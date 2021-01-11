Wearing Masks, Then and Now
Back in January 2018, I was traveling from California back home, and I was sick. I had gotten sick halfway through the week of visiting my family, but it wasn’t so bad that I couldn’t travel. However, I was sick enough that I knew it was a bad idea to be in public, especially an airport. I knew that I was more than likely going to infect people if I flew, and I obviously didn’t want to do that. So I wore a mask.
My cousin had one of those blue, surgical masks that were super popular at the beginning of the pandemic, before anyone had the more “fashionable” masks. She said I could have it to wear at the airport. I wore it the entire time I was in the Sacramento airport, on the plane, and in the Dayton airport.
I got looked at like I was a freak.
People gave me weird looks, even dirty looks, the entire day. I’m not just talking one or two people, I mean practically every stranger I passed. From the people in line at security, to the people sitting at the gate with me, to those on the plane, almost everyone that looked at me made a face, or gave me a look. It really started getting to me. I felt like a weirdo, like there was something wrong with me, but I was just doing it in an attempt to protect them from me.
I was extremely lucky with my seating arrangement. I had the first row, there was no row across from it because it was adjacent to the bathroom, and there was no one in the seat next to me. Which meant no one was in my immediate vicinity.
The only person who didn’t actively look at me weird was the flight attendant. Bless her heart, she was so nice. She brought me extra orange juice and napkins after I threw up in the airplane-provided bag.
After my experience with wearing a mask in public, I wanted to write about it. I was tempted to make a thread on Twitter talking about how so many people looked at me weird for doing something completely sensible and normal. But at the time it felt like overreacting, like I was being too sensitive or that it wasn’t really a big deal.
But now, eleven months into the pandemic, where people are still shamed for wearing masks, called “sheep” or “pussies” for complying with mandates and attempting to protect others, all I can think of is that day two years ago. Even now, when I go into Kroger or Walmart and there’s signs plastered on every door that masks are required, I get looked at funny by the people that aren’t wearing one. Why am I the weird one?
Why are we, the ones that are trying to protect others, looked at like we’re the bad guys? I truly don’t understand anti-maskers, and I know it’s because I have what they lack. Empathy. Anti-maskers are unempathetic; to the people dying, the people suffering for months on end, the families planning funerals. They only care about their “freedom”; the freedom to risk the lives of others by going out and exposing people to a deadly virus. Anti-maskers are selfish, and have no compassion for their fellow citizen.
Why is it so hard for them to wear a piece of cloth in front of their face? Why is it such an unbearable burden to put a little bit of fabric over their mouth for the ten minutes they’re in Dollar General? Why is it an inconvenience to protect others?
I often think if the USA had the mindset that China or Japan does, where it’s common to wear a mask if you’re sick to protect others, that we wouldn’t be in this situation. But we as a country have never really been the community-oriented type. This pandemic should’ve made us more so, but sometimes it seems like it has done the opposite.
(Side note, if you’re someone who calls people who wear masks pussies, fuck you.)
So, in conclusion, please wear a fucking mask. Yes, we’ll make it through this, but so far two million people worldwide haven’t. A lot more will make it through this if we all wear a mask. Please.
-AMS
They want all the advantages of a liberal civilisation with none of the responsibilities.
I admit I was always confused when I saw Chinese students wearing masks in the beforetimes, because I’d think (a) are they sick or just trying to avoid sick people, and (b) where the heck are they getting all these surgical masks?
Completely agree. Here in Australia, it used to be very rare to see anyone in a mask.
Thankfully now, the people who get the weird looks here are the people who are NOT wearing a mask in the supermarket!
We had 3-4 months of compulsory masks in Victoria whenever you were outside of your home, that has now been relaxed so that if you are outside and not near people you don’t have to wear one, but it still is strange to see people not wearing one. It is less common in other states in Australia that didn’t go through a second wave.
