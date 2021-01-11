The Repeachment is Coming
Well, it looks like Impeachment 2: The Repeachening is going to happen, and while I can’t exactly say I’m pleased — would that we had had a president who did not need to be impeached once, much less twice! — I can say that no one has ever deserved a second impeachment more than Donald Trump. My understanding is that he’s being impeached for inciting an insurrection, and that makes sense because a) he did, b) it’s easy for everyone to understand, c) we have all sorts of evidence of it, including video of him exhorting a crowd of heavily armed insurrectionists just before they stormed the capitol. If this were your average criminal trial, he would have already have his lawyers trying to plea bargain to spend his sentence at Otisville Federal Prison Camp rather than that federal Supermax in Colorado.
Of course it’s not your average criminal trial, and the question is whether the Senate will actually convict him. One plan I’ve heard is for the House to impeach Trump but wait a spell — a few months, actually — before sending it over to the Senate to adjudicate. This is a new one on me, since I didn’t know you could have an impeachment trial for someone who is no longer in office, but if you can there is some sense to it. One, the Senate will have changed hands by then, and a Democrat-controlled chamber will be easier to have a fuller trial; two, by then there’s a better than even chance that Trump will be mired in other legal suits and filings on a state and federal level, so this will look less like a singular event and more like just another log on his legal pyre; three, it’s possible more GOP senators, fatigued from all of the Trump bullshit that is still clinging to them, will vote to convict. If they convict, then a simple majority vote will keep Trump from ever holding office again (which is another reason for senate presidential aspirants to vote to convict).
But personally speaking I will be fine with them trying to get it done in the (checks watch) next eight and half days. I would be delighted to see which GOP senators are willing to excuse a sitting president for sending a howling mob of insurrectionists into the Capitol to fucking murder them. Those are going to be some real profiles in courage, there. Why wait?
— JS
Conviction carries multiple benefits (penalties). He loses his pension. He loses his office expenses. He loses secret service protection. He loses any access to classified information. Even after he is gone, all those things are good for America
And he is disqualified from holding any future Federal office (such as trying to be re-elected in 2024).
Another plus.
I agree that he deserves an impeachment and to get convicted of it if for no other reason than one that you gave of keeping him from holding office in the future. However, what I figure will actually happen is that he’ll be impeached and then the conviction will fail as it needs a 2/3rds majority and Trump will just do what he did last time fairly successfully and spin the whole thing as “complete vindication”. So, in the end, it’ll all be meaningless and truly “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
I’m not sure that’s a good enough reason to not do it, but I think it’s the likely result.
I think it makes sense to wait to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. As I understand it, the Senate is not formally in session right now and can’t take up impeachment without unanimous consent (given the knuckleheads in the sedition caucus that’s pretty much a non-starter). They go back into session on the 19th, I think, and if there are articles of impeachment waiting for them would have to take them up immediately, which would give us the spectacle of Trump being tried even as Biden is being inaugurated. On the other hand, if the House waits until, say, a week into the Biden term, you get all the benefits you mention without clown show distracting from us getting a new President.
Unfortunately, when the Senate adjourned after dismissing the Pennsylvania ballot challenge (which even the seditious Senator who raised it didn’t bother to debate), they put up procedural roadblocks (they do this routinely as they work around the prohibition one either house of Congress adjourning for more than three days without the other’s permission) that would require unanimous consent to even consider a bill of impeachment. And of course, as they have several seditious Senators who consider trying to enthrone King Donald I more important than obeying the US Constitution, they’ll never get unanimous consent. Consequently, they can’t even consider it until the 19th or 20th.
There is apparently at least one case of a cabinet Secretary having been impeached even as they resigned in an attempt to evade any penalty. The Senate convicted and made the person ineligible for any future office. While I heard someone on the news saying, “it would be up to the courts to decide,” I suspect that the courts — even those full of Trumpists, based on the way they behaved during the election — will say, “Impeachment is a political issue, not a legal one. We don’t have jurisdiction.”
Ken: and for America’s allies, now and in future.
I think the Impeachment dance is basically useless; however I approve of it because it helps to keep the initiative in the hands of congress. I am seriously worried about what the deranged President might do in the next few days, and being impeached might distract him enough to mess up whatever arrangements he tries to make.
