup d’ego.
Maybe they’ll learn.
Lol, okay, there.
Any final thoughts?
Just that I literally never want to hear another white dude whine to me that they don’t, in fact, live on the lowest difficulty setting of American life. Motherfuckers, armed white dudes perpetrated a goddamn coup attempt at the Capitol — the seat of our national legislature — and at least some of them appear to have been invited in by the police to do so. They wandered around the place with their guns and zip-ties, took maskless selfies as they trashed the place, looted offices and climbed all over the Senate chamber like it was a playground… and then walked away, almost entirely unharmed. Any time some defensive white dude querulously mopes to me about how his life isn’t on the lowest difficulty setting, I’m going to send him that picture of Naziroquai posing at the dias of the Senate chamber, and then I’m going to tell him to shut the fuck up. Captain Furhead there walked in during the middle of an armed insurrection against the national government, struck his pose, and walked out. He is still alive and as of this writing, not even close to being arrested. That’s the lowest difficulty setting in action, friends.
(Let us acknowledge here that one person was in fact shot dead by the police during the insurrection, and others died during it or as a result of it, including one cop. Let’s also acknowledge that on the day of an actual armed insurrection against the Capitol, mostly perpetrated by white folks, a grand total of thirteen people were arrested. Compare and contrast that with, oh, any of the protests this summer. What was the difference there? Hmmm.)
Anyway, that’s where I am on all of that right now.
So we’re done?
Yes.
Does this mean I have to go back into my box?
… yes.
— JS
Historians should refer to this as the “coo-coup” of January 6, 2021.
Personally, in the Trumpista tradition of renaming your foes, Josh and Ted’s Excellent Adventure is grounds for them being Trumps. They don’t need their old last names anymore, they are now Eric and the dumber one’s honorary brothers, and I will refer to them as Ted Trump and Josh Trump from here on out.
The Coup Clutz Clan.
Fictional interlocutor, the box is fictional too. Just stop believing in it and you can be free.
I think the casual, selfie taking feet up on the desk attitude tells you everything you need to know about why the police response was so light.
This is America – they knew they were under no threat from the police.
I seriously think that the reason he won’t run in 2024 is that he won’t be physically able to. As @TomJChicago on Twitter has meticulously documented (though he also does get carried away sometimes), Trump does show some very distinctive and troubling signs of literal dementia. Even if that specific remote diagnosis is inaccurate, I’d be surprised if he had the energy to run. The presidency itself seems to age people tremendously. Trump has certainly been no exception, and he wasn’t in such great shape to start with.
I’m far more worried that some other symptom of our fifty-year-long slide into fascism will run and do well enough to get more than the 74M votes that Trump did. Thanks to gerrymandering and vote suppression, which are only likely to get worse before they get better thanks to the makeup of state legislatures, that could be enough for someone even worse to capture the presidency in 2024. Yeah, I said even worse. Trump’s ego and stupidity are the things that prevented full-scale fascism this time around. He sabotaged his own cause, not least in Georgia. I don’t know who exactly could take that next step, but there are a dozen or so senators (not Cruz!) and governors and such that we should be very worried about. The wild-eyed craziness has served its purpose. The next one will be dead-eyed cold and calculating, though I suppose another clown could serve as figurehead for an eminence grise (or several).
Naziroquai! Not gonna lie, I laughed out loud. Thank you for that. Shit is weird and scary and so it was good laugh.
One maybe bright note: the process of investigation and arrests continues, and will continue. I am hopeful that we’ll see more over the next few weeks, and that things will ramp up considerably once we have a functional DOJ again.
It will be vital for investigations to find the moles and saboteurs embedded in Federal agencies, as T*’s Administration is working feverishly at changing their “appointed” status to “civil service employee” status, to ensure the moles and saboteurs persist past transition to a Biden Administration.
OTOH, I am worried about what treasonous, dangerous crap T* will come up with over the next 13 days. The GOP will still not do anything to get rid of him.
“Hawley’s a piece of shit and an embarrassment to his state.” Hawley is my congressman, and you are absolutely correct.
Whats amazing to us outside the USA is that the people who took part in this fully expected that they wouldn’t suffer any consequences and what’s further amazing is is that maybe they won’t.
“Dimsurrectionists”, “a fetid assemblage of moist dryer lint that dares to assert it’s a man” — thank you for today’s good laugh! :D :D :D
Cruz is a shit stain, but our political ecosystem in Texas is friendly to anyone who runs on Jesus, guns, Jesus, abortion, Jesus, and some more guns. It’ll take another 20 years for the demographic shift to run these assholes off.