My wife and I have been asking each other these same questions since March. I wish there was a better answer than “Some people are just ignorant assholes”.
I’m glad you wrote this. The husband from a wonderfully popular, generous couple in my town died from COVID just hours ago. Please wear a mask so you don’t cause the next tragedy in your neighborhood.
I started wearing a mask whenever I’d have a cold the last few years at ThinkGeek. Generally no one gave me a second glance after I explained I was sick and didn’t want to share. Of course, my officemate occasionally showed up in a full Ghostbusters costume, so YMMV.
Here in NoVa no one has said anything to me about wearing a mask, and everyone wears them in stores, and many do outside as well.
We’ve had Covid “in the wild” around here since March. (The university med center treated some of the early evacuees, but I’m not counting those cases.) There’s been a sign on the door at work for almost as long saying that face coverings are required. I still get people walking in saying “Oh, I forgot my mask”.
Unfortunately, telling them I’m denying service until they remember one isn’t an option, mostly-red state with a governor still sucking up to Trump. But at least I’ve got a plexiglass screen on the counter between me and them.
I made my own masks in early April deciding that a home made N50 was better than a N0. In my grandparents time. along with their rights. people accepted the responsibility of the draft, rationing, light discipline, and were even willing to lock up fellow citizens because their grandparents and parents were Japanese to “win”. Now we have citizens who inherited their rights, believe they have no inherent responsibility to others, and they are something special. ~2% of US Citizens serve in the Armed Forces protecting their rights, but asking other citizens to wear a mask in recognition of the burdens other bear is just too much to ask. I don’t regret spending 27 years of my life defending those inherited rights. But I never imagined the same people who say “Thank you for your service.” would find wearing a mask too much to ask. No different in my mind of the spoiled aristocrats with inherited titles we through out in 1776. And like them, the “Rights without responsibilities.” people can’t see why we are so pissed off.
In the dystopian world, where the individual was raised up as virtuous, yet subverted to buy and consume for the sake of unity, identity, the incidences of cognitive dissonance was ever more evident, to where individuals, banding together for simple comradery, marched through shopping malls, mask-less, shouting, declaring en masse, their unfettered individualism, while thousands of their neighbors lay in hospital corridors, in makeshift parking lot overflow tents, dying of the contagious disease that those masks would have protected them from.
Dystopian novel, or History text?
Some years ago I was flying back home for winter break in college when “end of the semester crud” hit me like a ton of bricks somewhere over Arizona. Thankfully, I actually had a mask with me, one I’d been given to deal with the ash from the really bad fires back in the fall (I guess I was taking it home as a souvenir?). I don’t know if the looks I got were from wearing the mask, or sounding like I was coughing up a lung, but I was too miserable to notice.
Recently on a Zoom happy hour one friend said “when this is all over I’m burning my masks” and my husband and I were like “no, I’m going to keep mine” because we both work in open offices, and I know when we all go back folks are going to go back to bad habits of coming in to work sick (or expecting their employees to come into work sick).
You did the correct thing, Athena.
The problem is that Trump turned masks into a political thing. Wearing a mask is saying that the Covid-19 is a serious problem, which contradicts Trump’s position that the virus is trivial. If it is serious, it reflects back on Trump that he did not do his job properly. Trump and his followers can never admit that. So now, mask wearers are the enemy.
A few weeks again, I suffered a serious brain-fart and walked into my local grocery store without a mask–and no one said anything. I realized what I had done–what I was doing–while in the produce section and promptly scrabbled in my purse to dig out the spare mask that I always carry. But I was appalled. I mean, I understand why I wasn’t stopped, or tsked at, or anything–people assumed I was doing it on purpose, making a political statement, and didn’t want to risk a confrontation so they just kept their distance–but still. It ought to be the people without masks in public places who get the condemning looks, not the properly masked ones!
I guess I’m still appalled.
