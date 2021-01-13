Krissy and Smudge

Just in case you needed a momentary break from the world today.

— JS

10 Comments on “Krissy and Smudge”

  2. Why is Krissy tormenting that poor kitty? ;~)

    Cat is so cute! Ours don’t like tummy scritches any more, just ears and chins, but they’re old grouchy cats now.

  5. Wonderful photo during very strange days. Nice to have a reminder of how effective black and white photography can be.

  8. What a coincidence – I just picked up Smudgely McDammitcat and gave him an extended snorgle-skritching-tummy-rub, too. He was surprisingly patient about it, though clearly not thrilled.

    Cat photos (and nice hooman photos) are truly lifesaving in these times. Thanks for sharing, and I wish your household a peaceful evening.

  10. THE BEST!

    I really needed that. Needed a break from the s***show that is our country right now.

What say you? (Comments close after two days)