Naziroquai is a full-court 3-pointer nothing but net goddammit Scalzi
I like to think of the coup attempt as the Revolt of the Asses. . . .
This piece was spot on. Anyone who has followed the history of the world for the last 40+ years knows that coup attempts are not always successful, well-organized, competent, or even planned.
I am holding out for at least a censure of the Senators and Representatives who disgraced their oaths. Could happen after we get our new two from Georgia. And I really, really want to see the House move impeachment articles and then make the Republicans in the Senate have to swallow it one way or another.
” Fortunately like all Trump business, it went belly up ”
Left the creditors, or credulous, holding the bag, too.
I wonder if Susan Collins is still just concerned, or has she progressed to Very Concerned?
I just need to echo the applause for “Naziroquai.” That made my week.
I’ve been saying for a while that 2020 (which had now been extended to a thirteenth month) almost feels like we’re living in Crappy Paperback Thriller World.
Right now I’d say there’s no “almost”, and that there are probably several more chapters to go.
This raises the question of what was he doing when all this went down?
Partying. The whole Trump clan was having a party. Here’s Don Jr, enjoying the festive atmosphere:
https://twitter.com/ReesusP/status/1347228594829807616
Dryer lint is going to sue for defamation for being compared to Rafael Cruz the Canadian.
Tom Cotton is next Nazi up, by the way.
Trump needs to go, but of course, won’t. Even if the House passes impeachment articles
McConnell will slow-walk it so his bunch of spineless cowards won’t have to go on record supporting him before Congress times out.
Trump’s hostage video last night was the least he could do. Why he is still allowed on Twitter is beyond me.
MAGAts. Good one, John.
It’s interesting to note that the words being tossed around are foreign loan words: coup d’etat, putsch, pronunciamento.
Almost as if English didn’t want to be associated with such ruffianlike behaviour.
But it’s not just local language, it’s the concept.
And one concept/term hasn’t been used much in discussions and threads I’ve been reading is “autogolpe” or self-coup.
Basically it is a coup d’etat, in that it uses some of the machinery and organs of the State to seize power, but the objective is not regime change – it is to keep the regime in power, when it is supposed to leave.
This is something that is not unique to South America, but the continent furnishes some good examples: Alberto Fujimori in Peru in 1995, and recent events in Bolivia.
I would say that what we’ve seen is a clumsily attempted autogolpe through the legislature, with a noisy messy mob attack on top of it as a threat and distraction.
The next one won’t be such a clusterfudge.
Brian
The GOP and its voters still want fascism – just not with Trump running the show. Unless they are forced to change decisively (and nothing has yet made them do it in 40+ years), the GOP will find someone else to fit the bill and go as they wish. The GOP’s voters keep on electing Trumpites, so why would they stop wanting them and encouraging them?
I’ve seen it referred to as the Beer-Belly Putsch elsewhere on the net
HEY!!! Dryer lint is a useful substance for birds. They can use it to make their nests soft and fluffy. It doesn’t deserve to be defamed by comparing it to Rafael.
Another Missourian here.
There are two petitions circulating right now. One calls for Hawley to resign. The other is a recall petition. Maybe one of them will stick.
But then, it’s Missouri.
C’mon, Scalzi, at the very least the poor FI deserves a larger metaphorical box.
@Joe D: As I understand it, that video was from before the real mess started, in fact even before Trump spoke. Does that change anything? Probably not. It’s still disgusting that they were partying even through that part, they might well have still been partying through what followed, etc. Still, the video is not quite the slam-dunk evidence of complicity that some make it out to be.
11 days 22 hours 22 minutes 30 seconds
To realize that this was a coup, one has only to take the thugs who did it at their own word. They themselves spoke of violence. They themselves branded it a civil war.
And then of course there were the guys who showed up with zip ties looking for hostages!
Did this bit get rerun in the U.S.? We were flipping from CNN to CBC to BBC. Of all the surreal moments in the coverage of a surreal event, one that stands out was a guy who briefly got behind a CBC reporter, and shouted, “Black Lives Matter are Terrorists!”
No, really.
I hope he won’t be too disappointed to learn there’s no Coupies Award for Outstanding Achievement in Irony.
The Koup Klux Klan strikes again. Ugh, these assholes.
Absolutely right on all points, John. I think Impeachment is probably going to happen, but you never know. Pelosi can lose a grand total of FIVE votes on it before it fails in the house, and there’s a lot of uncertainty as to whether it would do any good. More than a few Republicans representatives and Senators look like they want it to succeed, but they absolutely do not want their fingerprints on it. If Pelosi comes up a couple of votes short, they’re not going to assist.