When I first saw the directive to wear masks, I was like, “oh, it’ll be just like when someone’s sick in anime. Or, uh, in real Japan.” I have been sorely disappointed – nobody’s polite to a fault and there’s no awesome OP/ED music…
Part of the reason for the current evil eye might be because of where you live. Nobody looks down on mask wearer down here. Of course Florida has had more than it share of idiotism, but masks are an accepted practice in Tampa, maybe not in more rural areas.
A couple of years ago masks were very rare, only seriously ill people wore them and people did stare.
Keep doing the world a service and keep telling everyone to wear a damned mask into anything other than your home.
Wow. Either its because I am lucky or I live in a blue area of state (FL) that I have not gotten any grief over wearing a mask.
I admit, I was one of those who would have given you a funny look at the time had I been in the airport. I remember going to the beach last March with my gf, there was a guy alone in his car, windows rolled up, wearing a mask. I made a joke about him.
That said, thanks. You probably weren’t contagious, but you were more conscientious than I was at the time. I didn’t start wearing a mask until early April (lag time due to Amazon orders arriving, I spent a week with a pulled up T-shirt covering my nose)
On the other hand, if you’re in a car by yourself wearing a mask, yeah, I’m still gonna make fun of you. Especially if you’re on the freeway doing 80 MPH.
My wife and I traveled back from Dublin 2019 on IcelandAir and took advantage of their free stopover offer to spend three days in Iceland. Unfortunately, my wife picked up some sort of bug (she suspects from the food service people at the Dublin Convention Centre). When we got to Reykjavik, we went to an apothecary (pharmacy) near our hotel and bought a few surgical masks. She wore the masks anytime we went out during the stay, and I’m pleased to report that nobody looked strangely at us that I noticed. They presumably assumed that either she was sick and being responsible, or possibly was immunocompomised in some way.
(It was an expensive layover, and because she was sick, we didn’t get out much, but she loved being able to take long hot baths in the mineral-infused hot water of the city’s hot water supply, which is the water that runs their geothermal power stations. The slightly sulfurous smell was a feature, not a bug.)
An ever-increasing portion of our population are simply assholes. It shows in so many aspects of their behavior and attitudes.
I’m deaf. Completely deaf, to the point where hearing assistance isn’t possible. I depend heavily on reading lips and used to be able to converse fairly easily with people. Now? I live in a hot spot and thankfully, pretty much everyone is wearing a mask. I communicate by carrying a notepad and pen with me, using my phone notepad to type, and timing my errands for first thing when the shops open so I’m not getting stuck in a large group or holding up the line while I need to write. For the most part, people have been fabulous and understanding.
If I can do it, they can do it. That they choose not to says something about who they are.
Maybe because I’m in the medical field, my mindset is different. The first thing I thought of when I saw someone in a mask, before all of this, is that they were immune compromised, and were protecting themselves. Unless they are Asian. That trend started back in 2002, with the first SARS pandemic. You never know when the next virus will pop up. I’ve been traveling all through this, 4-6 planes a month, and for 14 years. It’s going to be really hard for me to give up my mask. You never know.
Going maskless is EXACTLY like deliberately sneezing on people with your mouth open.
Rude, gross and unsanitary.
Wearing a mask while wearing your eye glasses fog up is not fun. But protecting the ones around me including my 70 year old wife is much more important. When I do have to go out I see many people without masks or masks that are worn properly. I just think to myself … what a bunch of uncaring idiots. My family has worn masks ever since the first lock down and we will continue to do so until the all clear is given.
I had a similar experience a couple of years ago. Some kind of tree or bush near one of my bus stops made my spring allergies flare up to the point I’d be coughing and wheezing all the way home, so I bought a box of black masks off Amazon and wore them for the season. And like you, I got some very, very strange looks. But I was very happy to still have some of those masks when March 2020 rolled around. I don’t get any weird looks or crap about wearing them now, but I live in a very blue county, so I’m not surprised.
