And Yes, I Checked the Actual Day Count
It’s true! And if we’re being honest about it, it wasn’t that difficult — sure, some bad days when the seditious urge really got going, but one a day-to-day basis it was manageable. It’s not that hard not to be seditious! And yet. Let’s just say there’s a fair number of people out there right now, from the White House on down, who have far fewer consecutive sedition-free days. Some of them, alas, are in the single digits even as we speak. This is, shall we say, a problem.
How many sedition-free days do you have? Here’s a site that might help you get started in figuring out the number. If you’re a Republican congressperson, however, it’s possible you can just use your fingers.
— JS
We’re watching in horror from Canada as things get ever more surreal in the US but my day is always brightened when a post from you or your daughter shows up in my inbox. It’s easy to start regarding the lunatic fringe as more representative than they really are due to their current prominence but your voice and those of others is reassuring. Thanks and I love your books! (Btw I share your daughter’s phone issues and am now training my daughters how to deal on the phone.)
21,669 days! (And “how many days since mm/did/yyyy” also works.) And I’m not in jeopardy of being called back to US armed forces service and being subject to courts marshal … unlike some who visited the US Capitol on 6 Jan 2021.
I confess there was a time in my life, back in the days when Flower Power vied with People’s Park, when I wanted the ‘regime’ to fall. But… I never did more to bring that about than put out water and rags for tear-gassed protestors running down the sidewalk.
And I further confess that while I haven’t lusted in my heart for sedition since then, I still think People’s Park was a Bad Thing that CA did to Berkeley.
Your streak of days is particularly impressive given the pressures to just declare the Scalzi lawn an independent country.
I was thinking they could put a sign in front of the Capitol saying “X days without an attempted coup,” the way factories have re: accidents.
24,506 days, some of them highly critical, but not a one seditious. To tell the truth, it hasn’t been that hard, but maybe I’m, just a wimp.
Identity thieves are going to love all of you sharing your dates of birth online.
Are you talking just against the government, or also against parents, some acquaintances, and a few former employers? Because if it’s the latter, I’ve got some ciphering’ to do.
Do thoughts count? I’ve definitely daydreamed about becoming dictator of Australia.
24K plus days without actual sedition. But my congressman is working on day 4, unless he does something else stupid today.
Not really wanting to reveal my actual date of birth in a public forum, but I am happy to confirm that I am at well over 23,000 consecutive sedition-free days right now.
One of the senators from my state, on the other hand, is at a whopping four – count ’em, FOUR – sedition-free days at the moment. No bets on whether he’ll make it to double digits before he f’s up again, either.
If we are talking about the Marriam Webster dictionary definition of sedition:
“: incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority”
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/sedition
Then… I cannot count all the way back to my birth, as I have incited resistance against lawful authority in both high school and, at times, against my parents.
However, against my State or Federal authority? I have not taken any action against them. Thought about it over the years, yes, but that’s not a crime.
Chris K:
There are easier ways to discover my birthday, I have to say.
Congratulations, Mr. Scalzi! I’m sedition-free since 1953, though I’ve been witness to a few… Just, not on native soil… unless you count 1963…
I’m a buttload of days old. but I had suspected that already. How many stamps on my card do I need to get my free sedition?
23,481 days. One of my senators is stuck at zero because he’s still saying he didn’t do anything wrong and complaining that everyone’s being mean to him.
Dear John,
Hmmm, by strict dictionary definition, I only make it to 6,506, as I was one of the protestors who forced the shut-down the Federal Bldg in San Francisco when Iraq II started.
Not making any firm promises about the next 6,506, either.
pax / Ctein
But I think you should add a day for every day you were in National Service of some sort . . .
A friend sent me a parody article “TWO doses of Impeachment needed to make America fully Trump-Immune.
This pustule on the body politic has become a suppurating boil and now we’ve progressed to dangerous sepsis.
I would like to refute our gracious hosts’ statement by referring him to the Sedition Act of 1798.
However, seeing as it’s expired, and that everyone convicted under it was pardoned, and had their fines paid and that it resulted in the First Amendment, and, not least, that I lack ready access to a reliable time machine, I am not probably going to be able to make the charges stick.
Still, it might be in the best interests of John Scalzi to clear his website from the cache of his laptop the next time he finds himself in Philadelphia in the very late 1700s
22,436 days, unless you count being arrested protesting weapons manufacture.
As a side note it seems some of these seditionists are now on no fly lists. All I saw was a tip too of a guy crying because he was labelled a terrorist. So take that for what it’s worth.
John Scalzi, I was more concerned about your commenters who don’t have Wikipedia pages.
Anyways, everyone’s a responsible adult here, so share what thou whilst. (Though I would round to the nearest 100 days instead of being precise.)
I just watched The Bears “suppurate” all over the field for 60 minutes!
Thanks for new word Matthew!
“All I saw was a tip too of a guy crying because he was labelled a terrorist.”
This makes me smile. Thank you.
Chris Sears:
I think that makes you the Highlander or something.
Too many elected-official members of the GOP can’t count above two with their fingers because they’re too busy giving the middle finger to the Constitution. Almost constantly.
When they’re not sticking them in their ears to keep from hearing inconvenient facts, that is.
23603, I think. Those teenage years might have been close to seditious, but not on the scale we are dealing with.
25372 here. Of course Trumpholio would consider me seditious because I’ve been preaching for his removal since before his inauguration.
surprised so many trusting readers wanna share their date of birth, um, on the internets??
Almost 11 years since I “gave comfort” to an insurrectionist – but she had only been throwing snowballs at Parliament. And they were crooks. And you’ll never take me alive. Thank you for your excellent posts – a ray of light in these dark times.
most generous host -> a big ask, i know, but promise 20 up votes if your comment section(s) supported Like buttons? regardless, thanks for the site, umm, and all the stories.
https://youtu.be/WAMMiCe35-Y
The guy at 6:30
But also
The sobbing woman at 7:10
OOOOHHHH MMMYYYYYY GOOOOOOOD
The sheer idiocy is mind boggling….
And I was today years old when I found out I could ask Siri: “How many days ago was -insert birthday-“ also works with seconds and hours and months! Cool. Now I’d only worry if I asked it “how many days have I been sedition-free” and it knew. :)
Look, ma. No brains!
What these dim bulbs aren’t getting (though they soon will, I’m afraid) is that they’re tools and nothing more.
I’d love to be a fly on the walls of the ones who realize that no, Trump is not going to make the charges go away.
Guess they haven’t heard how Trump treats the help.
@Just Sayin’:
The period is a decimal point. I keep forgetting that other countries use different notation for decimals.
My oldest son is named after Connor MacLeod, however.
Sedition is a wide range of crimes; I haven’t tried to overthrow the US in decades, at least, but speaking against its activities? The kind of stuff that got Eugene Debs thrown in jail and got some more appalling Supreme Court decisions saying the First Amendment didn’t cover it?
I probably haven’t advocated getting rid of our current president and his cronies in hours. At least one or two. Maybe even days. Certainly not more than weeks. Recommending that Speaker Pelosi impeach Trump so hard he doesn’t stop bouncing until he lands in the Potomac? (Ok, I didn’t use that exact phrase it my letter to my Congressmember, nor did she (well, her staff) use it in her thank you note, but nudge nudge wink wink we both know it was there, and if the details work out that he lands in Rock Creek instead, I’m ok with that. At least if it’s one of the deep parts.)
Well John, you’ve played a good game, but I’ve beaten you this time. It was close, but I’ve been sedition free 18998 days. Perhaps you could call somebody to find you the 125 days you’d need to beat me, but I wouldn’t count on it.