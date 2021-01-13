Krissy and Smudge
Just in case you needed a momentary break from the world today.
— JS
Just in case you needed a momentary break from the world today.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Thank you! A moment of calm is much appreciated 💖
Why is Krissy tormenting that poor kitty? ;~)
Cat is so cute! Ours don’t like tummy scritches any more, just ears and chins, but they’re old grouchy cats now.
Smudge looks like “I think you die now!”
Life is so hard for kitteh-guys….
Cat pic… Very nice!… Cat plus Family pic… The BEST!!!
Wonderful photo during very strange days. Nice to have a reminder of how effective black and white photography can be.
I did need that, Thank you.
Ooh how sweet! Also, I love her glasses :)
What a coincidence – I just picked up Smudgely McDammitcat and gave him an extended snorgle-skritching-tummy-rub, too. He was surprisingly patient about it, though clearly not thrilled.
Cat photos (and nice hooman photos) are truly lifesaving in these times. Thanks for sharing, and I wish your household a peaceful evening.
That could make a good LOLKatz Xmas card…
Just sayin’. With just a little editing…
THE BEST!
I really needed that. Needed a break from the s***show that is our country right now.