And if there’s anything we’ve learned, Pelosi is good at counting votes. She’s not going to do this if there’s not enough support for it. She’d swap it out with some other measure, like pushing for censure and requesting an independent prosecutor to go after Trump, Cruz, Hawley and the rest of the Sedition Caucus. Not nearly as satisfying, but still a good thing.
A few more local reactions on Hawley from the Kansas City Star:
A photographer and a fist pump. The story behind the image that will haunt Josh Hawley https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article248354085.html#storylink=cpy
‘The biggest mistake I’ve ever made.’ Danforth rues mentoring Hawley, blames him for riot https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article248346830.html#storylink=cpy
Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt
https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article248317375.html#storylink=cpy
If Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley had a conscience, he’d resign. He’ll have to be removed https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article248349315.html#storylink=cpy
(Love this bit from the last one:)
I have never been so pleased to be on a (relatively) inconsequential island in mid-Pacific. We didn’t, thankfully, get any of the riots the mainland saw; our protests tend to be very localized and mostly about the Thirty Meter Telescope. Yesterday I made a library card for a person who was going to be in the islands long-term. His out of state ID was from Washington, D.C. I mentioned that his timing was very good; he concurred.
And in addition, I saw someone on Twitter refer to the white supremacist in redface and Viking hat as “Chewbacca Bikini”, which will be the name of my next cover band.
It might be my military background speaking here, but the primary question in my mind was ‘why aren’t there bodies on the ground?’ during the stampede of morons into the Capital building.
Maybe in this age of Trumpism we need to replace the Capital Police with Marines for a while, until the entitled morons who presumed to loot and litter the Capital building discover that playing stupid games results in stupid prizes.
But then I’ve been accused of being a bit reactionary in the past.
At least the morons are losing their jobs as they are identified. A little something for them to whine about until the feds show up at their doors with warrants.
Guillianni at Trumps rally said the courts were against them and the trials werent going their way, so, he said, “lets have trial by combat”. And then the mob later that day stormed the capitol.
He should be disbarred for that, at the very least, charged with inciting a riot, likely, and maybe charged with sedition.
Nicely done, Scalzi. Nicely done.
The zip-tie crew was not looking for hostages. They were looking for prisoners to execute, probably after some kind of brief and dumbass sovcit “trial”.
The real reason Pence is finally having a snit fit is not that the political winds are blowing the other way, as with Hawley and Cruz; it’s that Pence had his family with him to observe the vote, and the traitors were literally hunting him.
@Cindy F
Ooooh! You have an Inauguration countdown timer going too?
Coup d’twat: fail.
Next attempt: [Redacted] and the Kodan Armada
You can bet he’s thinking about it. We need every Starfighter.
Who would have thought that a mere fifteen months after Matt Gaetz and a group of yahoos stormed into a closed impeachment hearing with zero consequences that a group of yahoos, with Matt Gaetz’s blessing and encouragement, would storm into the capitol building?
“Anyone who has followed the history of the world for the last 40+ years knows that coup attempts are not always successful, well-organized, competent, or even planned.”
And if they’ve followed it a bit more, they also know that unsuccessful coup attempts are often followed by successful coups. It was only 10 years between the laughably unsuccessful “Beer Hall Putsch”, after which Hitler and other Nazis were sent to jail, and their successful takeover of Germany and its conversion from democracy to fascism. (And that takeover, at least initially, didn’t require a coup as such; they did well in elections, were offered power in an attempt to shore up existing powers that be, and were both intelligent and ruthless enough to leverage that into total control in short order.)
A foreigner, but I watched the attack on Congress live. While saying “What the Hell? Everyone knew they’d try this. Where are the reinforcements? They’re going to just let this lot seize the Capitol?”
Yes, a fascist mob stormed America’s legislature. They did it at the behest of the defeated candidate in an election, to derail the due democratic process that would replace him with his victorious opponent.
That is an attempted coup d’etat, “to seize the government by sudden, violent action”.
People will try to play down what happened, and play upon complacency and disbelief to claim it isn’t what it is.
Think before you dismiss, but I think this is a moment that can be can be placed alongside Pearl Harbor. An attack was made on American democracy, to subvert the legitimate will of the people by force. The culprits – both those in the building and those who exhorted them – are the enemies of America and should be treated as such,.They attacked you. Remove them from authority, prosecute them and jail them. There must be consequences for what happened, or it becomes accepted as something that can happen.
As to how it was allowed to happen – I’ve seen lots of the videos, and the outnumbered, underequipped and unprepared Capital Police out front looked like they were trying their best but left to swing in the wind. The selfies and opening gates at the side raise questions if all the rank and file are OK, but most were. Many were hospitalised and one of their number died defending American democracy from an assault by that fascist mob. Why their leaders left them in that position needs proper investigation.