This sentence bothered me the moment I read it, and it’s still bothering me after reading all the comments.
“(Side note, if you’re someone who calls people who wear masks pussies, fuck you.)”
I get the sentiment and agree with it, but really if you’re someone who calls people pussies, fuck you. Calling someone else a pussy just seems so casually sexist, and I think I’m seeing or hearing it a lot more in the last year.
Thanks so much for this, Athena. I’m from Canada’s west coast and I feel like the only reason there isn’t such a virulent anti-mask sentiment here (it does still exist, though) is because masks during flu season are much more normalized. A lot of Chinese and Japanese people live where I do, and mask wearing is a part of those cultures when people are sick. People see it every winter so I feel like they’re not as struck by it. I now feel like a dork for not wearing a mask during flu seasons before the pandemic, and plan to make it a part of my life going forward. It really does show empathy and care for others.
Too many people nowadays are unwilling to sacrifice for the common good. It is that selfish mindset that has put America in the position where we now find ourselves, with a disgraceful number of people sick and dead and our pandemic response a laughingstock all over the world.
I and the rest of my immediate family all wear masks when we go out, every time without exception. As the weather gets colder here in NYC, the masks make my eyeglasses fog over, so I face the choice between two kinds of blurred vision, with glasses or without. I’m also fat and out of shape, so sometimes I pant when I walk and feel like I’m not getting enough cool air to breathe. We wear masks because it’s the right thing to do, but it’s not without its burdens.
@jim I might one of those people you’re making fun of. My masks are comfortable enough that sometimes I forget it’s on. Or at least forget to take it off when there’s no reason to wear it, like the car.
I am still hoping to find out if cases of the flu and other common illnesses are lower this year because of more mask wearing, even if the people around Athena are jerks. I know my family has been healthier this fall and winter thanks to the practice.
Larry Sanford, I haven’t tried this myself yet, mostly because I haven’t really had bad problems with masks-causing-glasses-fogging and I keep forgetting, but you might try washing your glasses with soapy water and then letting them air dry (or rough-drying with a soft cloth) before going outside. I’m told the soapy water leaves a very thin film on the lenses that prevents fogging. Someone also told me that a line of petroleum jelly on the bottom of the lenses also works, but that one struck me as awfully messy.
In any case, I agree completely: protecting the people around me is far more important than a momentary inconvenience (that tends to happen when I wear a thick scarf on really cold days anyway).
Well said, Athena! In the Before Times, I would wear an N99 mask whenever I went to the theatre because I’m allergic to perfumes, and I would always get weird looks and very rude questions. Now, I’m fortunate enough to live in a (non-US) place with a mask mandate that the vast majority of people abide by. I really hope that after the worst of the pandemic is over, the new “normal” will include wearing masks when you’re sick or during flu season, and less side-eye when I’m just trying to enjoy a musical, darn it. We’ve had much lower levels of colds and flu this winter thanks to COVID measures, and my immunocompromised body would love for that to continue in the future.
I distinctly remember about ten years ago when one of my co-workers got sick, and came to work wearing a mask, because she couldn’t really afford to stay home. It was odd in the sense that most people in the US just don’t wear masks like that, ever. But apart from that, I don’t recall thinking much about it. Then, later in the day, HR forced her to go home, because apparently people had complained that she was making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask. “That’s kind of messed up,” I thought.
But I think there are still way too many people out there who think of wearing a mask as protection for them, rather than everyone else around them. In fact, the better analogy is that not wearing a mask is like driving drunk. Mandating that people don’t drive drunk isn’t limiting their freedom except in the most specious sense. It’s about saving lives, just like mandating that people wear masks is about saving lives.
I’d like to think a lot of these people would act more responsibly if they weren’t being fed a constant diet of misinformation by their far-right media bubbles. But who really knows, I guess. Regardless, I sure wish they’d wake up and smell the epidemic so we could finally get back to normal.