Keep in mind that in his “concession” video he did not congratulate the winner, and only promised that there would be “an orderly transition of power” — he did NOT say to whom. I picture him having his fingers crossed behind his back and thinking, orderly transition to ME. Seriously, what would you do if the dawn of the 20th revealed a cordon of military with tanks around congress denying entry, and announcing an “emergency” takeover?
We agree.
I will add another benefit to waiting: four, the Democrat-controlled Senate can confirm Biden’s nominees and other positions.
BTW, Trump losing his benefits and not being to run for office again, need to be written into the convection. It’s not automatically part of the process.
From what I understand (from waaaay too much TV and news inhalation), waiting for a few months (since McConnell insists he won’t bring the Senate back early to deal) will allow Cabinet officials to be confirmed and let soon-to-be-President Biden have his first 100 days in office unimpeded by the distraction of a senate impeachment trial.
Personally, it’s lovely not hearing the news waste time reporting on Trump’s tweets, and watching little bits of independent action, possibly because there are no retaliatory tweets coming. Honorary degrees are being rescinded, the PGA has removed an upcoming tournament from Bedminster, disbarments are being investigated.
9 more days.
PS: President Biden can withdraw former president Trump’s clearance. Allowing former officials to keep a clearance is a courtesy, often used to an administration can consult former officials. But a clearance is a privilege not a right that can be withdrawn by the granting authority at any time (as long as it’s not for a prohibited reason, such as racial bias or retribution).
There is one category of exception for certain election officials: one, every member of Congress is eligible for a clearance by virtue of being elected, to be granted when that member joins the relevant Congressional committees, such Select Committee on Intelligence; and two, the current president and vice president automatically have clearances, including (at least for the president) every special subset and category.
I love teh folks here. Other places it’s hyperventilating that we have to do it NOW, and any failure to do so is evidence of pusillanimity on the Democrats part, and I read the comments and we’re all, it would be great but since McConnell has set it up so Hawley or Cruz alone could derail consideration, we might as well consider the best timing given that reality.
Omg … Killing it with that phrasing.
Repeachening. 🤣 I’m dying
I’d very much like to see a conviction come to pass, even if it’s after he’s out. Especially since I’ve seen “disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States” interpreted to mean that in addition to not being able to run for President orany federal elected office, or be appointed to (at least) any position that required Senate approval, he’d lose a bunch of perks that ex-presidents get. The most satisfying would be his pension, but ex-POTUS’s also get a killer deal on some federal office space that I’m sure he’d try to sublet in some sort of scam. And I think he’d lose his Secret Service protective detail. Not sure how I feel about that last one, but I hope he ends up in prison for the rest of his life, making the matter moot.
Kevin Standlee, WFSF parliamentarian extraordinaire, has a good post on why delaying sending the impeachment to the Senate is a good idea.
https://kevin-standlee.dreamwidth.org/2010471.html
Not enough time …. how fast was a supreme court judge confirmed after the death of the notorious RBG, less than 10 days.
What should the GOP do to reach across the isle? I think the GOP with a new idea should court the Democratic party. Criminal Justice reform that empties prisons, we will hear your ideas. Moving West Virginia away from coal, please share your thoughts. Increasing IRS’s teeth in lieu of tax increases, please sit down.
David:
Getting a real buzz imagining 🍊💩 in Federal prison with his secret service guard.
Republicans are settling on the narrative that impeachment and a trial will just further divide Americans and we need to heal.
Some quick points to deny oxygen to that narrative:
America is bitterly divided already and will be if there’s no trial. So what?
Republicans, you figuratively and literally have blood on your hands. The pro-Trump insurrectionists are your base too.
There must be consequences. Not holding the powerful accountable ensures that Congress is setting the table for future insurrectionists.
I can name five, all from my state, that will likely vote against the impeachment as four of them did the first time. The fifth, I’m certain, will fall in line. So here’s five.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Rep. Kevin Hern
Rep. Frank Lucas
Rep. Tom Cole
Rep. Stephanie Bice
I hope they do the right thing but doubt it.
I think impeachment is a great idea- if the Senate either refuses to consider or votes against conviction- that’s one ,more vote showing just who they are and what they value.
Please let us not be distracted or put at ease, in light of rumblings that pro-coup militia plan another assault on the Capital on Jan. 19th…