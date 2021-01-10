And Yes, I Checked the Actual Day Count

It’s true! And if we’re being honest about it, it wasn’t that difficult — sure, some bad days when the seditious urge really got going, but one a day-to-day basis it was manageable. It’s not that hard not to be seditious! And yet. Let’s just say there’s a fair number of people out there right now, from the White House on down, who have far fewer consecutive sedition-free days. Some of them, alas, are in the single digits even as we speak. This is, shall we say, a problem.

How many sedition-free days do you have? Here’s a site that might help you get started in figuring out the number. If you’re a Republican congressperson, however, it’s possible you can just use your fingers.

— JS