Back in 2009, I was on a one-day business trip. I arrived one evening, was speaking the next morning, then flying home. I woke up feeling crappy; I gave my presentation, apologized for not staying for lunch, and raced off to the airport.
The next day I realized I had H1N1. Resolved quickly, without ill effects, but I still feed guilty for flying maskless. I just didn’t realize.
Good on you for thinking about it, even before COVID!
It’s disturbingly ironic that:
On January 12, 2020, if you walked into a bank wearing a mask, the security guard would accost you and someone would probably press a panic button.
On January 12, 2021, if you walked into a bank not wearing a mask, the security guard would accost you from six feet away and someone would probably press a panic button.
Trump’s politicization of it just reinforced an ongoing problem. The current state of the internet and social media exposes increased numbers of people to conspiracy theories, and gives a lot of reinforcement. View a conspiracy theory, and that kind of thing comes up in your timeline from then on. Anti-maskers now believe that the virus is either a hoax, or masks are, and people are getting sick because they are wearing a mask. Some believe the virus is being spread through contaminated mail, and masks and handwashing are useless. They think they can’t wear masks for any amount of time, because they are rebreathing bad air, ignoring that doctors, dentists, even painters wear masks shift long for their whole careers, so they can’t put up with it for the duration of a shopping trip without pulling it down to cough or talk.
If your mask makes your glasses fog up, you aren’t getting a good seal around your nose. You need a mask with a soft wire insert. If you can get that wire shaped right, air doesn’t leak out there, and you get a lot less fogging.
Suggestions on how to ask someone to fix how their mask is being worn?
I was at CVS (CVS!) and the checker at the counter was doing the nose thing with her mask. Her mask had slipped down and I could see her nostrils peeking out the top of the mask. I said nothing, just avoided her line and went through the other line.
But any suggestions on what I could have said besides “Hey fucker, wear your fucking mask right you fucker!” which is what I was thinking.
Thank you for this post.
Another solution for fogging masks is to use a bandaid to seal the mask across the bridge of the nose.
Athena, as for the people looking at you, in place of labeling them as (expletive deleted), i would use the term “non-earnest.”
When I was a teen, in the days of long hair, the non-earnest would try to say that you were square, or “not hip,” for not stinking up the place with tobacco, or for not doing cannabis which even back then was suspected to affect brain development. (Now the research is firm)
You might remember when the non-earnest thought the rest of us were weird to expect them to talk using a normal volume on their cell phone, while they also felt entitled to give a waiter hassle, or a dirty look, when he suggested they take their loud voice over to the pay phones, to be away from the other patrons.
Because these yahoos, not like you and I, felt such entitlement, it took far longer than it should have to pass laws against distracted driving. Lives were lost.
Today I wonder if the loud and non-earnest are trying to fool not only us, but themselves too… like the criminals on TV being loudly anti-cop and against good citizens.
I have decided in advance not to be intimidated when others are ignorant, but to take it as I sign that I am correct to be among civilized people, even if, as Thoreau might say, I am temporarily feeling like a minority of one.
I recently turned 65 and I have underlying conditions. Regardless of vaccinations’ success, I expect I will be in a mask for the rest of my life (when around other people outside my pod). There will be another one.
Furthermore, the Oregon forest fires got within 60 miles of our Portland house. We will have a choice of mask types, and we also purchased years’ worth of a very serious furnace filter (which makes a big difference when you live in a tightly sealed house).
This shit is real.
This isn’t about masks. I agree with the content and tone of your story, Athena.
I want to know — you were able to take a direct flight from SMF to DAY? Like stay on the same plane with no layover? Wow!
Good article. Not much left to add, so all I’ll write is that I immediately thought of this parody song from CollegeHumor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMZyZObOB54 (Living Mask free).
Also, I agree with Brenna, it would be nice if wearing a mask could be more accepted even after this is over.
Though to be fair, I’d be happy enough if people will continue to wash their hands regularly…