As I said, all from a foreigner and all only based from what I can glean from TV and the internet, so pay as much heed as you like. But sincere best wishes fixing your country. I fear it’ll take time and effort.
A few comments in no particular order:
1) I, too, am unfortunately represented in Congress by a member of the sedition caucus, Bill Posey. I would say I’m disappointed in him but he’s been an idiot since he got elected 12 years ago. At this point I would be shocked if he did something intelligent.
2) There are reports that while the rioters were actually in the Capitol, Trump was excited and then puzzled that the rest of the White Hose staff was not enthusiastic, too. Then, people (including the White House counsel) started explaining that he could be charged with inciting a riot. Apparently, he’s lost one of his few real talents – the ability to read a room.
3) I have some hope that the rioting moons will face real consequences for their actions. First, many of them live tweeted, took selfies, and otherwise provided ready made evidence for their trials. Second, some of them beat a cop to death. No one in the FBI, Federal Marshal service, or career Justice department is going to forgive and forget that. In theory, everyone involved is now liable to a murder charge.
4) I’m not terribly hopeful about impeachment. I will, however, say that the fact that Mitch McConnell is not out there pouring cold water on the idea as yet is a pretty big deal. He hasn’t lost his ability to read a room.
20 years ago I was a political science major. One thing remember from those classes oh so long ago is that coups, revolutions, etc. often don’t succeed on the first attempt. It’s usually the third or later attempt that finally overthrows a government.
Trump is talking about granting himself (who better?) a full pardon (but if you did nothing wrong, what for?) even though that is almost surely illegal and wouldn’t hold up. Alternatively, he could resign and have Pence pardon him. But then, what if Pence reneges (he-he)? So we’re hoping he pardons himself, then finds the court says “You lose again, moron” and he is really f#cked.
One more special vote of appreciation for Naziroquai. Brilliant.
I know it’s fun to come up with clever names for these insurrectionists but I can’t help but think it minimizes the seriousness of their actions. Fur hat or not, dumb or not, who can doubt that they would’ve at least detained, probably injured, and possibly killed members of congress and their staff.
We don’t minimize John Wayne Gacy’s crimes because he used a clown costume. If anything, it makes them more horrifying. Same goes here.
Comparisons have been made to the Beer Hall Putsch. That might seem alarmist, but there are similarities. And none of the systemic issues that led to this have magically gone away.
What gets me, is that DC has some if the stricter laws on carrying guns in the country, and yet that mob was allowed to take them to a presidential rally and then walk all the way to the Capitol without being stopped and searched by any of the myriad law enforcement agencies that have overlapping jurisdiction in DC.
The 2nd amendment is really out of date!
Minor correction: You said the guys with zip ties “weren’t just there to hang out on the mall…” They in fact erected a gallows, so you’re missing a comma. “They weren’t just there to hang, out on the mall…” Otherwise—good job as usual.
Dear clell65619,
Well, because the US military has repeatedly said it is NOT going to get into the business of internally enforcing US law, that they think this is an exceedingly bad idea. And every former Secretary of Defense — led by effin’ Dick Cheney, of all people! — published a statement to that effect.
~~~~
Dear John,
I don’t think being in jail would prevent Trump from running in 2024. Sure, there’s the federal law against felons in federal office, but the Constitution lays out the requirements for President and it doesn’t say anything about that.
In past cases, this has been interpreted as expansive, to mean that there are no further restrictions on who can run for President.
It’d wind up in the Supreme Court, fer shure, but I’d bet reasonable odds they’d decide Constitutional requirements trumps (ahem) statute.
The best effect of Trump being in jail is that the Court has consistently given the penal system huge latitude to restrict the speech rights of prisoners. Trump could run… probably… but getting his message out there would be another matter.
pax / Ctein
I agree with you that the perpetrators were, for the most part, thankfully incompetent, and some were probably even fairly clueless (watching some of the interviews of the people who were pumped up about taking part was like watching spring break videos…wide-eyed and breathless revelers looking for their next high). But, I also agree that something much larger (larger even than many of the participants realized) was going on, and it’s best summed up in today’s article on fivethirtyeight, which is that this was an effort to maintain white power in America…even at the cost of democracy. As the article states, if some aggrieved whites feel that democracy is now serving people other than themselves, then democracy, for all their rhetoric, is no longer what they’re fighting for. Through that lens, the mob wasn’t so much attempting a coup for this president, but trying to maintain the power they feel threatened to lose themselves. It amounts to the same sh*tshow, but also really points out just how challenging a job we have to try to move forward.